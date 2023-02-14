It's been a challenging season for the Horlick High School boys basketball team, but the Rebels came through with a spirited performance Monday night.

Trailing 48-42 with less than a minute left, Horlick rallied to defeat Badger 55-54 in overtime in a nonconference game in Lake Geneva. The Rebels (5-16) had lost 10 of their previous 11 games.

"We had struggled throughout the majority of the game to score and we were able to knock down a few shots late," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "We were always able to hang around. They couldn't put the nail in the coffin. They missed a few free throws down the stretch.

"We were down by seven with a minute and a half or two minutes in the game, we were down by six with less than a minute and we were able to find a way to get a couple of open looks. Finally, those shots went down for us."

Marii Shelton a 6-foot senior forward, scored a career-high 16 points for Horlick. Keeyon Ormond scored all 10 of his points in the second half and in overtime. Camren McIntosh, playing every minute of regulation and overtime, scored 12 points.

But no player was more important to the Rebels than Isaiah King, who made two 3-pointers in the last minute, the second of which sent the game into overtime.

First, King made a 3-point basket to cut Badger's lead to 48-45. With 28 seconds left, Shelton forced a turnover and Horlick called a timeout, its last of the game.

A play that was designed for McIntosh to get a 3-point attempt was "well defended," Treutelaar said. But with less than second remaining, King made a 3-point shot from the corner to send the game into overtime.

Horlick forward Blake Fletcher, who scored nine points, fouled out with two minutes remaining in overtime, but Shelton made two key baskets to keep the Rebels close.

Horlick got a defensive stop with the score tied 54-54 and Treutelaar played for one last shot. Ormond was fouled attacking the basket, made his first three throw, but missed his second attempt.

Brad Lyon, a 6-1 senior guard for Badger who scored a game-high 27 points, had six-foot shot at the buzzer. But the 6-foot-6 McIntosh contested the shot and it fell short.

"Defensively, we're able to keep ourselves in games," Treutelaar said. "We hang around and, luckily, this time we were able to hang around long enough and make a few shots.

"I just think it was great for our guys to be able to come together, finally have a few breaks go our way and win one of these close ones."

Girls

PARK 61, MILWAUKEE PULASKI CO-OP 43: Grace Betker, a 5-7 senior point guard, led the Panthers in this nonconference game over Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast/Juneau in Park's fieldhouse.

Betker went 12 for 20 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Also leading the Panthers (5-17) were My'Asia Bostick with nine points and 13 rebounds, and Shelby Jennings with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Qiara Tyler led the Pulaski co-op (12-5) with 24 points and 19 rebounds.

Park led 27-18 at halftime and then outscored Pulaski 34-25 in the second half. The victory ended a six-game losing streak for the Panthers.

DOMINICAN 61, ST. CATHERINE'S 33: The Angels struggled offensively and lost to Whitefish Bay Dominican in this Metro Classic Conference game in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium, extending their losing streak to seven games.

St. Catherine's (9-14, 3-12 MCC) shot just 24% from the floor.

"We battled, but did not shoot the ball well," St. Catherine's coach Jerome King said.

Dominican (20-2, 15-1 MCC) took a half game lead over Prairie for first place in the MCC in its final regular-season game of the season. Prairie (19-3, 14-1 MCC) completes its conference schedule Thursday against St. Joseph in Kenosha.

The Knights, who took a 29-13 lead at halftime, were led by three players. Alicia Burgos Schroeder and Victoria Okoro each scored 16 points while Brooklyn Love added 10.

Kennedee Clark led the Angels with 11 points.

MARTIN LUTHER 70, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 24: The Spartans opened a 38-10 halftime lead and coasted to a Metro Classic Conference victory in Greendale.

Catholic Central (4-17, 1-14 MCC) was led by Tenley Loos, a 5-10 sophomore center who scored eight points. Kayla Loos and Jayden Garrett each added six.

Martin Luther (16-7, 11-4 MCC) was led by Ava Hoppert and Julia Lokker, who each scored 13 points.