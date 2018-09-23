Nobal Days is hoping to make one of the biggest decisions of his life within the next month or so.
The senior center for the Park High School boys basketball team, who has received a number of scholarship offers from major NCAA Division I programs, has narrowed his field of choices. Days has started making official visits with his father, Al, and hopes to make a decision within the next month or so.
He joined his father for the first of his allotted five visits Sept. 13-16 to Tulane University in New Orleans. Tulane is coached by former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Dunleavy. Next was Cornell University in Ithica, N.Y. Friday and Saturday.
Other visits are planned, possibly to Wisconsin and Princeton, among others, but Al Days has declined to confirm anything beyond the trips to Tulane and Cornell.
“We’re still in the works trying to get that ironed out,” Al Days said.
Other programs Nobal Days has said offered him scholarships include Marquette, DePaul, Illinois, UNLV, Kansas State, Saint Louis, Northwestern, Boston College, Nebraska and Norfolk State.
If Days, who has a 4.3-grade point average and was ranked ninth in his junior class, decides on Princeton or Cornell, he will likely be given academic assistance since Ivy League schools cannot give athletic scholarships.
The entire process has weighed on the 6-foot-9 Nobal Days and he’ll looking forward to getting it behind him and concentrating on his senior season at Park.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge and it’s been a little tedious,” he said. “It’s coming to an end, which is kind of a good thing, because I won’t be getting all the calls and everything, but I will have a spot when I make my pick. It’s been a long road coming to this point.”
Al Days said his wife, Janet, and older son, Kaj, will also be involved in the final decision. Kaj Days, a 2016 Park graduate, is a forward for the University of Illinois-Springfield.
“I have talked with Nobal and Janet and we’ve even talked to Kaj because he has been through all this before, about what would be the ideal time to make a decision,” Al Days said. “We don’t want to string anybody along, but we want to make sure that we look at all our options and then make a decision as a family, which is important for us.
“This has been a long ordeal and we are glad that this is kind of the final leg of it. We’ve been going at this for two years now with schools recruiting him and coming in and some of them panning out and some of them not.
“We’re excited that it’s starting to dwindle down to the last month or two.”
Nobal Days, a four-year starter at Park, averaged 6.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.3 blocked shots and 1.8 steals per game as a junior.
