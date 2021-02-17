High school basketball: Park boys see season end with regional loss

Senior Deshawn Maull, a transfer from Minnesota, scored all 10 of his points in the second half to help the cause, and Cornelius also had 10 points in the second half as the Panthers scored 41 points after halftime.

Cornelius finished with 18 points, Franklin had 12 and Maull 10.

Allen had high praise for Cornelius, who played virtually the entire game.

“Caleb had a strong first half and it continued into the second half,” Allen said. “He may have subbed out one time, for a minute, and we rode him today.”

The outcome obviously wasn’t what Allen wanted, but he got to see a glimpse of the future. Sophomore Tyvon Cade and freshmen Brayden Burgher and Willie Williams started the game with Cornelius and Franklin, and several other underclassmen got to play.

“We have a lot coming back,” Allen said. “We had a no-quit mentality and we fought to the end. They gave us everything they had and that’s all we can ask.

“I hope we get a real season (this fall). We have some good pieces in place.”

The Trojans had four players in double figures, led by Trey Cardona with 19 points.

