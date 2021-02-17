High school basketball: Park boys see season end with regional loss

The Park High School boys basketball team played perhaps its best game of this pandemic-shortened season.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough Wednesday.
The Panthers fought hard from the start in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game against Kenosha Tremper, but a scoring drought in the first half put them behind by double digits at halftime. They rallied in the second half, but lost 72-59 at Kenosha.
The game was scheduled to be played Tuesday, but was postponed a day after nearly a foot and a half of lake-effect snow fell on Racine.
Park finished its short season 0-8. Tremper (7-6) advances to play Kenosha Bradford in a regional semifinal Friday at Bradford.
The Panthers traded baskets early with Tremper, coach Tray Allen said, with senior Caleb Cornelius and junior Jorryn Franklin leading the way. But with the score 15-12 in favor of Tremper, Park couldn’t buy a basket for at least seven minutes, Allen said.
By the time the Panthers scored again, they found themselves doubled up (36-18) at halftime. Franklin and Cornelius each had eight of those points.
“Caleb Cornelius hit a couple big threes (early), but we have had a lack of scoring issue all year,” Allen said.
Park came out of halftime with a renewed spark, Allen said, and chipped away at the deficit, getting as close as 10 points.
Senior Deshawn Maull, a transfer from Minnesota, scored all 10 of his points in the second half to help the cause, and Cornelius also had 10 points in the second half as the Panthers scored 41 points after halftime.
Cornelius finished with 18 points, Franklin had 12 and Maull 10.
Allen had high praise for Cornelius, who played virtually the entire game.
“Caleb had a strong first half and it continued into the second half,” Allen said. “He may have subbed out one time, for a minute, and we rode him today.”
The outcome obviously wasn’t what Allen wanted, but he got to see a glimpse of the future. Sophomore Tyvon Cade and freshmen Brayden Burgher and Willie Williams started the game with Cornelius and Franklin, and several other underclassmen got to play.
“We have a lot coming back,” Allen said. “We had a no-quit mentality and we fought to the end. They gave us everything they had and that’s all we can ask.
“I hope we get a real season (this fall). We have some good pieces in place.”
The Trojans had four players in double figures, led by Trey Cardona with 19 points.
Girls
HORLICK 53, PARK 36: Even in a season like no other, some things remained constant — like a rivalry game.
The Rebels and Panthers finally played each other Wednesday night at Case — the game was delayed from Monday because of the snowstorm — so the rivalry continued uninterrupted. Horlick had a big first half on the way to the Southeast Conference victory.
“We had to get that game in,” Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said. “How can you have a season without playing Park and Case (Horlick played the Eagles twice during the pandemic-shortened season)?”
Both teams were missing a couple players, but the Rebels (1-6) didn’t miss a beat, taking a 29-12 advantage over the Panthers (2-3) at halftime behind a combined 25 points by seniors Nickkia Nelson (1-0) and Jamya Ponder (eight), and junior Vantaya Johnson (seven).
Meanwhile, the defense focused on Panthers senior Alexis Betker by using a box-and-1 to hold her to six points in the first half. Betker averaged 16 points per game last season.
“The girls really listened and worked well together,” Sanders said. “Nickkia Nelson did a good job. Our other point guard (didn’t play) and Nickkia played almost all 36 minutes. Johnson and Ponder also stepped it up.”
Johnson added 10 points in the second half to finish with a team-high 17. Nelson had 13 and Ponder had 10.
Along with Nelson and Ponder, Mykaela Tatum is also a senior, but there are a couple key players back, including Johnson and sophomore Kamya Mooney.