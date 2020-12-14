High school basketball: Nesbitt dominates for Prairie

The Prairie School boys basketball team asserted itself right away Monday night and it started with Antuan Nesbitt.
The 6-foot-4 senior forward had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in leading the Hawks to a 77-67 Metro Conference victory over Racine Lutheran at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
Prairie (4-0, 2-0 MCC) led 72-54 with about five minutes to play before Lutheran (2-2, 2-2 MCC) went on a 13-3 run to narrow its deficit.
The Hawks opened with a 16-0 lead.
"We came out with a ton of energy on defense," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "After makes, we were pressing full court, just denying the inbounders and trying to wear them down. We know that this year, they don't have as much depth as in years past, so we did a good job of bringing effort on defense without fouling."
"More than anything, we wanted to make their guards work and expend some energy."
Lutheran senior guard Brady Wilks scored 16 points and surpassed 1,000 points in his career. Jeff Christensen, Lutheran's coach, said he believes Wilks, who had 1,004 career points, is the ninth player in the program's history to reach that mark.
Jackson Woodward added 13 points and Scooter Molbeck 10 for the Crusaders.
For Christensen, it was a disappointing defensive effort by his team, especially in the early going.
"They came out at the start of the game much more determined than we were," he said. "We basically didn't even try on defense. After the first five possessions, we were down 16-0.
"It's a credit to them that they came out and played hard from the get-go and we didn't start until about seven minutes into the game. We just need to be more determined on the defensive end."
Nesbitt continued the torrid start to his senior season with another all-around performance.
"He's just a good teammate and he doesn't force the issue," Atanasoff said. "For the most part, he's smart about his shot selection and picks his spots well."
Kody Krekling added 10 points and eight rebounds for Prairie while Ashe Oglesby had 10 points and four rebounds. Asanjai Hunter and Jacob Fallico each had eight points.
Next up Prairie is a showdown between undefeated St. Catherine's Thursday night at the Johnson Athletic Center.
DOMINICAN 51, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 47: Even though the Hilltoppers are 0-4 after this Metro Classic Conference loss at Burlington, this game might be remembered as a turning point.
Playing against one of the MCC's traditionally dominant programs, the Hilltoppers recovered from a 30-12 halftime deficit to give Dominican a serious run down the stretch.
"It was an important step," said first-year coach Steve Smith, who had to replace five graduated starters this season, "I've been preaching to the kids about getting better every day, every practice, every possession. Certainly against Dominican, we proved we are getting better."
Fueling that second-half comeback was when Smith switched from a zone to a man-to-man defense. Smith used a zone in the first half in an effort to counter Dominican's speed and quickness, but he said, "It didn't work for us."
With the man-to-man defense, Smith said, "We caused more turnovers and we took them out of their offensive synch. I was really pleased with how we played defensively and that created offense for us."
Neal McCourt, Catholic Central's leading returning scorer, went 5 for 15 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 18 points. Also stepping up was Cal Miles, a 6-4 junior forward who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.
"We made Cal play against their zone in the high post at the free-throw line and he was really effective from there," Smith said. "He did a little bit of post work and he did little bit of outside work. I was really pleased with his play."
Dominican, coming off a two-week shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, played its first game of the season Monday night.
Girls basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 74, PRAIRIE 48: One year after the graduation of Caroline Strande, Racine County's all-time leading scorer, her younger sister stepped up for the Crusaders in this Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
Sarah Strande, a 5-8 sophomore guard, came off the bench to contribute eight points, five rebounds and four steals in helping Lutheran improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the MCC.
"Sarah Strande had one of her better games," Lutheran coach Steve Schaffer said. ""She was called upon because of foul trouble in the first half and she played a lot. I thought her decision-making was much better, especially on the offensive end. I thought she stood out in the first half."
Morgann Gardner, Lutheran's 6-2 senior center, played just 26 minutes, but had 18 points and six rebounds. Nevaiah Bell-Tenner went 6 for 8 from the floor and had 17 points and four rebounds. And Bella Jaramillo added 13 points."
Standing out for Prairie (2-4, 0-2 MCC) was Camden Perry. Not only did the 5-9 junior forward go 8 for 9 from the floor and score 16 points, she played sound defense on Gardner.
"She was good defensively against Morgann," Prairie coach Alan Miles said. "And she was really good on offense. We've been harping on how we need to have more of a post presence and she did that for us."
Reese Jaramillo added nine points and Sophia Lawler scored eight for the Hawks
DOMINICAN 43, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 31: Maddie Von Rabenau had 16 points and four rebounds for the Lady Toppers in their Metro Classic Conference loss to Whitefish Bay Dominican in Burlington.
Catholic Central (0-2, 0-2 MCC), playing just its second game of the season, trailed 27-11 at halftime before making a comeback,
"They came out hard and were pushing us around," first-year Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. "We adjusted and, in that second half, we were able to put some things together and be a little more consistent.
"We're a little bit behind where we want to be, so in games like this where it's physical and hard, this shows that we have to work through it. Even when we were down, they continued to work hard and push themselves and that's going to pay dividends during the season."
Katie Walkington added five points for Catholic Central.
Dominican improved to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the MCC.
