The Prairie boys basketball team powered through on Saturday.
The day after losing to Kenosha Indian Trail at the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College, the Hawks had four players score in double digits and beat Kenosha Bradford 64-52 in a nonconference game in the second day of the showcase at Carthage.
“It was a gutsy performance by the boys this afternoon after expending a ton of energy last night,” said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff. “To get a win against a Southeast Conference school after losing to Case and Indian Trail is a big deal for our program.”
On Friday, the Hawks fell behind 33-11, but clawed back to within 54-50 before losing 69-61.
On Saturday, the turning point was when the Hawks went on a 7-0 after the Red Devils took a 45-43 lead, Atanasoff said. Prairie went ahead 50-45 and was able to maintain the advantage the rest of the way, he said.
Jacob Fallico led the scoring with 15 points for the Hawks (6-3), while both Isaiah Hoyt and Antuan Nesbitt had 14 points. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Jack Polzin with 12 points.
Hoyt led the team in steals with six and both Nesbitt and Kody Krekling led the team in rebounds with seven.
“Having four guys in double figures and spreading the wealth around is always a plus,” Atanasoff said.
Girls
PRAIRIE 66, BRADFORD 55: Jolie Larson and Brooke Foster spearheaded the Hawks’ offense in a nonconference win at the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College.
Larson scored 27 points, going 12 of 13 from the field. She also led the team with seven rebounds. Foster had 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Both players had two steals.
“Both Larson and Foster did great on offense with Larson hitting nearly all of her shots today and Foster doing well shooting from three,” said Prairie coach Alan Mills.
“Andrea Palmen also did a fantastic job distributing the ball as well as defending Bradford’s top scorer, Sydney Strelow,” Mills said.
Palmen had a team-high seven assists.
ST. CATHERINE’S 65, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 59: Sadie Gilbert, Ashley Gerber and Sophie Wentorf all scored in double digits and the Angels played tough defense to win a nonconference game at the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College.
“It was a total team effort today for us on defense,” said St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner. “We were able to have our defense turn possessions into our offensive opportunities.”
For the Angels (2-9), Gilbert scored 15 points and had 10 assists, while Gerber added 12 points and Wentorf had 10.
Annemarie Letsch led the Angels with seven steals and six rebounds.
