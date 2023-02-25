The Union Grove High School girls basketball team has had little to no drama throughout this season, so sometimes some light-hearted drama has to be manufactured internally.

Take Friday night, for example. The Broncos were well on their way to defeating Fort Atkinson 86-31 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Union Grove, and Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski pulled his starters with eight minutes left.

Despite having a large lead, Domagalski’s entire bench was mad at him — even his assistants.

Senior guard Sophia Rampulla was among the starters pulled midway through the second half, a familiar sight at a familiar time for this team this year. But Rampulla was sitting with seven 3-point baskets, which tied the school record set by Sara Hartl in 2015 and matched by Rampulla last season.

Not wanting to risk injury, Domagalski compromised and let Rampulla come back in — but only for one shot. Needless to say, she buried it.

The eighth 3-pointer game Rampulla 30 points, setting a career high for the second time this season, as Union Grove (23-2) beat the Blackhawks (8-18).

“It was a good team win,” Domagalski said. “It’s a stressful time of year but our girls are at a perfect place of where we need to be moving forward.”

With the eight 3-pointers, Rampulla also surpassed Hartl, Brooklyn Bull and teammate Sydney Ludvigsen on the school record boards with a record 69 made 3s this season. Ludvigsen previously set a program record for made 3-pointers over a career, a fair consolation prize.

“These records that are being broken are going to be sticking around for a long time,” Domagalski said.

Friday night’s game started slow, with the Blackhawks jumping out to an early 5-3 lead. But the Broncos regrouped and led 47-21 at the half, with Rampulla scoring 19 points and fellow senior Elizabeth Spang adding 13.

In the second half, Union Grove was firing on all cylinders and outscored Fort Atkinson 39-10. Along with her 30 points, Rampulla finished with seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and four blocks.

Spang tied her career high with 20 points and added eight steals. Ludvigsen finished with 11 points, four assists and six steals.

“It makes a coach proud when it’s not a one-player team,” Domagalski said. “We know we have our collegiate athletes on this team and how important they are but Syd and Sophia know how important everyone else is too and so do I.”

“Everyone knows who usually scores but nobody’s afraid to take charge and help each other out and that’s what I’m proud of.”

Elly Kohl led the Blackhawks with 15 points.

After losing in the sectional finals last season, the Broncos are hoping to break through this season for their first-ever appearance at the WIAA State Tournament. Despite the high expectations, Domagalski says that his group has not let the pressure get to them.

“It’s unbelievable how loose they are, in a good way,” Domagalski said. “It’s because they’ve built those friendships. Normal teams are a little more stressed. It’s a little quieter, the vibe is a little bit different. We’re at a great place right now.”

With the win, the Broncos advance to host Delavan-Darien (14-10) in a WIAA Division 2 regional final Saturday night. Union Grove defeated the Comets twice this season in Southern Lakes Conference play, 72-39 in January and 83-44 a week ago.

WAUKESHA WEST 75, WATERFORD 42: A nightmare start was too much to overcome as Waterford’s season came to an end in a battle of Wolverines Friday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Waukesha.

West (21-3) made 10 3-pointers in the first half, Waterford (12-14) starter Payton Snifka left the game with an injury four minutes into the game and West had a 42-12 halftime lead. West is ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll.

“They can shoot it,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We didn’t rebound very well and they got a lot of reload 3s too. We just dug ourselves a hole at the beginning.”

Sam Talavera and Kasey Stelpflug each scored eight points to lead the Wolverines. Bria Rozanski added six points and Megan Cornell finished with five points and five assists.

West made 14 of its 45 3-point attempts and outrebounded Waterford 55-27. Waukesha West also had a 27-5 advantage in offensive rebounding and finished with 26 second-chance points.

“Kasey kept going out there and fighting hard,” Brechtl said. “We were able to find her in a couple of opportunities and she did a good job.”

The loss was a sour finish to a rollercoaster season for Waterford. The Wolverines lost eight of their first 11 games, but won nine of their final 14. Seven of Waterford’s 14 losses were by four points or less, but two of their final four wins this season came in close games.

The Wolverines will say goodbye to eight seniors, including leading scorer Cornell (8.8 points per game). They will also lose two other starters in Brooke Weber and Madison Krueger.

Despite the roster attrition, Waterford will return Snifka, who broke through in her junior year to average eight points and seven rebounds per game.

“They were a really good senior class,” Brechtl said. “They really kept working hard all year long, even during some of the roughest moments and they never ever quit. They’re just a fun group and we had a lot of fun during the season, even during some rough patches.”

DELAVAN-DARIEN 53, BURLINGTON 41: The Demons’ season came to a tough end Friday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Delavan.

Burlington, which finished 13-12, had trouble shooting Friday and converted only 18% of its shots from 2-point range and 21% of its shots overall.

The Comets (14-10), which swept Burlington in their two Southern Lakes Conference matchups this season, had three players score in double figures and went 11 of 12 at the free-throw line.

“It was a tough night for us,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “We never really got going offensively. We played hard and I believe we outplayed them, but we couldn’t buy a basket.”

Burlington was led by sophomore point guard Jenna Weis, who scored eight points. Senior guard Ella Clapp and junior guard Kayla Warner each had seven points, and senior guard Aleah Reesman and sophomore guard Brinley Clapp each scored six points.

“We have a lot to be proud of,” Foulke said. “It was not the ending we wanted, but it was a much-improved season. We had more wins this year than in the last four years combined and our first winning record in five years.

“I can’t thank our seniors enough for everything they did for our program. We will miss them dearly. This team is special, and I am really going to miss working with them.”

The Demons will graduate seven seniors this year — Reesman, Ella Clapp, Bella Sanfelippo, Claudia Cramer, Brooke Wright, Bella Stoughton and Graelen Kwiatkowski.

No. 4 seed Delavan-Darien advances to face No. 1 seed Union Grove in a Division 2 regional final Saturday at Union Grove.

Division 3

RACINE LUTHERAN 62, WHITEWATER 45: The Crusaders maintained focus to defeat the Whippets Friday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Lutheran.

“We got off to a slow start tonight,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “It was a very slow paced game, but we started pulling away at the end of the first half. In the second half, we were on a rollercoaster. We played really well at times and we struggled at times.

Lutheran had a 12-point lead at the half, but Whitewater pulled closer in the second half with several scoring runs, Shaffer said.

“We were up 34-16. I thought we were on the verge of blowing it out and ending it, and then we let them go on a 10-0 run,” Shaffer said. “I talked to them about staying focused, and we went on an 18-0 run to go up.”

Senior guards Sarah Strande and Ellie Jaramillo each played well offensively to help Lutheran pull away late. Strande scored 25 points and Jaramillo had 18 points, each scoring 12 points in the second half.

“I thought Sarah and Ellie played like seniors and their focus was really good on the floor tonight,” Shaffer said. “I was very proud of the way they played tonight.

“Julia (Kellner) was strong inside. She had to fight through some physical play, held her composure and kept going up. They tried to double her at times and she scored when she needed to.”

Kellner, a sophomore forward, had 10 points and was the only other Lutheran player to score more than five points.

The No. 2 seeded Crusaders advance to play No. 3 Milwaukee Saint Thomas More in a Division 3 regional final Saturday at Lutheran. The Crusaders swept Thomas More in Metro Classic Conference play this season, winning 56-50 on Dec. 3 and 54-44 on Jan. 21.

THOMAS MORE 69. ST. CATHERINE’S 52: The Angels had their season come to an end Friday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Milwaukee.

Thomas More (14-11) led 38-27 at halftime over St. Catherine’s (10-16) and defeated the Angels for the third time this season.

Kennedee Clark, the lone senior for St. Catherine’s, led her team with 14 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Kaleah Conley added 13 points and six rebounds, and junior Arianna Green finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

In their first year under head coach Jerome King, the Angels improved from winning three games in 2020-21 and five in 2021-22 to 10 wins this season. Three of their top five scorers were freshmen, led by Laila Collier-White at 14 points per game.

The Cavaliers were led by Hannah Bultman with 21 points.

Division 4

PRAIRIE 89, HORICON 22: Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes surpassed 1,000 career points as the Hawks earned a dominant win Friday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Prairie.

Glass-Barnes, a sophomore who averaged 20 points per game during the regular season, needed exactly that Friday to reach the 1,000-point mark. Instead, Glass-Barnes went above and beyond and scored 27 points to lead Prairie, along with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

“It is pretty impressive that Glass-Barnes was able to hit the 1,000-point milestone as a sophomore,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “She is a great player who has spent countless hours in the gym working on her game and striving to improve and grow as a player.

“The fact that she was able to reach this milestone when she is surrounded by very talented teammates that average double digits as well makes this even more extraordinary.”

Two such players, Reese Jaramillo (13.4 ppg) and Meg Decker (12.5 ppg), each delivered against Horicon and had solid performances of their own.

Jaramillo had 11 points and three assists, and Decker had eight points, nine assists and seven steals. Junior forward Georgia Swedberg added 10 points and five steals, all while playing what coach Jaramillo said was “the best game of her career.”

“(Swedberg) was implementing all the things, both offensively and defensively, that assistant coach Bree Malone has been working with her on for the past two seasons,” Abby Jaramillo said. “It’s beginning to click on a more consistent basis for her. She gives us the post presence that we needed with our very guard heavy team.”

Junior guard Ava Collier-White was a force on the defensive side of the ball and had eight steals along with 12 points, and freshman guards Elle Jaramillo and Amiyah Galica scored seven points each.

Prairie, a No. 1 seed, will face No. 4 seed Cedar Grove-Belgium in a Division 4 regional final Saturday at Prairie.

Division 1

KENOSHA BRADFORD 65, CASE 39: The Eagles’ season came to an end Friday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Kenosha.

Case (6-18) had a tough matchup in Bradford, a Southeast Conference rival which swept the Eagles in the regular season. Bradford beat Case 81-22 on Dec. 9 and 80-28 on Jan. 26.

Friday, the Red Devils (19-6) were quick to score and had a 41-15 lead at halftime. Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer were largely responsible for the early lead, combining for 25 points in the first half and 32 in the game.

Freshman guard Taccarrii Hicks had 10 points to lead Case. Sophomore guard Je’Quiasia Williams and junior forward Aleyna Davis each scored eight points.

KETTLE MORAINE 88, HORLICK 28: The Rebels fought hard Friday, but fell to the Lasers in a WIAA regional semifinal at Wales.

Kettle Moraine (23-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, had no trouble handling Horlick throughout the game and held a 60-12 halftime lead.

The Rebels (2-24) had an easier time offensively in the second half, but could not catch up with the Lasers, who won the Division 1 state championship game last March.

“Playing the defending state champs was a job,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Kettle Moraine plays like a well-oiled machine, nearly flawless. Our girls played hard.”

Senior center Kamya Mooney had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rebels. Sanders said that Mooney worked in the paint and kept her composure when triple-teamed by the Lasers defense.

“We are a young team with a ton of potential,” Sanders said. “We will work hard in the offseason and continue the growth we have seen throughout this season.”

Division 5

FALL RIVER 46, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35: The Lady Toppers played good defense, coach Jeff Tarkowski said, but couldn’t convert on their opportunities and lost to the Pirates in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal game Friday at Fall River.

Catholic Central (6-18), a No. 13 seed, forced numerous turnovers by No. 12 Fall River (11-15) and had its chances, Tarkowski said, but the offense wasn’t able to take advantage of the defense.

“Our shots were not falling tonight,” Tarkowski said. “We played some good defense, but just couldn't capitalize on their turnovers.”

Junior Jayden Garratt led the Lady Toppers with 13 points. Junior Addison Schwenn, who has played well in the latter part of the season, added nine points and sophomore Tenley Loos had eight points. Kayla Loos, one of four seniors on the Catholic Central roster (Olivia Ricci, Eva Lynch, Stephanie Jabrial) had five points and was the only other Lady Topper to score.

Olivia Fietz matched her season high of 18 points to lead the Pirates.

Boys regular season

BURLINGTON 58, WATERFORD 56: The Demons had the lead for the entire second half, but the Wolverines made it interesting in the final minutes of a tight Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed because of Wednesday’s ice storm, was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Burlington (19-5, 12-2 SLC), which received votes in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, didn’t shoot a free throw over the final minute and a half, and saw Waterford (11-13, 7-7) cut down a seven- to eight-point lead down to two.

“We missed the front ends (in the bonus) and they hit a couple of 3-pointers in the last couple of minutes,” Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “They had a lot of fight and they never quit. It was down to the wire.

“They played us exceptionally well and they shot well, but we stayed the course. It was a good high school game.”

The Wolverines had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but junior guard Josh Storm missed a potential game-tying shot.

“We’ll take our chances any time he’s shooting the ball to tie the game,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said of Storm, who scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. “I thought our guys made it tough on them defensively and we got some looks in the paint to make it a game.

“Our defensive pressure in the second half was what allowed us to get back in the game. Unfortunately, we were just a couple shots short.”

In the first half, Waterford took the lead early, but Burlington came back behind junior guard Connor Roffers. He made four 3-pointers in quick succession in the first half to give the Demons the lead, which they extended to 34-28 at halftime.

Roffers led all scorers with 16 points, senior guard JR Lukenbill scored 13 points and junior guard Drew Lang had 11 points (three 3s). Senior guard Tommy Teberg and junior forward Jack Sulik had eight each. Teberg also had five assists and Roffers and Lukenbill each added four assists.

“We had balanced scoring, so we were moving the ball and got some different looks from the guys,” Berezowitz said.

Junior guard Brogan Finnegan had 14 points and senior guard Owen Martinson had nine points and was 5 of 5 at the free-throw line.

“Brogan did a great job getting to the rim and he just changed the shape of the defense by attacking as often as he did tonight and created for other people,” Roeglin said.

The statistics showed how close the game was. Both teams made 21 baskets (nine 3-pointers), but Burlington made two more free throws (7 of 13) than Waterford (5 of 7).

Waterford, the eighth seed in its sectional bracket, opens WIAA Division 2 tournament play Tuesday, hosting No. 9 Wilmot (10-14) in a regional quarterfinal.

Burlington, the third seed, hosts either No. 6 Greendale (13-11) or No. 11 Delavan-Darien (1-23) in a regional semifinal.

INDIAN TRAIL 62, CASE 40: On a Friday night Eagles coach Jake Berce would rather forget, his team had a season low in points in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.

“We had a horrible night — we couldn’t make anything,” Berce said. “We had good looks, but we missed a bunch of layups. It was a tough night overall offensively — we just didn’t have it.”

Case (13-11, 9-5 SEC), which trailed 33-20 at halftime, could have tied Oak Creek (10-4 SEC) for second place in the conference with a victory, but the Hawks (18-6, 10-4) earned the tie for second.

Senior center Cam Werner and junior guard Termarion Brumby each had 10 points to lead the Eagles.

Case played decent defense on Indian Trail standout Manasseh Stackhouse, holding him to 17 points. In the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 13, a 65-55 Hawks win, Stackhouse scored 31 points to help them rally from deficits of 20 points in the first half and 10 in the second half.

Kayden Johnson added 14 points and Grant Cornell added 12 for Indian Trail.

Case, the seventh seed in its sectional bracket, opens the WIAA Division 1 playoffs next Friday, hosting No. 10 Janesville Craig (13-9) in a regional semifinal.

“It’s a good things it’s the playoffs,” Berce said. “Everybody starts over.

“Craig has size and has five or six kids who can shoot — it will be a tough first-round game.”