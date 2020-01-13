High school basketball: Park girls finally find their groove in 59-37 win

Even while winning, the Park High School girls basketball team can't seem to get in a groove.

The Panthers played an uninspired first half against Cudahy – a team with one win this season - before pulling away in the second half for a 59-37 nonconference victory at the Park fielldhouse.

Park (6-7) again played without senior guard Azia Price, said coach Carey Palacios, and had a tough time finding any rhythm.

"We are having a hard time getting into any kind of flow right now and it showed tonight," he said. "We just struggled on both ends."

The Panthers led 31-26 at halftime as the Packers (1-12) managed to keep the game close. But Park out-scored Cudahy 28-11 in the second half.

Alexis Betker led Park with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Adele Senzig added 13 points.

Boys

MARTIN LUTHER 63, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48: The Hilltoppers played better in the second half after a flat first flat, but lost a Metro Classic Conference battle between state-ranked teams at Burlington.

Catholic Central, ranked ninth among Division 5 schools in the Associated Press poll, trailed 34-20 at halftime to the Spartans, ranked No. 9 among Division 3 teams.