The Racine Lutheran girls and St. Catherine's boys basketball teams have proved that they have what it takes to be ranked in the state of Wisconsin.

The Crusaders (11-0) are off to one of their best starts in program history and are ranked No. 3 in among Division 4 teams in the first Associated Press poll of the season released Monday. Ahead of the Crusaders are Melrose-Mindoro (11-0) and top-ranked Aquinas (12-0).

The St. Catherine's boys (7-3) check in at No. 7 in Division 3. The top-ranked team in Division 3 is the Angels' Metro Classic Conference opponent Greendale Martin Luther (8-2).  

