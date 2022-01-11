High school basketball roundup: Barnes, Hawks keep soaring

The Prairie School girls basketball team continues to assert their dominance as one of the top teams in the county. Monday night proved no different.

The Hawks limited Shoreland Lutheran 10 points in the first half while scoring 33 points in both halves to earn a comfortable 66-23 win in Metro Classic Conference play at Kenosha.

"The key to tonight's victory was fundamental team defense," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "Many of our offensive opportunities were created by our defense. For the entire 36 minutes of the game we had all five girls on the court playing defense as one unit."

The Hawks (12-2, 6-0 MCC) were given another star performance from Jasonya "JJ" Barnes. The freshman led the Hawks with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists against the Pacers (4-9, 0-6). Sophia Lawler added 17 points for the Hawks with a game-high three 3-pointers.

"Each game we are improving different aspects of our game," Jaramillo said. "And tonight it was defense."

The Hawks have won four consecutive games. The win matches them with Greendale Martin Luther (11-2, 6-0) in conference and sets the stage of the MCC's two unbeaten teams meeting in Racine on Saturday.

Boys basketball

PARKVIEW 29, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 25 (OT): The Hilltoppers came up short in a nonconference game on Monday in Orfordville.

The Hilltoppers (1-9) were coming off of their first win of the season on Saturday and looked up carry that momentum into Monday's contest against the Vikings (5-7). The Hilltoppers led 14-13 after the first half. But the Vikings were able to outscore the Hilltoppers in the second half to force overtime — a frame in which the Hilltoppers were shutout 4-0.

Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers wiith nine points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0