High school basketball: Park girls finally find their groove in 59-37 win

Even while winning, the Park High School girls basketball team can't seem to get in a groove.
The Panthers played an uninspired first half against Cudahy – a team with one win this season - before pulling away in the second half for a 59-37 nonconference victory at the Park fielldhouse.
Park (6-7) again played without senior guard Azia Price, said coach Carey Palacios, and had a tough time finding any rhythm.
"We are having a hard time getting into any kind of flow right now and it showed tonight," he said. "We just struggled on both ends."
The Panthers led 31-26 at halftime as the Packers (1-12) managed to keep the game close. But Park out-scored Cudahy 28-11 in the second half.
Alexis Betker led Park with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Adele Senzig added 13 points.
Boys
MARTIN LUTHER 63, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48: The Hilltoppers played better in the second half after a flat first flat, but lost a Metro Classic Conference battle between state-ranked teams at Burlington.
Catholic Central, ranked ninth among Division 5 schools in the Associated Press poll, trailed 34-20 at halftime to the Spartans, ranked No. 9 among Division 3 teams.
The Hilltoppers (8-3, 3-3 Metro Classic) re-grouped and were edged 29-28 in the second half by Martin Luther (7-2, 4-1 Metro Classic).
Bennett Wright finished with 16 points, the only Catholic Central player in double figures. Sam Henderson added eight points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Brandon Pum scored eight points.