High school basketball: Nesbitt perfect from floor as Prairie defeats Racine Lutheran

Antuan Nesbitt was perfect on Monday night.
And he took The Prairie School boys basketball team along for the ride.
The senior forward, a Northern Michigan recruit, went 9 for 9 from the floor and scored 18 points in the Hawks' 70-53 Metro Classic Conference victory over Racine Lutheran at the Johnson Athletic Center.
Nesbitt also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals as the Hawks, ranked third among Division 4 teams in the Associated Press state poll, improved to 15-2 overall and 10-2 in the MCC.
"He's super athletic and he does a lot of of really good things for their team," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "He controls the action ... they have a nice team. They made us look silly on defense most of the game."
The Hawks, whose only two losses this season have been against St. Catherine's, went 12 for 23 (38%) from 3-point range. Jacob Fallico went 4 for 8. Jayce Jaramillo and Ashe Oglesby each went 2 for 6.
"After starting the game 0 for 6 from 3-point range against Lutheran's zone, we went on to make 12 for 22 the rest of the way, and shot 17 for 28 from 3-point range for the game," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
Prairie opened up a 45-24 lead in the second half.
"Ashe Oglesby was tremendous on the defensive end and rebounded well, finishing with nine," Atanasoff said. "For the most part, he helped limit Lutheran to one shot."
Jackson Woodward led Lutheran (9-6, 8-5 MCC) with 17 points. Henry Hoeft added nine points.
MARTIN LUTHER 76, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 55: Considering the circumstances, Catholic Central coach Steve Smith was pleased with what he saw from his team.
Two days after Martin Luther ended St. Catherine's 43-game winning streak, the Spartans were tested by the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale.
"On the heels of what I would call a very disappointing game Saturday against Stockbridge (Catholic Central lost 55-37), we actually played pretty well," Smith said. "Martin Luther is playing pretty well right now. They just beat St. Cat's and they're a very tough team."
The Hilltoppers (1-15, 0-13 MCC), who were within 33-24 at halftime, went 9 for 17 from 3-point range. Cal Miles, who scored a season-high 20 points, went 4 for 7 from 3-point range. He did this against Nacir Beamon, whom Smith considers to be Martin Luther's best player.
Neal McCourt added 15 points and Evan Krien, who went 3 for 3 from 3-point range, added 10.
Beamon led Martin Luther (12-7, 9-4 MCC) with 20 points.
WATERFORD 67, ELKHORN 60: Gabe Riska scored 19 points, Jack Brekke had 13 and Ty Johnson added 12 as the Wolverines broke out of a slump in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford.
The Wolverines (7-10, 5-7 SLC) had lost six of seven prior to Monday's game.
"We played really, really good basketball in the first half," Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. "The ball never stopped moving, we were inside and outside, we made eight threes is the first half and played pretty good defense, I thought, considering the skill level on the other side of the ball."
The Wolverines didn't make any 3-point baskets in the second half after leading 36-24 at halftime, but Roeglin was pleased with his players maintained their intensity.
"Our guys really dug in and played defense," he said.
Jordan Johnson led Elkhorn (7-9, 6-6 SLC) with 27 points, but Roeglin said, "I feel we really made him work for his shots. He's a kid who can get his whenever he wants."
GREENFIELD 68, UNION GROVE 60: Greenfield went 11 for 20 from 3-point range, including 8 for 14 in the first half in a nonconference game in Greenfield.
"They rained threes," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "A couple of them were contested, but some were pretty wide open. We kind of over-helped on the defensive end and they kicked out for the '3' and they were on fire."
Waterford trailed 38-22 at halftime, but what pleased Pettit is that the Broncos (7-13) battled back to with five points midway through the second half.
"They could have just quit at halftime, but they busted their tails and came back," said Pettit, whose team was only 4 for 22 from 3-point range.
Tyson Skalecki led the Broncos with 18 points. Maguire Delagrave added 11 and Alex Johnson 10. Greenfield is 9-8.
Girls
ELKHORN 55, WATERFORD 32: The Wolverines saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
Waterford (10-7, 8-6 SLC) went just 12 for 53 (22%) from the floor, including 4 for 29 (13%) from 3-point range. The Wolverines were also just 4 for 11 from the free-throw line.
"We struggled to be patient, to look for any good shots," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "When we did, we didn't knock them down. Our execution was poor and, defensively, we were a second slow on everything.
"They're big and we told them we can't let them back us down into the blocks and they did. We weren't physical enough."
Torie Loppnow led Waterford with 15 points and four rebounds. No other Waterford player scored more than three points.
Elkhorn improved to 8-8 overall and 7-5 in the SLC.
ST. JOSEPH 58, ST. CATHERINE'S 51: Kennedee Clark, playing point guard because of an injury to Heavenly Griffin, scored a game-high 20 points, but the Angels fell short in a Metro Classic Conference at Kenosha.
St. Catherine's (3-16, 2-12) had only eight players available for a variety of reasons, coach Jeff Tarkowski said. Griffin played only sparingly and scored two points.
Angelina Ortiz added 10 points and Tanyia Abdullah nine for the Angels.
"We had people who put in a lot of effort and we kept it close," Tarkowski said.
INDIAN TRAIL 51, HORLICK 16: The Rebels, who didn't start practice until Jan. 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, struggled in Kenosha. This was played as a nonconference game even though both teams are in the Southeast Conference.
"We couldn't put the ball in the hole," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "We did not get that many shot attempts. They (Indian Trail) played really good defense and they had a lot of energy."
Nickkia Nelson led Horlick (0-2) with three points, six rebounds and four steals.
"She played with a big heart and did whatever she could for us all over the court," Sanders said.
STOUGHTON 35, BURLINGTON 33: The Demons played "a fantastic game," said coach Kyle Foulke, but lost a nonconference contest at Burlington.
Burlington (3-16) played well on defense and led 21-18 at halftime. The Demons cooled down in the second half, but still played well against previously-winless Stoughton (1-5), Foulke said.