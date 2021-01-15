High school basketball: Lutheran boys kick defense into gear against Catholic Central

The Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team didn’t need a huge performance or last-minute heroics from anyone to win their game against Catholic Central Friday.
The Crusaders, coming off a one-point victory over Kenosha St. Joseph on Tuesday after a three-week layoff, started fast, bogged down and then regained their intensity to beat the Hilltoppers 69-45 in a Metro Classic Conference at Burlington.
Lutheran (6-3, 5-2 MCC) jumped out to a 15-3 lead, but Catholic Central (1-8, 0-7) rallied to within a point at 15-14 with about eight minutes left in the first half.
“We started like a house on fire, but we let them back in,” Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen said. “We gambled too much defensively, but we buckled down after that and were solid defensively.”
Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said his defense had a burst of solid play, which created more offensive opportunities, but commended Christensen for getting his players back on track.
“I believe Racine Lutheran is the best-coached team in the (MCC), bar none,” Smith said. “He has those kids prepared. They play hard and are consistent for 36 minutes a game. That type of intensity is hard to play against sometimes.”
This turned out to be one of those times. Lutheran pushed its lead to 37-24 at halftime and cruised from there.
“We broke down defensively and they got some easy baskets,” Smith said. “We had a couple guys get in foul trouble and we put a couple younger guys in. They weren’t quite ready.”
Jackson Woodward, who scored a career-high 31 points against St. Joseph, had 18 points to share team scoring honors with Gavin Zawicki, who went 10 of 14 at the free-throw line.
Christensen praised the efforts of Scooter Molbeck, who had 16 points (5 of 6 from the field, 6 of 7 at the line) and team highs of nine rebounds and four assists.
“Scooter Molbeck played pretty well for us,” Christensen said. “He did a lot of good stuff.”
Neal McCourt led Catholic Central and all scorers with 19 points, with all five of his baskets coming from 3-point range. Evan Krien added nine points and Cal Miles had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
“Cal Miles is tough,” Smith said. “He’s more of a guard, but he played in the post. He’s our best athlete and he does whatever is asked of him.”
WILMOT 55, BURLINGTON 52: The Demons let a 12-point halftime lead slip away and the Panthers’ Kevin Sandman made a 3-point basket just before the final buzzer in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
Burlington (9-3, 7-2 SLC), which received a vote in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll and beat Wilmot (6-4, 5-3) 79-66 in its season opener on Dec. 8, saw the Panthers gradually close the gap, then take the lead with around four minutes left in regulation on a basket by Sandman.
The lead went back and forth after that and the game was tied at 52-52 after Burlington’s JR Lukenbill made 1 of 2 free throws with 13.9 seconds left.
On Wilmot’s ensuing possession, Sandman brought the ball downcourt, dribbled to the right wing and made a 25-foot shot with 2.3 seconds left.
Joey Berezowitz led the Demons with 18 points, Lukenbill had 15 and Ethan Safar had 10. Danny Kniep had four points and seven rebounds.
Sandman, who scored 30 points in the teams’ first meeting was held to 15 points, his second-lowest total of the season. London Glass also had 15 points for the Panthers.
Girls
RACINE LUTHERAN 81, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 52: Morgann Gardner, held to just 10 points in the Crusaders’ last meeting with the Lady Toppers on Jan. 2, exploded for 31 points, her second-highest total this season, and Lutheran rolled past Catholic Central in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Gardner, who has signed with NCAA Division I University of Nebraska-Omaha, entered the game averaging 19.8 points per game and nearly matched that in the second half, scoring 19. She also had 11 rebounds.
“She had a nice all-around game and a great second half,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said.
Lutheran (9-3, 8-1 MCC) fed off Gardner's energy in the second half, extending a 37-25 halftime lead over Catholic Central (3-10, 2-7) to as many as 30 points in the second half.
“We were in a rut (in the first half),” Shaffer said. “We didn’t play like we need to play or how I like us to play.
“I’m really proud of the way we came out in the second half.”
Another solid player was Alexis Peterson, who is having her best season, Shaffer said. She had 15 points and “made great decisions on the floor,” Shaffer said.
Lutheran had good balance on offense. Sarah Strande had 11 points, Ellie Jaramillo had 10 and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, who had 22 points in the teams’ first meeting, added eight.
Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said his team, which lost a close game Thursday did some good things and the final score was not a reflection of the level of play.
“We battled hard,” Beebe said. “The score was not indicative of how hard we fought. We put a lot of pride out there today.
“This was a character game. The kids are learning from their mistakes.”
Maddy Von Rabenau had another good game with 20 points, which included making 7 of 8 free throws. As a team, the Lady Toppers were 10 of 16 after a pair of subpar games at the line.
Julia Klein had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla Loos also had 10 rebounds.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 64, ST. CATHERINE’S 44: Sophomore Kennedee Clark scored 17 points for the Angels in their Metro Classic Conference loss to the Lady Pacers Friday at Somers.
St. Catherine’s (2-12, 1-9 MCC) got out to a slow start and Shoreland Lutheran (6-5, 6-5) took a 39-23 lead at halftime behind 15 points by Sarah Koestler.
The Angels played a more competitive second half, but were unable to reduce the deficit.
Joining Clark in double figures for St. Catherine’s was freshman Angelina Ortiz, who had 10 points.
Koestler finished with 18 points for the Lady Pacers.
WILMOT 46, BURLINGTON 35: Despite a competitive defensive effort, the Demons couldn’t keep pace with the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.
Missed opportunities on offense were the difference in the first half, Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said, as Wilmot went up 30-12 at halftime. The Demons were able to battle back in the second half to make things closer, but were unable to complete the comeback.
“We played a great game,” Foulke said. “We just missed too many layups early.”
It wasn’t a big scoring night for Burlington (2-8, 1-7 SLC), but almost everyone scored. Bella Sanfelippo had a team-high five points and Jordan Krause, Anika Preusker, Shelby Bush, Brooke Wright and Ella Clapp each had four points.
Kyleigh Pittman led all scorers with 14 points for Wilmot (9-3, 7-3).
MARTIN LUTHER 73, PRAIRIE 19: The Hawks had a rough first half in their Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Greendale.
Prairie (3-11, 1-7 MCC) started the game cold offensively, Prairie coach Alan Mills said, and Martin Luther (13-3, 9-0), ranked 10th in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, jumped out to an 18-2 lead. The Spartans led 39-7 at halftime.
The Hawks got into more of a rhythm shooting the ball in the second half, Mills said.
“We didn’t put any pressure on them,” Mill said. “They made shots and we didn’t.”
Freshman Ava Collier-White led Prairie with seven points.
Martin Luther’s Vanessa Solano led all scorers with 18 points.