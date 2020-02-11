High school basketball: Racine Lutheran has no trouble with Dominican this time

The last time the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team played Whitefish Bay Dominican, the Crusaders had to rally for a one-point victory.
On Tuesday at Racine Lutheran, there was no comeback needed.
Undefeated Lutheran held Dominican to just 12 points in the first half and led by as many as 41 points in the second half of a 66-38 Metro Classic Conference victory.
The Crusaders (19-0, 13-0 MCC), ranked second again this week among Division 4 teams in the Associated Press state poll, remained one game ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (12-1 MCC) in the conference race. The Spartans beat Catholic Central 57-35 Tuesday, their sixth straight victory since losing to Lutheran 69-50 on Jan. 17.
Lutheran and Martin Luther meet again on Feb. 20 at Greendale in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
On Jan. 14, at Whitefish Bay, Lutheran and Dominican (10-9, 8-5) were tied 31-31 at halftime and the Knights led by nine points with about six minutes left. The Crusaders called a time out to get back on track and did so, pulling out a 71-70 victory in the final minute.
This time, Lutheran’s defense was spot on as the Crusaders took a 43-12 halftime lead.
“The first half was near-perfection for us,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “The defensive end was key for us — we played very solid team man-to-man defense and we took away their strength, which was going to the basket. We contested everything.
“On offense, we executed and made high-percentage shots and we were able to establish dominance.”
Shaffer played a main rotation of six players and everyone on the bench got in the game in the second half.
Caroline Strande led Lutheran with 26 points, 20 in the first half, and she also had a team-high 11 rebounds and six assists. Morgann Gardner had 15 points and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and Alexis Peterson had nine points each.
“All-around, it was such a team effort,” Shaffer said.
Iyanna Simmons had 13 points and Victoria Okoro had 12 for the Knights.
UNION GROVE 54, GREENDALE 41: The Broncos seemed to have found their grove again as they defeated the Panthers in a nonconference game at Union Grove.
Union Grove (15-4) fell behind after an early 6-2 lead when the Panthers went on a 16-0 run, but adjusted quickly.
"They were a little more physical than we were in the first half and I knew we had to turn up the pressure on defense," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said.
That is exactly what the Broncos did, applying a full-court press the rest of the game. They rallied to take a 28-24 halftime lead and kept increasing the lead in the second half.
A balanced offense also helped as three Broncos scored in double figures. Angela Slattery led the way with 19 points, matching her season high, along with six rebounds, six steals and three assists. Sophia Rampulla (four assists) and Megan Barber each added 11 points. Union Grove went 14 of 18 at the free-throw line as well.
WATERFORD 58, KENOSHA BRADFORD 43: The Wolverines used a second half surge to pull away and beat the Red Devils on Tuesday in a nonconference game at Waterford.
Waterford (12-7) started off slowly on offense but their press defense kept them afloat by forcing turnovers and creating easy baskets, coach Dena Brechtl said. The Wolverines went into halftime up 26-22 and took the game over in the second half.
Waterford moved the ball better and stayed patient on offense to attack the Red Devils’ zone defense in the second half, which proved to be the deciding factor in the outcome, Brechtl said.
Defensively, the Wolverines held the Red Devils to 16 of 52 (30 percent) shooting from the field and forced 27 turnovers. Those forced turnovers resulted in 18 points.
“In the second half, we just did a really nice job defensively,” Brechtl said.
Katie Rohner led Waterford with a team-high 28 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Annie Benavides had 13 points, eight rebounds and a team-leading three blocks, and Mackenzie Stiewe continued her recent strong play on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Nevaeh Thomas and Aniyah Ervin each had 15 points to lead Bradford (9-12).
MARTIN LUTHER 57, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36: The Lady Toppers played well in the first half against the Spartans, but fatigue was a factor in the second half of a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
The first time the teams played, Jan. 13, Martin Luther won 73-33 and that was at a time when Catholic Central was going through some “inner turmoil,” coach Joe Spierenburg said.
You have free articles remaining.
Since then, he said the Lady Toppers (6-14, 2-12 MCC) have been playing well despite a 12-game losing streak, and the first half was indicative of that. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime and Spierenburg said the Lady Toppers led much of the time.
“We played very well defensively,” Spierenburg said. “We made some big plays and we knocked down some open shots.”
In the second half, Catholic Central’s six-player rotation was no match for the Spartans (13-6, 12-1), who had seven players play at least 11 minutes. Martin Luther outscored the Lady Toppers 36-15 in the second half.
Catholic Central shot well, shooting 56 percent (14 of 25) from the field, and got a lot of second-chance points, Spierenburg said.
Izzy Phillips had a career high for the second straight game, scoring 17 points on 7 of 10 shootingfor the Lady Toppers. Madeline Von Rabenau added eight points.
Sydney Burris had 18 points to lead Martin Luther.
Boys
CASE 91, MILWAUKEE MADISON 55: The Eagles rode a big second-half run as they dominated the Knights in a nonconference game in at Case.
Case (15-3), ranked eighth among Division 1 teams in the Associated Press state poll, had an impressive first half, taking a 49-35 lead at halftime. JaKobe Thompson (12) and Jay Jay Rankins-James (10) combined for nearly half of the Eagles’ first-half scoring.
Case cranked up the defense even more in the second half and pulled away.
"We really came out in the second half and put a lot of pressure on them and that allowed us to get some easy baskets and go on a big run," Case coach Jake Berce said.
The Eagles went on a 25-3 run to open up the half and kept on going. Isaiah Wright had 12 points in the second half.
A well-balanced offensive attack led the way as five Eagles scored in double figures.
Thompson led the way with 22 points, followed by Wright with 15, Rankins-James and Sentreal Gilliam with 11 each and Amari Jedkins with 10.
Every Eagles player on the bench played at least five minutes.
Muri Smith had 14 points and Tonnie Smith 12 for Madison (1-13).
ELKHORN 78, PARK 60: Ten 3-point baskets weren’t enough for the Panthers in their nonconference loss Tuesday at Park.
Park (5-14) kept the game within striking distance, trailing 40-28 at halftime, but was unable to keep pace in the second half with Elkhorn (15-3), which received votes in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll.
Even though they faced a large deficit in the second half, the Panthers refused to quit and fought hard until the final buzzer, Park coach Tray Allen said.
Terry Gamble led Park with 11 points, making three 3-pointers, and Stevie Henderson had 10 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Jordan Johnson, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, had a huge game for Elkhorn with a game-high 45 points, shooting 15 of 20 (75 percent) from the field.
DOMINICAN 77, RACINE LUTHERAN 55: The Crusaders couldn’t keep up with the firepower of the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Whitefish Bay.
Dominican (16-2, 12-1 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, shot 70 percent from the field in the first half, 54 percent for the game and led 46-18 at halftime.
“They pressed us quite a bit in the first half and after Alex Antetokounmpo had a few dunks, their whole team really got lit up,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “We competed a little harder in the second half, but they jumped out to a really big lead in the first and we just couldn’t match up with them.”
The Crusaders (8-9, 6-6), who outscored the Knights 39-31 in the second half, were led by Jackson Woodward with 22 points and five steals, Brady Wilks with 14 points and five assists, and Scooter Molbeck had 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We played hard, but they’re just a really good team and they definitely came out and played a lot better than the last time we went against them,” Christensen said.
The Knights were led by Antetokounmpo, who went 13 of 15 from the field and finished with 32 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Jelacic, who had 20 points (8 of 9 from the field) and 14 rebounds.