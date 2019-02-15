The Racine Lutheran girls basketball team is getting hot at the most opportune time.
The Crusaders won their seventh straight game Friday night, beating Catholic Central 65-29 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.
Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said the team is playing its best basketball of the season.
“I think we’re back,” Shaffer said. “We’re in a zone right now and we’re just willing to make the extra play, whether it be a pass that leads to a shot or the hustle play down the court on defense.”
Lutheran (19-2, 13-2 MCC) was led by sophomore forward Morgann Gardner, who scored a game-high 25 points and made three 3-pointers. Behind Gardner was junior guard Caroline Strande, who had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought Morgann and Caroline both played great tonight,” Shaffer said. “Morgann is so dangerous because she can beat you outside and inside.”
For Catholic Central (13-8, 7-8 MCC), senior guard Emma Klein scored 18 points. Klein hit two 3-pointers.
Coming up Saturday night for the Crusaders is Shoreland Lutheran, which is riding a 13-game winning streak. And the game has major implications.
A victory for Racine Lutheran would give the Crusaders a share of the Metro Classic Conference title with the Lady Pacers. The Crusaders defeated Shoreland 83-64 on Dec. 8 in Racine.
“I like our chances,” Shaffer said. “Shoreland is a great team and we’ll be playing our third game in a row tomorrow, so it will be a challenge, but I’m confident with how we are playing.”
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 50, UNION GROVE 42: Angela Slattery scored a team-high 12 points in the Broncos’ Southern Lakes Conference loss at Lake Geneva.
Union Grove (12-10, 8-6 SLC) trailed 24-18 after the first half. LuAnnabelle Wieseman, a senior guard for the Badgers (15-6, 11-3), scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Slattery, a sophomore guard, contributed six points in each half.
Megan Barber, a junior point guard, scored eight of her 10 points in the second half. The Broncos had won their previous two games.
“We had opportunities late in the game,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We couldn’t seem to get the ball in the hole.”
Boys
PARK 67, OAK CREEK 54: Nobal Days produced a double-double and the Panthers’ victory at Oak Creek guaranteed a Southeast Conference championship for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
The Panthers (15-3, 12-1 SEC) led the Knights (9-12, 5-8 SEC) 31-29 after the first half. Days, a senior forward, scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. Days also finished with 14 rebounds and just missed a triple-double with eight assists.
Senior forward Richie Warren added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Zyiere Carey made a team-high three 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
Park, ranked seventh in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, has won seven straight games and 15 of its last 16.
HORLICK 84, INDIAN TRAIL 76: Marquise Milton continues to make his case for Racine County Player of the Year honors.
The senior guard scored 31 of his game-high 42 points in the second half and made nine 3-point baskets to lead the Rebels to a Southeast Conference victory at Kenosha.
Horlick (9-12, 8-5 SEC) was neck and neck with the Hawks (12-8, 8-6), going into halftime tied 41-41. Then Milton took over.
Patrick Wade chipped in 18 points for the Rebels and Maurice Ward added 10.
ST. CATHERINE’S 78, DOMINICAN 69, OT: It took overtime and a team-high 18 points for Tyrese Hunter for the Angels to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
The Angels (17-3, 13-1 MCC) had three players score in double figures in addition to Hunter. Azarien Stephens had 15 points, including 6 of 8 free-throw shooting in overtime, Quinn Cafferty had 14 and Elijah Lambert scored 13.
St. Catherine’s led 44-40 at halftime, but Alex Antetokounmpo brought Dominican (13-7, 10-4 MCC) back with a game-high 19 points.
“This is what high school basketball is all about,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “We had a lot of fun tonight and I’m glad we were able to come away with a win.”
BURLINGTON 67, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33: The Demons snapped their two-game losing streak in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan behind a 20-point performance from Dylan Runkel.
Burlington (11-9, 7-5 SLC) outscored the Comets (0-19, 0-12) 36-14 in the first half and continued to dominate in the second half, finishing on a 31-19 run.
Joey Berezowitz, a sophomore guard for the Demons, added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
PRAIRIE 83, ST. JOSEPH 56: Antuan Nesbitt scored a team-high 18 points as the Hawks won a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
The Hawks (12-8, 8-6 MCC) took a 50-19 lead at halftime. The Hawks scored nine 3-pointers in the first half.
Nesbitt, a sophomore forward, scored a team-high 18 points. Sophomore guard KJ Williams added 16 for Prairie, which has won two straight games and four of its last five.
Timothy Berry, a senior guard for the Lancers (4-14, 2-11 MCC), scored a game-high 26 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 85, RACINE LUTHERAN 64: The Crusaders could not overcome the state-ranked Spartans as they lost in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
Martin Luther (17-3, 13-1 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, opened the game with a 17-2 run and went into halftime ahead 40-20.
Jackson Woodward and Brady Wilks led the Crusaders (9-10, 6-8) with 14 points each.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 70, WATERFORD 44: Senior guard Willie Ketterhagen scored a team-high 16 points, but the Wolverines’ three-game winning streak ended in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Waterford (5-15, 3-10 SLC) trailed 34-21 at halftime. Jaeden Zackery, a senior guard for the Falcons (17-1, 11-0 SLC), scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the second half.
Ketterhagen made five 3-pointers, four of which came in the first half. Junior guard Cameron Glembin added 10 points.
UNION GROVE 51, BADGER 46: The Broncos overcame a 30-21 halftime deficit to beat the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.
Union Grove (8-13, 6-7 SLC) did not have much of an answer for Badger guard Grant DuMez, who scored 11 points in the first half. DuMez finished with a team-high 19 points for Badger (4-15, 3-9).
“We came out slow and flat in the first half and DuMez took it to us and I knew we had to make some adjustments at half,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
In the second half, Pettit turned up the defense and double-teamed DuMez, forcing him to get rid of the ball. That pressure created turnovers that helped the Broncos rally.
Union Grove was led by Nate Koch, who scored a team-high 19 points. Sam Rampulla contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
