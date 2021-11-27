High school basketball: Park boys start on the right foot

It has been awhile since the Park High School boy's basketball team was able to celebrate a victory.

Last season, the Panthers endured a winless eight-game abbreviated season during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had not been since 4 February, 2020 that they won 48-43 over Oak Creek.

The wait finally ended Saturday morning. The Panthers won 76-38 against Young Coggs Prep in the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase at Oak Creek High School.

"It feels real good," Park head coach Tray Allen said. "We talked before the game about starting off on a good note. No matter how (wins) come, we're going to take it."

Daeyzjuan Williams scored 13 of his team leading 16 points in the first half. The Panthers (1-0) limited the Eagles (0-1) to 20 points in the first half and led by 23 points going into the break.

"(Williams) is a kid that not a lot of people may know about," Allen said. "He has a knack for scoring. You don't need to tell him much on offense. He can shoot the ball well from the outside."

Where Williams started, Tre Carothers finished. Carothers scored 14 points in the game – 10 of which came in the second half. KMareon Mayweather also scored 14 points in the game. And Brayden Burgher produced 10 points to give the Panthers four players scoring double digits in a well rounded team performance that included a strong defensive effort.

"Team defense is going to be big for us this season," Allen said. "We're ahead of where we want to be right now."

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI CATHOLIC 70, HORLICK 59: A difficult first half proved decisive in the Rebels season opener on Saturday night in the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase at Oak Creek.

The Rebels (0-1) trailed the Popes (2-0) 36-25 after the first half. That opening margin proved difficult to draw back but the Rebels were within a put-back shot from tying the game with two minutes remaining in the second half. The shot didn't fall. And the Popes scored the following 10 points to close out the game.

"We got outmuscled and outworked tonight," Horlick head coach Jason Treutelaar said.

Matt Burnette played a big factor in the Rebels' second half effort. The senior forward scored all of his team-high 14 points in the second half.

"(Matt) was hurt, didn't practice the last three practices and came off the bench for us tonight," Treutelaar said. "He gave us a valiant effort tonight. He's going to show us incredible promise this season."

BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 86, CASE 68: A difficult first half setback the Eagles in the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase Saturday at Oak Creek.

The Eagles (0-2) trailed the Lancers (1-0) 43-26 after the first half. Their largest deficit to the Lancers was 21.

"(The Lancers) were hot," Case head coach Jacob Berce said. "They made some really difficult shots."

The second half proved to be better for the Eagles, offensively and defensively. But they couldn't trim the lead into the single digits. Adrian Bryant scored a team high 21 points for the Eagles. Terryon Brumby scored 19 points. And Amari Jedkins added 15 points.

"When you find yourself down 21 against a real good team — there's no shame in losing to them but we have to get better and better," Berce said. "We fought the whole game. We defended better than we did against Verona Friday night but we still have a lot of work to do."

WATERFORD 74, WAUKESHA NORTH 57: A hot start from Owen Martinson and Teegan Spence gave the Wolverines a lift Saturday in the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase at Oak Creek.

Martinson and Spence combined to score 22 points in the first half that ended with the Wolverines (1-1) leading the Northstars (0-1) 35-24. Martinson ended with a team high 17 points. Spence finished with 16 points. And Wolverines' senior guard Sam Gornec produced all of his 13 points in the second half.

RACINE LUTHERAN 62, BONDUEL 56: A strong second half showing gave the Crusaders the edge Saturday in the Bulldog Shootout at West Allis Central High School.

The Crusaders (2-0) trailed the Bears (0-1) 30-25 after the first half. The Crusaders responded in the second half outscoring the Bears 37-26. The Crusaders' defense had 13 steals and generated 21 turnovers in the win.

Julian Ramsey scored a team high 22 points for the Crusaders and had four steals, three assists and a rebound. Eric Ibarra scored 16 points and had four rebounds, four steals and two assists. And Gavin Zawicki scored 15 points and had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

CEDARBURG 71, ST. CATHERINE'S 59: Evan Moherek scored a career high 30 points but the Angels lost Saturday in the Bulldog Shootout at West Allis Central High School.

The Bulldogs (1-0) took advantage of some early defensive struggles for the Angels (1-1) and took a 39-29 lead into halftime. The Angels trailed by as much as 15 points in the second half but rallied back within two points. The Angels were forced into fouling late and the Bulldogs stayed calm at the line — going 16 of 19 on free throws.

"Give credit to Cedarburg, they flat out played harder than us in the first half and played with great effort and passion," St. Catherine's head coach Ryan Thompson said. "Our defensive rotations were not sound and Cedarburg made us pay for it."

Moherek scored 19 of his 30 points for the Angels in the first half. Terrion Barnes added 11 points with Domonic Pitts and Davion Thomas-Kumpula each scoring six points. The Angels went 15 of 18 on free throw attempts.

The loss for the Angels snaps an 11 game winning streak that started last season, extended through the team's run to the WIAA Division 3 state championship and Friday night's 2021-22 season opening 66-56 win over New Berlin West. The Angels last loss came on 30 January, 2021 to Greendale Martin Luther.

"It's early in the season, we are a young team and learning many valuable lessons along the way," Thompson said. "We will use this to make us better and look forward to a good practice Monday."

UNION GROVE 65, FORT ATKINSON 64 (OT): Jackson Barber hit a game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Broncos a nonconference win Saturday at Union Grove.

The Broncos (2-0) trailed early in the first half 13-2 to the Blackhawks (0-1). As would be the theme of the game: momentum shifts swung often between the two sides. The Broncos broke out of their slow start and finished the first half leading 25-22.

"We stopped settling for jump shots," Union Grove head coach Dave Pettit said. "We started going to the paint more."

The start of the second half mirrored the first. The Blackhawks pushed back to lead 42-33 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation. In the closing minutes, the Broncos led 53-46 only to see their advantage erased. The Blackhawks hit a game-tying 3-point shot in the final seconds to make it 54-54. Both sides had chances inside of four seconds to find a game-winner. The Broncos missed a 3-point shot and the Blackhawks missed a layup.

If the ending to regulation wasn't frantic enough — overtime bordered on chaos.

The Broncos took a timeout with four seconds remaining in overtime, trailing 62-59. Owen Nowak drilled a 3-point shot to tie the game but the Blackhawks responded with a long heave down the court that deflected directly under the basket for a quick put in. The Broncos had 1.3 seconds left in overtime. And on the inbound the Broncos found a wide open Barber who let loose from 25 feet out, banking in the 3-point shot and giving his team a second straight overtime win to start the season.

"I am really proud of them," Pettit said. "There were many times when we could have shut down. As a coach, you like to see that effort in battling back."

Barber scored 13 points for the Broncos. Tyson Skalecki produced a game-high 25 points, scoring five 3-pointers. Nowak scored 16 points and was a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

SAINT MARY CATHOLIC 80, THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL 76: Asanjai Hunter scored a game-high 30 points as the Hawks came up short in a nonconference game Saturday at Neenah

The Hawks (1-1) were in for a tough test against the Zephyrs (1-0). And, without Ashe Oglesby playing due to injury, the Hawks put in a shift against a side that returned four starters of a team that won a WIAA Regional Championship in Division 3 last season.

"We came up here to play a tough opponent in a hostile environment," The Prairie School head coach Jason Atanasoff said. "And although losing is never acceptable to us, I am extremely pleased with the effort and grit our boys showed tonight."

The Zephyrs led 30-29 at the half and took a 10 point lead midway through the second half. The Hawks fought back into the game through big performances from the likes of Kaleb Shannon, Jayce Jaramillo and Hunter. Shannon scored 15 points, Jaramillo scored 14 points and in Hunter's 30 point performance he shot 14 of 20 from the floor.

In the final two minutes of regulation, Carsen Eeg hit two 3-point shots to get the Hawks within two points. With nine seconds remaining, Hunter had an opportunity to tie the game but his layup attempt came off back rim. The Zephyrs closed out the contest with a pair of free throws.

“We have some things we have to clean up," Atanasoff said. "But I feel a lot better about this group right now than I did after our victory 24 hours ago. They competed their tails off."

Girl's basketball

GREENFIELD 62, WATERFORD 56: Early turnover troubles made for a difficult hole to climb out of for the Wolverines Saturday in the Thanksgiving Shootout at Brookfield Central.

The Wolverines (0-3) had 15 turnovers in the first half which allowed the Hustlin' Hawks (3-0) to take a 35-29 lead in the opening half. The Wolverines limited their turnovers to six in the second half and were within three points in the closing stages. They were unable to get a clean look and were forced to foul as the game trickled to the end.

"We didn't start very good," Waterford head coach Dena Brechtl said. "We looked a little shocked, but we fought back. Unfortunately doing that takes a lot of energy."

Emma Henningfeld, who Brechtl noted as a calming influence for the Wolverines, led the team with 16 points, 14 rebounds and had two assists and two steals. Madison Krueger had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

