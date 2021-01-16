High school basketball: Prairie boys rally for dramatic overtime victory

The Prairie School trailed Kenosha St. Joseph 30-19 at halftime.
They had gone 0 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half.
Yet, the Hawks somehow rallied for a 77-67 overtime Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center Saturday afternoon. Kody Krekling sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 55-55 with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation.
From that point, there was no doubt about it for Prairie (10-1, 7-1 MCC), which is ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.
Asanjai Hunter made a 3-pointer and Antuan Nesbitt scored on a transition layup to give the Hawks a five-point advantage 30 seconds into overtime. They went on to take a 67-55 lead before St. Joseph had a four-point play on a made 3-pointer and a foul.
"Let's just say halftime wasn't pleasant," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "On top of our shooting struggles, I thought we weren't competing as hard as we could. To our boys' credit, they accepted the challenge and the game was tied with 12 minutes remaining. From there, it was a classic back-and-forth affair.
"These were good teams going at each other. It had to be a fun game to watch for the fans."
Nesbitt led Prairie with 22 points and nine rebounds. Hunter had 18 points and three assists and also guarded high-scoring Andrew Alia most of the game. Alia scored 22 points.
St. Joseph is 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the MCC.
PIUS XI, 116, WATERFORD 115: The question was put to Nick Roeglin: Had he ever seen a game like this before?
"Only on television," the first-year Waterford coach said.
Less than one day after the Wolverines lost 67-49 to Union Grove, they look Milwaukee Pius XI to the limit before losing 116-115 in overtime in the Luke Homan Showcase Saturday at Brookfield East.
Gabe Riska scored a career-high 30 points for Waterford (5-9).
"They put themselves in position to win a couple of times and I'm proud to be their coach," Roeglin said.
After Riska made a layup to tie the score in regulation. Waterford had a chance to win it after getting the ball back, but Trevor Hancock's off-balance shot from near the 3-point line was off the mark as time expired.
"He gave it a shot," Roeglin said.
Jack Brekke came up with what Roeglin said were, "a couple of monster 3-pointers," in overtime. And Jack Lindner had a chance to win it with a close shot, but that also was off the mark.
Despite the loss, Roeglin was pleased with how well his team played only about 15 hours after its game from Friday night ended.
"The first half, we came out and moved the basketball," Roeglin said. "The guys did a great job getting everybody involved. We talked a lot about shot selection and, for the most part, guys were getting in space and we got real good looks for each other."
That was especially the case for Riska.
"He let the game come to him," Roeglin said. "I didn't think he forced anything. Him getting 30 points was exciting, but he really did a nice job of getting the ball to others."
Pius improved to 9-6.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE 66, UNION GROVE 50: One night after an impressive victory over Waterford, the Broncos struggled in this nonconference game in Union Grove.
Playing on short rest, the Broncos (6-8) went just 3 for 15 from 3-point range one night after going 10 for 14 from beyond the arc against Waterford.
"(Friday night), we were playing with a lot of energy and we were getting our hands on balls, we were boxing out, getting rebounds and holding the other team to one shot and we were making our shots," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "This afternoon was a much different story.
"And when we had to come out of our zone, our man-to-man was a tough matchup because every kid probably had three or four inches on our kids. No excuses. We need to play harder."
Brady Katterhagen, Kaden Pfeffer and Hayden Domagalski each led Union Grove with eight points.
South Milwaukee, led for former Prairie coach Lance Marifke, improved to 5-7.
Girls basketball
WATERFORD 52, BURLINGTON 34: Emma Henningfeld had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Wolverines recovered from a loss Friday night to defeat Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Burlington.
Waterford (4-6, 3-5 SLC) was coming off a 67-40 loss to Union Grove on Friday night.
"We used every bit of energy we had Friday night and you could see it wearing on them today," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "But I thought we battled real hard. It was real nice that Emma stepped up. Most of her buckets were right around the rim, either on rebounds or nice entry passes from our guards and she did a real nice job of finishing."
Meghan Schmidt scored eight points and Mikayla Acker seven. Torie Loppnow added six points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
For Burlington (2-10, 1-9 SLC), Brooke Wright scored nine points, Jordan Krause eight and Anika Preusker seven.
UNION GROVE 62, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 44: Angela Slattery had 22 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists for the Broncos, who improved to 11-1 after this nonconference victory in Union Grove.
South Milwaukee (12-4) is ranked No. 6 in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll. Union Grove is ranked fourth.
Union Grove came out strongly even after defeating Waterford 67-40 Friday night. Sophia Rampulla had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Sydney Ludvigsen had six points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
"Every game, there's someone else who steps up," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "It's a good nonconference win for us. We played a quality team that is more used to winning than losing."
Next up for Union Grove is a showdown Monday night against Badger in Lake Geneva. The two teams share the lead in the Southern Lakes Conference with 9-0 records.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 58, PRAIRIE 52: Lindsay Kirby erupted for 30 points — 10 more than her average — and the Cavaliers defeated the Hawks in this Metro Classic Conference game in Milwaukee.
Kirby, a 5-9 senior guard, added added 10 rebounds and two steals for Saint Thomas More (7-6, 5-4 MCC).
Freshman Ava Collier-White scored 15 points for Prairie (3-12, 1-8 MCC), which led 26-24 at halftime. Sophia Lawler added 12 points.
"We played hard," said Hawks coach Alan Mills. "We had a rough week and really didn't play well on Tuesday or Friday. But today was a step in the right direction."