Marquise Milton and Nobal Days, both four-year starters for the respective high school basketball teams, have settled on where they are going to be this fall.
Milton, the All-Racine County Player of the Year at Horlick who is the second-leading scorer in county history, will play for Highland Community College in Kansas. Days, a multi-dimensional player for Park, stuck with the commitment he made to Tulane last November after recently visiting new coach Ron Hunter in New Orleans.
Both, who received full athletic scholarships, face contrasting challenges.
Milton is joining one of the most successful junior college programs in the nation — the Scotties went 28-3 last season — and he will be a candidate to replace graduating All-American point guard Taiveyhon Mason at the two-year school. Days will be part of a rebuilding process at Tulane, which went 4-27 last season under coach Mike Dunleavy, who was fired in late February.
"I think it was a good choice," Milton said of Highland. "They showed me a lot of love when I went out for a visit not too long ago. It was pretty nice."
Helping make Highland's coaching staff aware of Milton was Joe Garcia, Milton's former teammate at Horlick. Garcia, the All-Racine County Player of the Year in football as a running back for Horlick in 2017, was a wide receiver for Highland last season.
"He played a pretty decent part in this," Milton said.
The 5-foot-11 Milton, a second-team Associated Press All-State player last season, led Division 1 players in the state with an average of 26.6 points per game. He scored 53 points against Case Feb. 1. One month later, he scored 35 in a 74-67 victory over Madison East, the top-ranked team in the state at the time, in a regional championship March 2.
Milton finished his career with 2,021 points. That's second in Racine County history to 2018 Prairie graduate JC Butler (2,090).
The 6-9 Days, whose Division I offers included Wisconsin and Marquette, signed with Tulane last November. But after Dunleavy, a former player and head coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, was fired in late February, Days left open the possibility he would consider other options.
After recently meeting with the 54-year-old Hunter, a former UW-Milwaukee assistant who went 171-95 at Georgia State the last eight years, Days decided to honor his commitment to Tulane.
"It was eye-opening and it was good," Days said of the meeting he and his father, Al, had with Hunter. "We were kind of nervous to see if it was a different kind of regime. Is it going to fit? Is it going to still be conducive with me?
"A lot of those questions got answered when we got down there. Everything was good. The coaches were cool. We liked everything, they liked us and that's the first step right there. Now it's time to get to work."
What did Days find most appealing about Hunter?
"He doesn't like losing," Days said. "He's really optimistic and he's all about the future. He's about winning the day and rebuilding the culture down there.
"They're basically saying, 'You control your own future. So if you come down and work hard, more possibilities, more opportunities will open up for me.'
"You just have to put yourself in the best position to get minutes."
As a senior at Park, Days averaged 10.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 blocks per game.
