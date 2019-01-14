The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team is moving on up.
The Angels (9-3) are ranked No. 5 among Division 3 teams in the Associated Press poll released Monday. They defeated Prairie and No. 8 ranked Whitefish Bay Dominican this past week.
The top-ranked team in Division 3 remains Angels’ Metro Classic Conference opponent Greendale Martin Luther (9-2).
The Racine Lutheran girls (12-1) dropped to No. 6 in Division 4 after being ranked No. 3 in the first poll of the season. The Crusaders lost to Metro Classic Conference opponent Greendale Martin Luther 54-50 on Jan. 11.
Ahead of the Crusaders are Mishicot (13-1), Howards Grove (12-0), Colby (13-0), Melrose-Mindoro (12-0) and top-ranked Aquinas (14-0).
St. Catherine's boys and Racine Lutheran girls were the only Racine County teams ranked in the polls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.