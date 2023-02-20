The Park High School boys basketball team has resumed its miracle recovery this season.

Coming off a 92-80 loss to Oak Creek Friday night, the Panthers defeated Milwaukee Riverside 84-59 in a nonconference matchup Monday night in Park's fieldhouse.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Robinson had another strong performance, scoring 31 points. He went 13 for 17 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and also had seven steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

In the loss to Oak Creek, Robinson scored 35 points after going 9 for 16 from 3-point range. He is averaging 12.3 points per game this season.

As for Park, a team that had lost 24 straight going back to last season on the night of Dec. 20 improved to 11-12. The Panthers have won six of their last seven and eight of their last 10.

"It's nice to get back to the winning side," first-year Park coach Casey Robbins said.

It was an uneven first half for Park, which jumped out to an 11-0 lead, only to fall behind 18-17. The Panthers led 46-42 at halftime behind 20 points from Robinson.

"In the second half, we played a lot better," Robbins said. "Robinson continued his hot shooting and we got the lead to as much as 34 points. It was an overall solid team win and it was nice to get some momentum heading into the postseason.

"Once we tweak a few things defensively and get everything where we want it to be, we can be a tough out in the playoffs."

GREENFIELD 91, HORLICK 59: The Rebels struggled in this nonconference game against powerful Greenfield and lost for the 12th time in 14 games.

Anthony Carter, a 6-1 senior guard for Greenfield (19-4), led four players in double figures with 29 points — 11 more than his season average. He made two of the Hustlin' Hawks eight 3-pointers.

Horlick (5-18) only connected on three 3-pointers — all by 6-4 senior center Camren McIntosh, who led the Rebels with 18 points. Marii Shelton and Blake Fletcher each added 13 points for Horlick, which closes out its regular season Thursday by hosting Park in a Southeast Conference game.

Girls

CASE 88, INDIAN TRAIL 76: There were offensive fireworks in this Southeast Conference game in Case's fieldhouse and the Eagles came out ahead.

Led by 33 points by 5-6 sophomore guard Je'Quiasia Williams, Case was able to withstand a 42-point performance by Adrianna Gonzalez.

In the first matchup between the two teams this season, Gonzalez scored 26 points in Indian Trail's 57-54 victory while Williams had 10.

Three other players scored in double figures for Case (5-17, 5-9 SEC) Monday night. Aleyna Davis finished with 17 points, Angelina Ortiz added 14 and Taccarrii Hicks had 13.

Gianni Harris added 17 points for Indian Trail (10-14, 4-10 SEC).