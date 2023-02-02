The battle for bragging rights between Wisconsin and Illinois high school boys basketball teams will be settled Saturday at The Prairie School in Wind Point.

The fifth 2023 Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook (WBBY) Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle will be played in the Johnson Athletic Center, with eight games on tap.

Two Racine County teams will be playing in this year’s Border Battle.

At noon, St. Catherine’s, ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll and the leader of the Metro Classic Conference, will play Batavia, Illinois.

The Angels are playing in the Border Battle for the first time since its inaugural year in 2018 (the 2021 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

At 4:30 p.m., Prairie, which has hosted and played in the previous four Border Battles, will play Buffalo Grove. The Hawks are fifth in the MCC.

A third MCC team, second-place Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, is also playing.

The Border Battle begins at 10:30 a.m. with a game between Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs and Northridge Prep of Niles, Illinois. The complete schedule is below.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 15-10, according to the WBBY website.

Tickets, which are good for all day, are $12 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Tickets will only be sold at the door.

If you can’t make it to the event and still want to see the games, you can watch a live stream of all eight games through www.justagamelive.com

Here is the schedule of games (after first game, times are approximate). Wisconsin teams are listed first:

10:30 a.m. — Saint Mary's Springs vs. Northridge Prep

12:00 p.m. — St. Catherine's vs. Batavia

1:30 p.m. — Madison Edgewood vs. Deerfield

3:00 p.m. — Franklin vs. Chicago Mount Carmel

4:30 p.m. — Prairie vs. Buffalo Grove

6:00 p.m. — Saint Thomas More vs. Prospect

7:30 p.m. — Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran vs. New Trier

9:00 p.m. — Sussex Hamilton vs. Wheaton Warrensville South

Girls basketball

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 31: On Wednesday, the Lady Toppers, playing for the second straight night, struggled to score from the field in a nonconference loss to the Timberwolves at Burlington.

Catholic Central (4-14) trailed 26-13 at halftime.

Tenley Loos led the Lady Toppers with 11 points and Jayden Garratt and Kayla Loos each added five points. Catholic Central was 10 of 15 at the free-throw line.

Elise Raymond finished with 20 points and Delaney Winkelmann had 16 points for Living Word Lutheran (12-5).