High school basketball roundup: Ibarra, Loomis lead Racine Lutheran boys to season-opening win

The Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team got its season off to a good start Friday at the Heritage Christian Tournament.

Senior guard Eric Ibarra had a solid performance and junior center Alexander Loomis began to start showing his potential, leading the Crusaders to a 61-49 victory over Shorewood in the semifinals of the tournament at Milwaukee.

Lutheran will face Milwaukee Juneau or host Heritage Christian in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday. There was no result available Friday night.

The 6-foot Ibarra, who showed no ill effects from his broken collarbone suffered midway through the football season, played 34 minutes and went 6 of 13 from the field and 8 of 11 at the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 20 points. Ibarra also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Loomis, who added two inches over the past year and is listed as 6-6 on the roster, was efficient in his 27 minutes, going 4 of 7 from the field (4 of 6 inside the arc) and making all four of his free-throw attempts. He also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Other underclassmen made an impact as well. Sophomore guard Mario Orta (eight points, 25 minutes) and freshman guard Sam Pitrof (seven points, 28 minutes), both 6-1, were right behind Loomis with eight rebounds each and Pitrof had a team-high four assists.

The Greyhounds (1-1) had a bad day from 3-point range, going just 3 of 31 (9%), and they were 18 of 61 from the field overall (29%).

Fred Santana had 16 points to lead Shorewood and Ian Sawdy-Dusold had 12 points and nine rebounds, but he shot just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc and 4 of 20 overall. Both players played all 36 minutes of the game.

Girls

ARROWHEAD 66, WATERFORD 20: The Wolverines committed 26 turnovers and struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Warhawks Friday at the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout.

Waterford (1-2), which shot 18% from the field, trailed 32-9 at halftime and it didn’t get any better in the second half against an Arrowhead team that went 22-5 last year and reached the sectional finals last season. The Wolverines were also outrebounded 39-19.

“We struggled against a very strong Arrowhead team,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “Defensively, we made too many mistakes and offensively, we struggled to get into a rhythm.

“We need to be more aggressive and do a better job not letting the pace of the game get out of our hands.”

Payton Snifka and Madison Krueger led Waterford with five points each. Snifka, who “played tough and aggressive,” Brechtl said, had four rebounds and Megan Cornell had three assists and three rebounds.

Natalie Kussow led the Warhawks with 21 points, 15 in the second half.

Waterford plays West Allis Hale at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shootout.