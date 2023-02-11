RACINE — Eric Ibarra behaved just as a senior captain should Friday night.

In other words, he walked the walk in addition to talking the talk for the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team.

"When you're a role model, you have to show it," Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. "You can't just talk about it. That's what happens with Eric Ibarra. He's going to show you."

Did he ever. Ibarra scored on a layup after stripping the ball near the end of regulation and the Crusaders went on to defeat Prairie 83-73 in overtime Friday night in Lutheran's gymnasium.

Lutheran (7-14) won this Metro Classic Conference game even though Prairie's LaTrevion Fenderson (34 points) and Carsen Eeg (22) each had career-high point totals. The Crusaders (7-14, 4-9 MCC) avenged their 71-59 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 10 at Prairie.

In the girls game that led off this doubleheader, Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes scored 26 points in Prairie's 77-53 victory over Lutheran.

The 6-foot Ibarra, who finished with 15 points, a team-high nine rebounds, five assists and one steal, played all 40 minutes of regulation (as did Eeg). None of those minutes was more important than the last.

With about 10 seconds remaining in regulation and Prairie leading 65-63, Ibarra stripped the ball from Eeg near the basket and laid in the ball to tie the score. Prairie was not able to make a shot and the game went into overtime.

"When we were in the huddle (during Prairie's timeout with 37 seconds left in regulation), our coach said, 'If you need to foul, foul, but you've got to go for the ball. Don't just wrap him up,' " Ibarra said. "Eeg had his head turned and I saw the ball right by his hip.

"I like to think I'm a pretty strong guy, so I just ripped it from him. I knew (Kaleb) Shannon was in foul trouble with four, so there was no reason for him to try to contest me. He would have fouled out.

"I went up with my left hand and it was an easy left-handed layup."

Said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff: "I felt there was definitely some contact. I thought there was some contact and the officials let them play. Sometimes, that doesn't go your way, so we've got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. We certainly can't turn the ball over in that situation."

It was the last in a series of three plays that hurt Prairie (11-10, 6-8 MCC) down the stretch.

With Prairie ahead 65-61, Shannon was called for an offensive foul with 1:12 to play. Alexander Loomis responded by drawing a foul from Eeg and making two free throws with 1:04 to play.

A Prairie player then took an ill-advised 3-point attempt that was off the mark when Atanasoff wanted to work for a shot inside, especially with the Hawks in the bonus. And then Ibarra came up with his clutch play.

"I thought it was a game of runs," Atanasoff said. "Lutheran took a lead and then we took a lead and it just kept going back and forth throughout the first half and the second half.

"I know when we were up by four with a minute left in regulation, unfortunately, we just didn't have a couple things go our way. We got called for a charge, we took a quick '3' when we were really just trying to work the ball for a layup or eventually get to the free-throw line.

"There were a lot of things I felt we could do better."

Ibarra certainly couldn't have been much better.

"For him to clutch up like that as a senior, you can't ask for more from him," said freshman Sam Pitrof, who had 18 points and five rebounds.

Fenderson went 3 for 5 from 3-point range and also had five rebounds and two assists.

Girls

PRAIRIE 77, RACINE LUTHERAN 53: Glass-Barnes scored 19 of her 26 points in the second half as the Hawks pulled away from the Crusaders.

Prairie, which is tied for third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, improved to 19-2 and 14-1 in the MCC. Lutheran is 12-10 and 9-5.

The game started out slow, with Prairie ahead 38-31 at halftime. But then the Hawks — and Barnes — picked up the pace.

"We worked on our fast break and pushing the ball with our speed," said sophomore guard Meg Decker, who had 14 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and six assists. "We started off running a little bit, but then we got away from it and weren't getting as many fastbreak layups as we wanted to.

"But we had a a talk at halftime and we started pushing the ball."

Glass-Barnes also had a team-high 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Ava Collier-White added 14 points, four assists and three steals. Sophia Lawler scored 13 points.

It a far better performance for Lutheran than the first meeting this season between these two teams, when Prairie won 70-29 on Jan. 10. Senior guard Sarah Strande led Lutheran with 22 points and Ellie Jaramillo and Julia Kellner added 10 each.

"Prairie's a very talented team and a very good team," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "That's one of the reasons their record is what their record is and they're ranked where they're ranked.

"I thought we played very hard; we've been working on some new things and we're getting better at those things. The way we've been practicing has really propelled us after not having such a great night on Tuesday night (a 64-63 loss to St. Catherine's).

"We've still got two games to play and our goal is just get better as basketball — as a team and as players."