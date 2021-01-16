High school basketball: Prairie boys rally for dramatic overtime victory

"The first half, we came out and moved the basketball," Roeglin said. "The guys did a great job getting everybody involved. We talked a lot about shot selection and, for the most part, guys were getting in space and we got real good looks for each other."

That was especially the case for Riska.

"He let the game come to him," Roeglin said. "I didn't think he forced anything. Him getting 30 points was exciting, but he really did a nice job of getting the ball to others."

Pius improved to 9-6.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 66, UNION GROVE 50: One night after an impressive victory over Waterford, the Broncos struggled in this nonconference game in Union Grove.

Playing on short rest, the Broncos (6-8) went just 3 for 15 from 3-point range one night after going 10 for 14 from beyond the arc against Waterford.

"(Friday night), we were playing with a lot of energy and we were getting our hands on balls, we were boxing out, getting rebounds and holding the other team to one shot and we were making our shots," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "This afternoon was a much different story.