Try 1 month for 99¢
WIAA logo (small)

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team is moving on up.

The Angels (9-3) are ranked No. 5 among Division 3 teams in the Associated Press poll released Monday. They defeated Prairie and No. 8 ranked Whitefish Bay Dominican this past week.

The top-ranked team in Division 3 remains Angels’ Metro Classic Conference opponent Greendale Martin Luther (9-2).

The Racine Lutheran girls (12-1) dropped to No. 6 in Division 4 after being ranked No. 3 in the first poll of the season. The Crusaders lost to Metro Classic Conference opponent Greendale Martin Luther 54-50 on Jan. 11.

Ahead of the Crusaders are Mishicot (13-1), Howards Grove (12-0), Colby (13-0), Melrose-Mindoro (12-0) and top-ranked Aquinas (14-0).

St. Catherine's boys and Racine Lutheran girls were the only Racine County teams ranked in the polls.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments