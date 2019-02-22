The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team on Friday night showed why it could make run deep into the postseason.
Shaking off a slow start and some defensive lapses, the state-ranked Crusaders dominated Horicon 79-51 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Racine Lutheran.
Lutheran, ranked No. 5 among Division 4 teams in the Associated Press poll, improved to 21-2 overall and will face the Milwaukee Academy of Science at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran.
The Crusaders started slow and lacked defensive intensity, said coach Steve Shaffer.
“We came and executed really well on offense, but on defense we were a little flat to start and Horicon was hitting their shots,” he said.
But after a few defensive adjustments midway through the first half, the Crusaders built a 44-29 halftime lead.
“We really turned up the pressure on defense to end the first half with more on-the-ball pressure and were able to get out in transition,” Shaffer said.
The Crusaders extended their lead to 30 points in the second half and rolled to the win.
Caroline Strande led the Crusaders with 28 points, Morgann Gardner had 15 and Alexis Peterson 12.
WATERFORD 59, FORT ATKINSON 37: The Wolverines used a dominating defense to win a Division 2 regional semifinal at Waterford.
The Wolverines (18-4), who received votes in the Associated Press Division 2 state poll, forced 22 turnovers, which resulted in some easy transition baskets.
“We started a little slow on defense tonight, but we really turned it up midway through the first and started giving them some real issues,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
The Wolverines built a 27-19 halftime lead, and extended it to double digits in the second half.
“I am very proud of how aggressive the girls were on defense the whole game and controlled the glass which helped us get the win,” Brechtl added.
Katie Rohner scored 21 points and Kathleen Fitzgerald added 13. The Wolverines will host Union Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final.
UNION GROVE 57, EAST TROY 47: The Broncos quickened the tempo to come back and win a Division 2 regional semifinal at Union Grove.
The Broncos (13-10) led 23-18 at halftime before the Trojans battled back and took a six-point lead with seven minutes left.
“It was back and forth most the night, but midway through the second half, they hit some big shots,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said.
The Broncos then increased the pressure on defense and pushed the tempo on offense. The defense forced some steals and the offense hit shots to take a 10-point lead.
“I was very proud of the grit the girls showed and how they did not give up and kept fighting they deserve this win,” Domagalski said.
Angela Slattery scored 18 points, Haley Hoffman added 15 and Peyton Killberg chipped in 11.
The Broncos will travel to Southern Lakes rival Waterford at 7 p.m. Saturday for the regional final.
PRAIRIE 60, ST. JOSEPH 50: The Hawks defeated the Lancers for the third time this season, as seniors Brooke Foster and Jolie Larson led the way in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Prairie.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season and although we didn’t play the best we’re capable of, we managed to do enough to come away with the win,” said Prairie coach Alan Mills.
Both Foster and Larson had double-doubles for the Hawks (17-6). Foster scored 30 points, going 13 for 14 from the free throw line, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists. Larson had 15 points with 11 rebounds.
“Foster was really knocking them down from the free-throw line tonight and Larson was a force in the second half, scoring most of her points in it,” Mills said.
The Hawks face Ozaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday at Prairie in a regional final.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 71, PARK 55: Alexis Betker scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but the Panthers’ season came to an end in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Madison.
Park (7-14) trailed 35-31 at halftime, but generated just 24 second-half points. The Lancers (16-6) were led by Kaytlin Eder, who scored a game-high 20 points and made 3 three-pointers.
SHEBOYGAN AREA LUTHERAN 36, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 34: The Lady Toppers managed to cut a 10-point deficit to one in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Burlington.
“We managed to find our groove in the second half and were able to force some turnovers to get back into it. Unfortunately we were just one make-or- miss away from winning,” said Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg.
Senior Elizabeth Klein led the Lady Toppers (15-9) with 10 points. Junior Isabelle Phillips and senior Erin Schwenn each added eight.
Despite the loss, Spierenburg was happy with the team’s season.
“If you could’ve told me we’d be a No. 2 seed with 15 wins at the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Spierenburg said. “We had great senior leadership and truly fantastic work ethic from top to bottom from this team and I’m proud of the effort we’ve put in this year.”
Boys
ELKHORN 73, BURLINGTON 60: Dylan Runkel scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Demons finished the regular season with a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
The Demons (11-11, 7-7 SLC) trailed 34-27 at halftime, then allowed 39 points in the second half to the Elks (19-3, 12-2 SLC).
Ethan Safar added 10 points and three rebounds, while Trent Turzenski had six points and five rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.