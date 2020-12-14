High school basketball: Nesbitt dominates for Prairie

"It was an important step," said first-year coach Steve Smith, who had to replace five graduated starters this season, "I've been preaching to the kids about getting better every day, every practice, every possession. Certainly against Dominican, we proved we are getting better."

Fueling that second-half comeback was when Smith switched from a zone to a man-to-man defense. Smith used a zone in the first half in an effort to counter Dominican's speed and quickness, but he said, "It didn't work for us."

With the man-to-man defense, Smith said, "We caused more turnovers and we took them out of their offensive synch. I was really pleased with how we played defensively and that created offense for us."

Neal McCourt, Catholic Central's leading returning scorer, went 5 for 15 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 18 points. Also stepping up was Cal Miles, a 6-4 junior forward who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.

"We made Cal play against their zone in the high post at the free-throw line and he was really effective from there," Smith said. "He did a little bit of post work and he did little bit of outside work. I was really pleased with his play."