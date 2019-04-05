The seventh annual Mark Your Moment Showcase, which features games between the Racine County and Kenosha All-Stars girls and boys basketball teams, will be held Saturday, April 13 in the Park High School fieldhouse.
The Showcase is sponsored by Mark Your Moment and by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
The Showcase begins with games featuring unsigned local seniors who get a chance to play in front of college recruiters from Wisconsin and across the country. Admission to the daytime games is $3 for all day.
The All-Star games begin with the girls game at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for both All-Star games.
Complete rosters for the Racine County All-Star teams accompany this story.
The Racine County girls’ team is led by first-team All-County selection Brooke Foster and second-team All-County picks Jordann Ellison of Horlick, Kathleen Fitzgerald of Waterford and Emma Klein of Catholic Central.
The Kenosha County girls’ team is led by Shoreland Lutheran senior and Racine resident Chelby Koker, the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year who became fifth all-time leading scorer in state girls history this season.
The Racine County boys’ team is led by Horlick senior Marquise Milton, the Southeast Conference Player of the Year, second-team Associated Press All-State selection and the all-time leading boys scorer at Horlick. Also on the team are first-team All-County selections Larry Canady and Nobal Days of Park, and Quinn Cafferty of St. Catherine’s.
The Kenosha County boys’ team is led by Jaeden Zackery of Westosha Central, the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year.
For more information about the Mark Your Moment Showcase, please contact tournament director Andrew McNairy at 262-880-0634 or Racine Parks and Recreation at 262-636-9131.
