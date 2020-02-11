High school basketball: Racine Lutheran has no trouble with Dominican this time

The last time the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team played Whitefish Bay Dominican, the Crusaders had to rally for a one-point victory.

On Tuesday at Racine Lutheran, there was no comeback needed.

Undefeated Lutheran held Dominican to just 12 points in the first half and led by as many as 41 points in the second half of a 66-38 Metro Classic Conference victory.

The Crusaders (19-0, 13-0 MCC), ranked second again this week among Division 4 teams in the Associated Press state poll, remained one game ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (12-1 MCC) in the conference race. The Spartans beat Catholic Central 57-35 Tuesday, their sixth straight victory since losing to Lutheran 69-50 on Jan. 17.

Lutheran and Martin Luther meet again on Feb. 20 at Greendale in the final game of the regular season for both teams.

On Jan. 14, at Whitefish Bay, Lutheran and Dominican (10-9, 8-5) were tied 31-31 at halftime and the Knights led by nine points with about six minutes left. The Crusaders called a time out to get back on track and did so, pulling out a 71-70 victory in the final minute.

This time, Lutheran’s defense was spot on as the Crusaders took a 43-12 halftime lead.