High school basketball: Lutheran girls win 3rd straight Metro Classic title

It's been a trying season for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team, but it turned out to be a fulfilling one.
After having to play every game on the road because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Crusaders were able to celebrate their third straight Metro Classic Conference championship on Monday night after defeating Dominican 50-46 in Whitefish Bay.
Morgann Gardner had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Alexis Peterson scored nine of her 11 points in the second half to lead the Crusaders. Lutheran (16-3, 15-1 MCC) shared the MCC championship with Greendale Martin Luther after winning it outright last season.
Lutheran has won nine straight since losing to Martin Luther 71-35 on Jan. 9.
"This is a tough conference and to have to do it on the road every night, it's just a tribute to these girls and how much they've stepped up," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said.
The Crusaders led 18-8 at halftime and went up by as many as 16 points in the second half before Dominican (11-7, 11-5 MCC) made a comeback. Lutheran made just 12 of 25 free-throw attempts.
"We didn't play as smart as we needed to defensively," Shaffer said. "We fouled and didn't get back into transition at times. That led to some easy buckets by them. And then we didn't make free throws like we should have down the stretch."
Lutheran will play the winner of the St. Catherine's-Shoreland Lutheran game at 7 p.m. Friday in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Somers.
BRADFORD 52, CASE 46: The Eagles missed too many easy shots, said coach Wally Booker, in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
Case (2-4) and the Red Devils (5-5) were tied at 21 in the first half, but the Eagles couldn't find the basket in the second half and didn't rebound well, Booker said.
"We were terrible on the glass," Booker said. "Plus we missed a lot of pretty easy shots. We didn't play too bad in the first half, but we couldn't make any shots and we didn't box out in the second half."
Mariah Espinoza led Case with 19 points, while Nevaeh Watson added 15.
Boys
ST. CATHERINE'S 69, SAINT THOMAS MORE 33: All-State guard Tyrese Hunter returned for the first time since injuring an ankle Jan. 23 and the Angels coasted to a Metro Classic Conference win at Milwaukee.
Hunter, playing only about half the game, had six points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals.
"He broke a sweat," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said.
Jameer Barker had 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Angels (21-1, 14-1 MCC), who are ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.
Also leading St. Catherine's were Kamari McGee (15 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists), Calvin Hunter (11 points, three assists and two rebounds) and Marcel Tyler (10 points, nine rebounds).
"In the first half, we weren't overly sharp," Bennett said. "In the second half, we sat down and guarded a little harder. We did a better job keeping them out of the paint and we flew at their shooters. They only scored 10 points in the second half."
Saint Thomas More is 8-12 overall and 3-10 in the MCC.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, PRAIRIE 59: After Shoreland made two free throws, a shot from KJ Williams with five seconds left rimmed out and the Hawks lost for just the third time this season in this Metro Classic Conference game in Somers.
"(Antuan) Nesbitt grabbed the offensive rebound and there was a scrum, but ultimately nothing was called and time expired," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
Prairie (17-3, 11-3 MCC) trailed 56-50 with one minute to play before tying the score at 59-59. Quintin Bolton had a four-point play for Shoreland (8-11, 5-10 MCC) down the stretch.
“(It was a) lack of energy, lack of focus and certainly poor coaching by me," Atanasoff said. "Shoreland competed their tails off, hats off to them. We have to start playing with a sense of urgency, and that will start in practice tomorrow.”
Nesbitt led Prairie with 23 points and Williams added 14.
Bolton led Shoreland with 27 points and 13 rebounds.
"Our guys played with tremendous heart and effort tonight," Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. "We were also extremely patient on offense, which played a huge role in controlling the tempo and ultimately the game.
"Our guys have been knocking on the door for a while, and it feels good to string together a couple wins vs conference teams that beat us the first time."
ST. JOSEPH 78, RACINE LUTHERAN 63: Jackson Woodward scored 21 points and Gavin Zawicki added 17 in the Crusaders' Metro Classic Conference loss at Kenosha.
"We played good the first four or five minutes of the game and had them down," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "We were doing good things on offense and defense. We just have lapses for a couple of minutes and, before you know it, they went on a 14-2 run. We got behind and we never really caught up."
Brady Wilks, who recently returned after missing about six weeks with a broken hand, had 13 points, six assists, four steals and two rebounds for the Crusaders (9-8. 8-7 MCC).
Lutheran shot 19 for 49 (38%) from the floor, while St. Joseph (10-7, 9-6 MCC) went 28 for 53 (52%).
TREMPER 77, HORLICK 73: The Rebels came through with one of their most inspired performances of the season, staying close to the Trojans the entire game before falling short in this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
"I would have liked to come out of there with a win," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "Our kids competed hard and I was very happy with the effort, but we couldn't execute down the stretch, We had a couple possessions late where we just haven't been able to work on a lot of that stuff.
"It's frustrating at this point because they're behind the eight-ball in terms of what we can and cannot do compared to a lot of our opponents."
Darrien Long, the Rebels' 6-4 junior center, scored 23 points despite battling foul trouble. Martavian Brown added 12 points and Blake Fletcher 10 for Horlick (0-5).
Tremper improved to 6-3.
INDIAN TRAIL 79, CASE 64: With the score tied 16-16, things started to unravel for the Eagles in this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
"We missed some layups and open shots and we didn't get back on defense," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "They scored some easy ones on the other end. Then their lead ballooned to 38-23."
Indian Trail (6-4) then started slowing things down in the second half, which made it more difficult for Case (2-6) to get back into the game.
"They held the ball," Berce said. "They pretty much held the ball for 18 minutes and we were forced to trap and run out full-court staff. It just never happened for us."
Terryon Brumby led Case with 16 points. Amardi Jedkins scored 14 and Yontae Ball 12.
WATERFORD 60, SOUTH MILWAUKEE: Ty Johnson led a strong defensive effort and the Wolverines shared the ball well in this nonconference victory at Waterford.
Johnson guarded 6-2 sophomore Jake Dunham, who averages a team-high 17.5 points and held him to 14.
"He made him work," Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. "It was a hard-earned 14 points. He played about as hard on defense as I could ask a kid to play."
Roeglin was also pleased by what he saw offensively. Gabe Riska and Jack Brekke each scored 13 points while Eric Kunze added 10 for Waterford (8-12).
"There were stretches where we didn't even dribble the basketball," he said. "It was just pass, cut, pass, cut. Guys were working together and it was a really nice thing to see."