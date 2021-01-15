High school basketball: Lutheran boys kick defense into gear against Catholic Central

“We broke down defensively and they got some easy baskets,” Smith said. “We had a couple guys get in foul trouble and we put a couple younger guys in. They weren’t quite ready.”

Jackson Woodward, who scored a career-high 31 points against St. Joseph, had 18 points to share team scoring honors with Gavin Zawicki, who went 10 of 14 at the free-throw line.

Christensen praised the efforts of Scooter Molbeck, who had 16 points (5 of 6 from the field, 6 of 7 at the line) and team highs of nine rebounds and four assists.

“Scooter Molbeck played pretty well for us,” Christensen said. “He did a lot of good stuff.”

Neal McCourt led Catholic Central and all scorers with 19 points, with all five of his baskets coming from 3-point range. Evan Krien added nine points and Cal Miles had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

“Cal Miles is tough,” Smith said. “He’s more of a guard, but he played in the post. He’s our best athlete and he does whatever is asked of him.”

WILMOT 55, BURLINGTON 52: The Demons let a 12-point halftime lead slip away and the Panthers’ Kevin Sandman made a 3-point basket just before the final buzzer in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.