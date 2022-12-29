High school basketball roundup: Park boys outlast Racine Lutheran for first win of season

The Park High School boys basketball team finally got in the victory column Wednesday.

The Panthers won for the first time this season while playing at Carthage College in Kenosha in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

After a back-and-forth first half, Park broke their game against Racine Lutheran open in the second half for a 66-56 nonconference victory.

The Panthers, who opened the season 0-8, have had their moments during the early part of the season. They stayed with a very good Kenosha Indian Trail team in a 69-65 loss on Dec. 2 and also played well against defending Southeast Conference co-champion Franklin in a 66-63 loss on Dec. 9.

Park finally put it all together against the Crusaders (2-6), especially in the second half, and had their second-highest offensive output of the season.

After taking a 28-24 lead at halftime, the Panthers turned up the defensive pressure, led by senior guard Tre Carothers. He helped force multiple turnovers and Park turned them into baskets in transition, push the lead to as many as 20 points.

Senior wing Daeyzjuan Williams delivered a double-double with a season-high 23 points (9 of 14 from the field) along with 10 rebounds to lead Park.

But Panthers head coach Casey Robbins said the biggest components of the victory were the play of Carothers, who played 35 minutes and had team highs of six steals and four assists, along with seven points, and junior forward Brayden Burgher, who had 12 rebounds along with eight points. Sophomore guard Isiah Robinson added seven points, five steals and two assists.

“Two of the biggest difference makers today were Carothers with his defense and Brayden on the boards,” Robbins said. “Daeyzjuan Williams led us in scoring, but everyone who suited up today contributed.

“Overall, it was a great team win and hopefully this will put us on the right path to become the team we know we can be.”

Lutheran was led by sophomore guard Justin Jones with 16 points, freshman guard Isaiah Cosey with 11 points, senior guard Eric Ibarra with six points, seven rebounds and three assists, and sophomore guard Mario Orta with six points and six rebounds.

“Lutheran plays very well and is super well coached,” Robbins said. “I believe Justin (Hullum) is one of the best coaches around and I’ve learned a lot from him from playing for him when I was in high school to coaching with him as well.

“I have a lot of respect for him and he helps me out a lot. I know that he will continue to do great things with his program.”

MILWAUKEE HAMILTON 85, CASE 64: The Eagles managed to slow down the high-scoring Wildcats early, but Hamilton’s athleticism was too much for Case to overcome in a nonconference game Wednesday at Carthage College in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

With six minutes left in the first half, the Eagles (4-4) trailed by just four points at 20-16, Case coach Jake Berce said. That’s when the Wildcats (5-1), who entered the game averaging 93 points per game, went on a 13-5 in the final stages of the first half to take a 33-21 halftime lead.

Junior guard Termarion Brumby opened the second half with a 3-point basket to get the Eagles within single digits at 33-24, but Hamilton took advantage of some sloppy play and multiple turnovers by Case, Berce said, and the deficit jumped up to 18 points over the next several minutes.

The Wildcats, ranked eighth in Division 1 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, pushed the lead to as many as 25 points and the Eagles got no closer than 16 the rest of the way.

“They have height, great guard play and athleticism,” Berce said. “They have all the pieces to win a state title.

“I like how we battled over the first 12 minutes of the game and I thought this could be a game if it continued, but turnovers got the best of us.”

Junior guard Denim Hicks led Case with 13 points, senior center Cam Werner had 12 (11 in the second half) and junior guard Tkai Robinson and Brumby had 11 points each.

Demarion Burch, who has received multiple NCAA Division I offers, continued his assault on the area’s basketball nets by scoring a season-high 38 points. He is unofficially 10th in the state in scoring, according to wissports.net, at 28.9 points per game after Wednesday’s game. Simeon Murchison, a 6-foot-9 center, added 20 points.

“Burch hit some really difficult shots,” Berce said. “At least six of his baskets were very difficult contested fade-aways and 3s.”

ST. CATHERINE'S 78, BROWN DEER 61: An electric first half by Evan Moherek set the stage for an emphatic win for the Angels at Carthage College Wednesday in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

St. Catherine's (7-0), ranked seventh in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, led 35-26 after the first half. Moherek was responsible for 18 points in the half on the strength of four 3-pointers. The senior guard finished with a game-high 25 points.

Plenty of praise was also given to freshman guard Lamont Hamilton, who finished with eight points and six assists, but played with poise coming off the bench for the Angels.

"(Hamilton) was a great spark off the bench tonight," St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "He really helped us break Brown Deer's pressure full court man-to-man defense.

"He was special tonight. He was able to handle the ball pressure and really impacted the game by finding his teammates with some great passes."

Davion Thomas and Domonic Pitts each added 11 points for the Angels. The team made use of their chances on the free throw line, going 20 of 26.

"All of our guys that played tonight helped us get the job done," Thompson said. "We love the experience of playing at Carthage College and this event. It gives our kids a chance to play on a college floor and its nice for our families and community to be able to drive down the road and be part of this event."

The win marked the fourth time this season that the Angels produced 75 or more points in a game and the second in a row. The seven-game winning streak is the longest by the team since winning 11 straight during its state championship run in 2020-21 and the season opener in 2021-22.

The loss for the Falcons (2-7) was their fifth straight. Senior guard Jamar Lampley led Brown Deer with 25 points, including a game-high seven 3-pointers.

Girls basketball

RACINE LUTHERAN 54, HORLICK 20: The Crusaders played well as a team Wednesday at UW-Parkside to defeat the Rebels in a nonconference game in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

“I was very pleased with our performance,” Lutheran head coach Steve Shaffer said. “We wanted to come out and be aggressive with our defense and we were. We caused turnovers and quick shots, and we rebounded well today which was nice to see.

“One of the focus points we have been working on is transition, and we did a nice job today and created some easy buckets for ourselves.”

The Crusaders (5-5) jumped out to a 27-11 halftime lead, with senior guard Sarah Strande doing much of the heavy lifting. Strande scored 20 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 27.

“(Strande) had a nice game overall,” Shaffer said. “She was able to beat them in the full court or the half court and was able to attack the basket. She made some really good reads, knowing when to shoot and when to pass today.”

Also scoring in double figures for Lutheran was senior guard Ellie Jaramillo with 13 points.

“There’s more than just scoring that has to go into the game,” Shaffer said. “Ellie was boxing out, rebounding and making the extra pass. It’s those things that are going to cause us to get to our potential.

“Overall, I felt it was a team win today,” Shaffer said. “Every girl contributed and got in the game today. They all did something that contributed to our success.”

Leading the way for Horlick (1-10) was senior guard Nehemiah Mayweather with seven points and senior forward Madison Tomaschefsky with six.

EAST TROY 46, WATERFORD 42: Momentum turned quickly against the Wolverines in a nonconference game Wednesday at East Troy.

The Wolverines (3-8), who were playing without starting seniors Megan Cornell and Paige Strasser, started the game strong and led by 10 points after the first half.

Madison Krueger and Avery Gorn combined for 16 of the team's 31 points in the opening half. Yet, both would get locked down as the Trojans (5-5) tightened up defensively. Krueger was held to one basket in the second half, finishing with 10 points, and Gorn was held scoreless.

Waterford was limited to 11 points in the second half and was burned the opposite end of the floor as the Trojans capitalized on defensive miscues.

"It was tough scoring for us in the second half today and we had some very big defensive breakdowns," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "We need to execute better on both ends of the floor to start winning games.

"We work to get leads and just hand them back through a lack of discipline."

Tatijana Ninkovic led the Wolverines with 11 points.

Amya Pluess scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Trojans.