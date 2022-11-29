High school basketball: Lukenbill, Roffers lead Burlington boys to season-opening win

The Burlington High School boys basketball team played its long-awaited season opener Tuesday night.

After two weeks of nothing but practice on Ron Kaul Court for the past two weeks, the Demons didn’t disappoint the home fans, taking a 44-22 lead at halftime and cruising to a 73-49 victory over Park in a nonconference game.

“We definitely needed to play somebody — it’s been a long couple of weeks,” said Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, whose team began practice on Nov. 14. “We played pretty well.”

Playing at his best in his season debut was senior JR Lukenbill, who will play for NCAA Division II Northern Michigan next season. The 6-foot-5 point guard did a little bit of everything for the Demons, scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and passing out seven assists.

In his breakout season last year, he averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

“JR was very efficient,” Berezowitz said. “He took just eight shots (and made five baskets).”

The game didn’t start well for Burlington, however. Every time the Demons got a little lead, the Panthers (0-2) would answer and Berezowitz called a time out to calm his guys down.

Whatever he said, it was effective as Burlington went on a 22-2 run the rest of the first half to take the big lead.

“That gave us a boost of confidence,” Berezowitz said.

Another strong player was junior guard Connor Roffers, who led the Demons with 21 points and also had five rebounds.

“Connor played an overall great game,” Berezowitz said.

Berezowitz played almost everyone in the game and several others, including a couple newcomers, had good performances.

Junior guard Ben Graham made a pair of 3-point baskets; junior guard Drew Lang, in his first varsity action, had a 3-pointer and added six rebounds; and senior guard Kieran Kendall, who had to sit out a year after transferring to Burlington, had four rebounds in his Demons debut.

“It was great to see the guys working together, no matter who was in the lineup,” Berezowitz said. “I was happy with our unselfishness and we were able to create turnovers on them.”

As a team, the Demons had 15 assists on their 24 baskets. They had just 10 turnovers and forced 20 Park turnovers.

First-year Panthers coach Casey Robbins praised Burlington’s play.

“Burlington is a tough team and they have two studs who are very talented,” Robbins said. “We had 20 turnovers and gave up too many second-chance points, so a lot of the damage was self-inflicted.

“Right now, we’re learning a lot of new things and we’ve played two teams with experience who are very efficient on offense.”

Park, which was missing starting senior guard Willie Williams because of the flu, was led by Kmareon Maywether with 20 points (three 3-pointers, 5 of 5 free throws) and three steals; junior Brayden Burgher with 11 points and four rebounds; and senior guard Tyvon Cade with six assists.

CASE 70, WATERFORD 59: In their first home game of the season, the new-look Eagles used a strong start and late run to pick up a nonconference victory Tuesday.

Case (2-0) opened the game with an 11-0 run, but Waterford (1-2) rallied to within four in the second half before Case pulled away.

Sophomore guard Anthony Bull led the Eagles with 23 points in just his second varsity game. Senior forward Josiah McNeal added 20 points.

Brogan Finnegan led Waterford with 19 points and Owen Martinson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

“This game was much better than our first,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “I’m very pleased with the effort tonight; our guys played so hard.”

After opening their first game of the season with a 10-0 run, the Eagles topped that with an 11-0 run on Tuesday night and led 32-24 at halftime. Bull scored 11 of his 23 in the first half and McNeal had 11.

“Anthony’s worked on his game and improved a ton in the offseason and got stronger,” Berce said. “He handles the ball well, he shoots it well and he sees the court well.”

The Wolverines were able to hang around thanks to five made 3-point baskets in the first half. Martinson and Adam Chart made two apiece to keep Waterford within striking distance.

“We just didn’t have any energy early,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “I think we could never really get over the hump. When we got going they were able to stop our runs, when they got going we were not able to stop their runs.”

Waterford pulled within four points in the second half on two occasions thanks to four made 3s by Finnegan, but Case had answers both times.

Playing defense on Case junior standout guard Termarion Brumby was a focal point of Waterford’s game plan. After sitting for most of the first half with foul trouble, Brumby finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Roeglin praised the defensive effort of Martinson on Brumby throughout the game.

“He didn’t try to force bad shots,” Roeglin said of Brumby. “He found guys and guys made plays around them.”

Berce praised the play of junior guard Denim Hicks, who scored six of his eight points in the second half and helped the Eagles hold onto the lead with several hustle plays. Senior forward Cam Werner finished with five points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Eagles outrebounded the Wolverines 34-20.

“Waterford has really good shooters,” Berce said. “It makes it tough to cover. They have guys who can shoot it from really deep.”

The Wolverines made 10 3-pointers in the game. Chart and Jamison Beesley each scored eight points for Waterford and Teegan Spence had seven points and four rebounds.

UNION GROVE 49, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 42: The Broncos opened their season Tuesday with just nine players available because of illness or injury, but they played solid defense against a taller lineup for a nonconference victory at New Berlin.

Union Grove, whose tallest player in the game Tuesday was senior center Jack Waters at 6-foot-5 (everyone else was 6-1 or under), played exceptional defense against a Lions team that features eight players at 6-2 or taller.

“We were outsized at every position except center, but we battled defensively,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “We played defense like we haven’t played defense in a long time — we flew around.

“We had just nine guys, but they busted their tails.”

The defense was especially effective against Eisenhower’s 3-point shooting. The Lions were 9 of 17 from 2-point range, but just 6 of 34 (17.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Offensively, Union Grove got a solid performance from Waters with 13 points (6 of 9 from the field), seven rebounds and three steals.

Senior guards Owen Nowak (eight rebounds) and Jack Lee (seven rebounds) each had eight points, as did junior forward Landon Dessart. Senior guard Jackson Barber had six points, four rebounds and team highs of three assists and three steals.

Art Nimani had 14 points and Charlie Cefalu had 11 points to lead the Lions.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 70, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 66: For the first time since 2019, the Hilltoppers have opened their season with a victory after beating the Wildcats Tuesday at Burlington.

Evan Krien had a career night with 34 points and Daniel Von Rabenau had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Catholic Central.

“It’s been a long time coming and we have a very experienced team,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “I’m very blessed with that.”

Catholic Central led for the majority of the game, but trailed 29-28 at the half. The Wildcats pulled within three points three times in the final five minutes, but Catholic Central held on thanks to 27 made free throws in 44 attempts. Krien and Von Rabenau were a combined 22 of 30 from the line.

“They were attacking, looking for their shots,” Smith said of Krien and Von Rabenau. ”They put their defenders into difficult spots a lot.”

Senior forward Riley Sullivan added nine points and 12 rebounds and earned praise from Smith for his defensive efforts.

Osi Igwe led USM (0-2) with 23 points and five rebounds. Catholic Central outrebounded the Wildcats 44-25.

Girls

BURLINGTON 58, BELOIT TURNER 52, OT: The Demons’ best start in nearly two decades continued Tuesday as Brinley Clapp tied the game at the end of regulation and Burlington made its free throws in overtime to beat Turner in a nonconference game at Beloit.

The Demons, who are 3-0 for the first time since the 2003-04 season, was cold from the field in the first half and trailed 25-14 at halftime, coach Kyle Foulke said. They heated up offensively and defensively in the second half to outscore the Trojans 31-20 to tie the game at 45-45 at the end of regulation.

The Demons trailed 45-42 with under 10 seconds left, but they forced a turnover with about seven seconds left and junior forward Kayla Warner quickly brought the ball downcourt.

She drove to the lane and passed out to Clapp at the 3-point line, and the sophomore guard snapped the net on her 3-point shot with a second left to send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Clapp made two baskets and sophomore guard Jenna Weis (4 of 4) and Warner (2 of 2) combined to go 6 of 6 at the free-throw line. The Demons were 9 of 12 at the line in overtime and 20 of 30 (Warner 7 of 8) in the game.

“This was a gutsy team win,” Foulke said. “Our girls were so resilient. I couldn’t be more proud of the way we came back after a bad half.

“We had some big stops down the stretch (in regulation) and hit a bunch of crucial free throws.”

Clapp finished with a team-high 14 points, all in the second half and overtime. Warner added 13 points and senior Ella Clapp, Brinley's sister, had 10.

Mariya Babilius had four 3-pointers and led Turner (1-3) with 18 points.

ST. CATHERINE’S 72, PARK 48: The Angels continued their hot start to the season with a nonconference victory Tuesday night on their home court.

St. Catherine’s (3-0) did not make a shot for the first eight minutes, but was still able to jump out to a 33-27 lead over Park (0-2) at halftime.

“We had pockets of greatness followed by mistakes so it was hard to keep our momentum,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said.

Freshman guard Laila Collier-White led the Angels with 25 points and 11 steals. Kennedee Clark added 24 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and four steals, and freshman guard Aniyah Price finished with 10 points.

The Panthers were led by senior guard Grace Betker, who scored 16 points. After trailing by six at halftime, Park was unable to overcome foul trouble and struggled against a press defense the Angels used throughout the game.

“The girls persevered and played with grit,” Park coach Valerie Freeman said. “They fought a good fight and I’m extremely proud of them. They didn’t let up and they didn’t give up.”

My’Asia Bostick added 10 points and Marissa Espinoza finished with six points for the Panthers.

MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 88, CASE 41: The Eagles were unable to overcome 14 made 3-pointers by the Novas in their nonconference game Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Case (0-3) trailed Academy of Science 49-22 at the half. The Novas (5-1) are ranked 10th in Division 3 in the first wissports.net state coaches poll.

“We ran into a team that just wouldn’t miss,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said. “We haven’t had a team shoot that many threes against us in a long time.”

Freshman Taccarrii Hicks and Isabella Baumstark led the Eagles with 12 points each.

Jaeda Turner led Academy of Science with 42 points (18 baskets, four 3-pointers).

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 57, HORLICK 40: Monday, the Lady Toppers took the lead early and never let it go for a nonconference victory over the Rebels at Horlick.

Sisters Kayla and Tenley Loos combined for 35 of Catholic Central’s points, with Kayla scoring 20 and Tenley scoring 15. Jayden Garratt added 10 points for the Lady Toppers (2-1).

“Catholic Central was very patient and moved the ball well,” Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Their press was solid and forced us into many tough possessions that led to turnovers.”

Horlick (0-4) had good performances from Leylanna Cruz, who had 16 points and two assists, and Nehemiah Mayweather, who had 12 points and four rebounds. The two combined to shoot 9 of 14 from the free-throw line.

“Leylanna led the way for us, being offensively aggressive and shooting with confidence,” Sanders said. “She played as hard as she could while being sick and playing the entire game.”

Kamya Mooney had five points and six rebounds for Horlick.

WATERFORD 78, MILTON 64: Monday, the Wolverines got good contributions from many players as they broke a two-game scoring slump and won a nonconference game at Waterford.

Junior forward Payton Snifka led the way for Waterford (2-2) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Senior point guard Madison Krueger had 14 points and “controlled the tempo of the game for us and did a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said.

Senior guard Megan Cornell (eight point, Junior forward Kayla Holmes (11 points, 5 of 10 from the field), junior guard Avery Gorn (nine points, 4 of 6 shooting) and sophomore guard Tatijana Ninkovic (six points on 2 of 2 from 3-point range, three assists, four rebounds) were also key contributors, Brechtl said.

Julia Wolf had 27 points to lead Milton (0-2).