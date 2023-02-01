High school basketball: Park boys, Case girls win in an SEC doubleheader

RACINE — Casey Robbins has a unique way of describing his team's pressure defense.

"We call it, "Making the game ugly," the first-year coach of the Park High School boys basketball team said after a 67-65 Southeast Conference victory over Case Tuesday night in Park's fieldhouse.

Conversely, Robbins has also made the game quite appealing from a Park perspective.

Think about this: Going into the Christmas break, the Panthers were 0-8 and had extended their losing streak to 24 going back to last season.

But starting with a 66-56 victory over Racine Lutheran Dec. 28, they have won seven out of 10 games. One of their losses during that stretch was a 69-67 buzzer-beater against Union Grove Dec. 30.

The latest step in Park's resurgence was an impressive victory over Case, which returned two key starters from a team that was a WIAA Division 1 semifinalist last season.

This clearly isn't the same Park team that, rocked by academic suspensions, finished 4-21 after losing its final 16 games last season. This return from hard times starts with Robbins, a longtime assistant to Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar who is putting his stamp on the program.

"He's been on us from the start, letting us know when we're in the wrong and telling us what we need to get in check," said senior guard K'mareon Mayweather, who scored a team-high 20 points. "I mean, he's doing a great job for his first job.

"We love him and we're going to keep rocking with him."

Added sophomore guard Isaiah Robinson: "He just keeps us all together as a group. There's no arguing. We don't get down on each other. We just go to practice every day and compete."

The Panthers (7-11, 5-5 SEC) certainly showed their competitive side in the second half.

After taking a 30-24 lead into the second half, Park allowed Case to take a 45-41 advantage with about eight minutes to play. But then these new-and-improved Panthers crept back and finally took 56-53 lead on a Mayweather 3-pointer with about four minutes left.

And despite strong efforts from Termarion Brumby (21 points), Josiah McNeal (20) and Cam Werner (eight of his 10 points in the second half), Case (9-8, 6-4 SEC) was never again able to regain the lead.

Case coach Jake Berce singled out some issues with his team, especially giving up too many second-chance points. But he also gave this Park team plenty of credit.

"Casey Robbins has done a great job with that team and program," Berce said. "He's got them playing very disciplined and, even though they're doing run and jump most of the game, it's a disciplined press, where they're not over-gambling and giving up easy layups.

"And they were patient most of the time offensively, as well, so I have a lot of good things to say about what Casey is doing over there."

Putting some teeth into Robbins' making-the-game-ugly approach were Robinson and senior guard Tre Carothers.

Speaking of Robinson, Robbins said, "He always finds a way to get his hand on balls." And of Carothers, Robbins said, "I would hate to play against him. He's one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in our conference."

Meanwhile, Berce will go back to work with his players after the Eagles lost for the third time in their last five games. He already knows what he's going to address.

"We started turning the ball over and not rebounding," he said. "The biggest key was rebounding. We've got no excuse for all their second-chance points.

"if we just get the first rebound, we win by 10, but we continue to not get dirty and rebound. It's concerning. We just have to get better. We have to do the little things that win basketball games.

"This was a perfect example in the last six minutes. We probably gave up 12 second-chance points in the last six minutes."

The game was not quite as close as the final score suggests. Park led 67-60 with 20 seconds remaining, but then Brumby made a 3-pointer followed by a layup at the buzzer.

Girls

CASE 63, PARK 45: Well into the second half, this was a tight game that was seemingly going to hang in the balance until the end.

And then Isabella Baumstark got down to business for Case.

The sophomore forward scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as the Eagles gradually pulled away. She connected on five 3-pointers, four in the second half, as she matched her career-high point total.

Case, which ended a four-game losing streak, improved to 4-14 and 3-7 in the SEC.

Park (4-14, 2-8 SEC) was led by Grace Betker, who scored 18 points.

"We really started hitting our shots and really started passing the ball as a team," Baumstark said. "We really hustled. We played with our hearts and I think that got us more into the game.

"We just really were aggressive on offense and defense."

With about nine minutes to play, freshman Taccarrii Hicks, Case's leading scorer, went to the bench with her fourth foul. At that point, Case coach Wally Booker switched from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone and the Eagles quickly built on their 38-35 lead.

"That was the difference right there, I think," Booker said. "I just thought that forced them to shoot from the outside and, as much as I like Betker, I didn't believe she could hurt us from the outside."

There was also Baumstark, who made five of Case's eight 3-point baskets.

"Isabella sometimes has a lack of confidence," Booker said. "But I think today, she probably got it back. She had great form on her shot."

Also scoring in double figures for Case were Hicks with 14 points and Je'Quiasia Williams with 13.

For Park coach Valerie Freeman, is was a matter of fatigue setting in with her players.

"My girls fought to the end, however I think we struggled on defense at the end," she said. "No. 3 (Baumstark) was hot and we struggled to get back on defense.

"I think my girls ran out out gas a little bit even though they put up a fight. We struggled on defense, definitely."

Joining Betker in double figures was My'Asia Bostick with 13 points.