High school basketball: Lutheran girls win 3rd straight Metro Classic title

It's been a trying season for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team, but it turned out to be a fulfilling one.

After having to play every game on the road because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Crusaders were able to celebrate their third straight Metro Classic Conference championship on Monday night after defeating Dominican 50-46 in Whitefish Bay.

Morgann Gardner had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Alexis Peterson scored nine of her 11 points in the second half to lead the Crusaders. Lutheran (16-3, 15-1 MCC) shared the MCC championship with Greendale Martin Luther after winning it outright last season.

Lutheran has won nine straight since losing to Martin Luther 71-35 on Jan. 9.

"This is a tough conference and to have to do it on the road every night, it's just a tribute to these girls and how much they've stepped up," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said.

The Crusaders led 18-8 at halftime and went up by as many as 16 points in the second half before Dominican (11-7, 11-5 MCC) made a comeback. Lutheran made just 12 of 25 free-throw attempts.