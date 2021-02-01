High school basketball: Nesbitt perfect from floor as Prairie defeats Racine Lutheran

Antuan Nesbitt was perfect on Monday night.

And he took The Prairie School boys basketball team along for the ride.

The senior forward, a Northern Michigan recruit, went 9 for 9 from the floor and scored 18 points in the Hawks' 70-53 Metro Classic Conference victory over Racine Lutheran at the Johnson Athletic Center.

Nesbitt also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals as the Hawks, ranked third among Division 4 teams in the Associated Press state poll, improved to 15-2 overall and 10-2 in the MCC.

"He's super athletic and he does a lot of of really good things for their team," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "He controls the action ... they have a nice team. They made us look silly on defense most of the game."

The Hawks, whose only two losses this season have been against St. Catherine's, went 12 for 23 (38%) from 3-point range. Jacob Fallico went 4 for 8. Jayce Jaramillo and Ashe Oglesby each went 2 for 6.

"After starting the game 0 for 6 from 3-point range against Lutheran's zone, we went on to make 12 for 22 the rest of the way, and shot 17 for 28 from 3-point range for the game," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.

Prairie opened up a 45-24 lead in the second half.