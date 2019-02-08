Try 1 month for 99¢

Some of the top high school boys basketball teams and players in Wisconsin will be featured at The Prairie School on Saturday when they take on teams from Illinois in Mark Miller’s Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Border Battle.

The slate of games begins at 11 a.m. when host Prairie faces Liberty (Ill.). Waupun then plays Chicago-Providence St. Mel at 12:30 p.m., followed by Madison La Follette against Niles North (Ill.) at 2 p.m., Case against New Trier (Ill.) at 3:30 p.m., Sussex Hamilton against Loyola Academy (Ill.) at 5 p.m., Kaukauna against Marian Catholic (Ill.) at 6 p.m. and Neenah against Deerfield (Ill.) at 8:30 p.m.

Among the Wisconsin contingent of teams, Sussex Hamilton was ranked No. 1 in Division-1 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll and features Patrick Baldwin Jr., the son of UW-Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin and the top-ranked sophomore in the country, according to 247Sports.

Waupun, meanwhile, is ranked No. 2 in Division 3, while Kaukauna is the defending WIAA Division-2 state champion.

Tickets are $10 per person and $5 for students and include admission to all seven games.

