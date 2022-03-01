High school basketball regionals: Hunter, Prairie roll; face Academy of Science next

The Prairie School boys basketball team had every reason to look past Milwaukee Juneau Tuesday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game.

Asanjai Hunter and Ashe Oglesby obviously didn’t.

Hunter had his second straight game of 20 or more points, finishing with 29, and Oglesby had his 10th double-double in his last 11 games to lead the Hawks to an 85-49 victory at Prairie.

With its fourth straight win, Prairie (12-13), the defending Division 4 state runner-up and eighth seed in its half of the sectional, faces the daunting task of playing Milwaukee Academy of Science in the regional semifinal Friday at Milwaukee. The top-seeded Novas (20-3) finished the regular season ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.

However, the Hawks’ focus Tuesday was squarely on the Pioneers (13-10), and Hunter, a senior guard and Oglesby, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, were their usual impressive selves.

Hunter, who had 23 points in Prairie’s regular-season finale against University School of Milwaukee, nearly matched his season high of 31. He went 11 of 18 from the field and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.

Hunter, the team captain, has been especially strong after coming back from a wrist injury that caused him to miss three games. Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said Hunter is on a mission since then.

“It was driving him insane watching us practice and then go out and lose games,” Atanasoff said. “We really struggled without him on both ends of the floor.

“Defensively, he’s tremendous on the ball and plays good pressure defense. Offensively, he brings a calmness to the team. He can get to the paint whenever he wants, whether he’s finishing at the basket or passing it out, and we missed that.

“I think the team just plays confidently when he’s out there and they believe he will make the right decisions.”

Oglesby, meanwhile, has been strong all season. He’s averaging 19.0 points per game, has not been held in single digits this season and he’s had at least 15 points in all but four of the Hawks’ games.

On the boards, he’s averaging 11.5 rebounds a game and had 10 Tuesday, along with four assists and four steals. He leads Prairie in all four categories.

“They have been a dynamic tandem all year,” Atanasoff said of Oglesby and Hunter. “This was a good start to the postseason — everyone got plenty of minutes.”

Senior guard Jayce Jaramillo added 15 points and three steals, and junior guard Kaleb Shannon had three assists and three steals for the Hawks, who were 11 of 12 at the free-throw line.

Sincere Whaley-Smith led Juneau with 17 points and Silas Harris-Coleman, the state’s leading rebounder, added 11 points.

Atanasoff knows the next step for his team is a doozy. Academy of Science has not lost to a Wisconsin team this season — each of its losses were to Chicago-area teams — and has the highest scoring average in the state at 86 points per game.

The Novas have scored more than 100 points eight times, including seven times in an eight-game span, and feature several underclassmen already getting NCAA Division I interest.

Tayshawn Bridges, a sophomore guard who transferred from Brookfield Central, averages 19.0 points per game is one of the top 50 sophomores in the state; sophomore guard Nacir Beamon, a transfer from Martin Luther, averages 16.2; and freshman Davion Hannah, whose brother Darius starts for Bradley University, averages 13.2.

“They have super-talented freshmen and sophomores, they’re very athletic and well coached,” Atanasoff said. “The WIAA computer formula wasn’t exactly kind to us, but we can’t control that. We’ve been telling our boys for months we hope we get the opportunity to play MAS, it’s just going to be a couple rounds earlier than expected.

“They are explosive and have multiple D-I recruits, and I can assure you no one is giving us a chance … which is just the way we like it. We look forward to a great challenge and giving them everything we got.”

Division 3

ST. CATHERINE’S 81, JEFFERSON 52: The Angels began defense of their WIAA Division 3 title by cruising to a Division 3 regional quarterfinal victory over the Eagles Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.

Fourth-seeded St. Catherine’s (16-9), which beat Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the Division 3 state title game just over a year ago, will host Whitewater (5-20) in the regional semifinal Friday. Whitewater, the No. 12 seed, upset No. 5 Saint Francis 60-56 Tuesday.

The Angels won three of their last four games, but is coming off an 84-78 loss to Whitefish Bay Dominican in its regular-season finale Feb. 24.

St. Catherine’s wasted little time in taking control of Tuesday’s game, making seven 3-point baskets in the first half and taking a 39-22 lead at halftime.

Junior guard Davion Thomas-Kumpula (three 3s) and senior forward Domonic Pitts each had nine points in the first half. Senior guard Phillip Peterson (two 3s), whose best game this season was six points, had eight in the half.

It was more of the same in the second half as Jefferson (1-24) was outscored 42-30.

The Angels had four players reach double figures, led by a breakout performance by Peterson with 17 points. Pitts finished with 16 points, Thomas-Kumpula had 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and senior guard Alijah Matthews had 12.

Braden McGraw led Jefferson with 21 points and no one else had more than five.

BIG FOOT 55, RACINE LUTHERAN 31: The Crusaders could not find their shot in the second half of their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday and saw their season end with a loss at Walworth.

Lutheran, which finished the season 6-19, kept up with the Chiefs (15-10) in the first half, trailing just 29-23.

But the Crusaders scored just eight points in the second half and. They were 14 of 46 (30%) from the field and didn’t attempt a free throw in the game

Junior guard Eric Ibarra led Lutheran with 11 points and senior guard Julian Ramsey and junior guard Eric Rossa each added seven points. Lutheran’s leading scorer, senior guard Gavin Zawicki, struggled from the field and scored just two points.

Senior forward Camdin Jansen had seven rebounds and Ramsey had three assists.

Forward Gus Foster had a strong inside game for Big Foot, scoring 24 points (10 of 18 from the field) and grabbing 17 rebounds. Center Tyler Wilson added 11 points.

Division 5

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 57, PECATONICA 43: The Hilltoppers earned their fourth, and most important, victory of the season Tuesday in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game at Burlington.

The playoff win was the first for Catholic Central second-year coach Steve Smith and the first for the team since March 7, 2020 when the team defeated Sheboygan Christian in a regional semifinal.

“It was pretty good for us,” Smith said. “We opened up the game in a 1-2-2 press and we jumped out to an 11-0 lead and then Riley Sullivan, who is the point person on our press, picked up two quick fouls and I had to pull him out and pull the team out of the press.”

Sullivan, a junior forward whom Smith has been quick to praise for his defensive efforts throughout the season, finished the game with seven points, two steals and four fouls.

After changing up the defensive game plan, the Hilltoppers gave away a quick 20 points to the Vikings (10-14), but still went into halftime with a 31-20 lead.

“We had the 11-point lead and in the second half we came back out and started pressing again and built the lead up to 20 points with five minutes to go in the game,” Smith said. “We played really well. We were patient on offense and we were efficient on offense.”

With the lead in hand, Smith pulled the starters from the game and allowed other players their moment to shine.

“Alex Vogt came in — he’s my backup post player — and he played really well,” Smith said. “I was really pleased with his play off the bench.”

Vogt, a sophomore forward, had eight points, including 6 of 8 free-throw shooting, and three rebounds.

Catholic Central was without starting senior point guard Max Robson, who suffered an ankle injury during practice last week. Robson averages 7.5 points per game and is one of two senior captains alongside Calahan Miles. Sullivan and Christian Pedone took on some of Robson’s role in his absence, Smith said.

“I think Riley and Christian played a bigger role in this game and they both played well,” Smith said. “We’re hoping to have Max back on Friday.”

Pedone had two points and was one of seven players on the team to score.

Miles led the team with 18 points and added four assists and four rebounds.

“Cal played well,” Smith said. “They played a 2-3 zone almost exclusively and we were able to get him touches at the high post.”

Junior guard Evan Krien had 12 points, three steals and two assists, and junior Danny Von Rabenau had eight rebounds, five assists and six points.

Coy Ruegsegger was the only Pecatonica player to score in double figures with 12 points.

Division 2

DELAVAN-DARIEN 61, WATERFORD 59: The Wolverines had their season end in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday night, losing to the Comets in the final seconds of a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Waterford.

In what turned into a game of runs, Waterford (11-14) rallied late and tied the game with their Southern Lakes Conference foe with seven seconds left after junior guard Owen Martinson made three free throws.

The game was two seconds away from overtime when a foul was called on the Wolverines near the free-throw line on a steal attempt. Delavan-Darien (10-15) made both of the free throws and Waterford was unable to get a shot off in the final second.

“It was a pretty physical game,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “Both sides played good defense and we just didn’t make enough plays.”

The two teams traded runs throughout the game, but Waterford found itself in foul trouble early and often. The Wolverines also struggled with turnovers, but were able to make runs and catch up whenever they pushed the tempo offensively. Delavan-Darien led 33-28 at the half.

Waterford was called for 17 fouls, with all five starters committing at least two.

Martinson led the Wolverines with 17 points. Sophomore wing Brogan Finnegan added 13 points and senior Griffin Opgenorth finished with 12 points.

Erik Cesarz led the Comets with 15 points.

“Brogan made some plays when he needed to and did a nice job handling the pressure,” Roeglin said. “Griffin made some pretty nice plays for us as well. He played both ends of the floor really well for us.”

With the loss, Waterford’s season ended on a three-game losing streak. The Wolverines had won 6 of 7 prior to the skid. They will lose five seniors and three starters in Opgenorth, Lukas Thom and Eric Kunze.

“It’s always tough to say goodbye to a group of seniors,” Roeglin said. “We were fortunate to coach them, they gave their best effort every single day. I’m very appreciative of what they gave to the basketball program.”

