MOUNT PLEASANT — The remnants of a bout with pneumonia that forced Jason Treutelaar to sit out two games were still audible with his cough Tuesday night. Nevertheless, the Horlick High School boys basketball coach couldn’t have felt better.
That’s what comes with a victory over talent-laden Case in a city showdown.
Behind 26 points from Marquise Milton and an inspired defensive effort headed by Martavian Bell, the rebuilding Rebels surprised Case 60-56 in a Southeast Conference game in Case’s fieldhouse.
In the first game of this doubleheader, Case edged Horlick 73-72 after Ariyah Brooks sank the second of her two free throws in the final seconds. Case hung on despite 36 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and a block from Horlick center Olivia Pitrof.
The Case boys entered the game with a 3-1 record while Horlick, which returned just one starter from last year, had struggled to a 2-4 start. But none of that mattered as the Rebels made themselves at home in Case’s house.
The key was Horlick’s man-to-man defense. Bell was assigned JaKobe Thompson, Case’s leading scorer, and he held him to 15 points — five fewer than his season average. No other Case player scored in double digits.
“He was the difference out there tonight in my opinion in terms of what he was able to bring on that end of the floor,” Treutelaar said of Bell. “I thought he did a nice job, a very nice job, of containing Kobe and getting his hands on a lot of basketballs and hustling under the boards for rebounds.
“He just did a lot of the dirty work and a lot of things that don’t show up in the scorebook.”
While Bell was holding down the defensive end, Milton was doing what he does best — putting the ball in the basket. The senior guard, a first-team All-SEC guard who is averaging 24 points per game, was a steady presence on the offensive end. .
Milton made three 3-pointers and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Sixteen of his points came in the second half, when Case kept making runs. And with about 3:30 left, Thompson made a 3-pointer to pull Case to within 49-48.
But Milton went 6 for 6 from the line from that point and Case (3-2, 2-1 SEC) was never able to take the lead. Milton’s most clutch free throws came with 14 seconds left, when he gave Horlick (3-4, 2-1 SEC) a 60-56 lead.
Milton believes this could be the start of something special for Horlick.
“We’ve been practicing hard every day,” he said. “It was a little shaky at first, but now we’re getting it all together. And now I trust all my teammates. Our coaches are pushing us hard at practice.”
Case coach Jake Berce agreed with Treutelaar — the difference in this game was Horlick’s man-to-man defense. While nine Case players scored, only Mylin Duffie and Terryon Brumby scored as many as seven after Thompson’s 15.
“They helped well, took a lot of charges and, overall, played tougher than us,” he said. “Kobe was definitely frustrated tonight. They played him well. It wasn’t just Bell, who obviously did a good job. It was an entire defensive team effort.”
While Horlick was the underdog in the boys game, Case had that distinction in the girls showdown. Horlick opened with seven victories in its first eight games while Case was still trying to find itself with four losses in its first seven games.
But the Eagles made a statement behind Brooks, a 6-foot-1 junior who scored 26 points. The last of those points was by far the most crucial.
Case (4-4, 2-2 SEC) led 64-54 with about five minutes left before Horlick (7-2, 3-1 SEC) went on a 13-2 run.
With Horlick trailing 72-69 in the last minute, Rebels guard Jordann Ellison was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and make all three free throws to tie the score.
Brooks went on to make a steal and was fouled by Ellison. She made her second free throw after her first attempt hit the back of the rim.
“I got the steal, I was going down the court and I was going to make the layup, but she slapped my arm,” Brooks said. “I had to focus in.”
Brooks’ clutch free throw enabled Case to hold on after a exceptional performance by Pitrof. Her only struggle came on the free-throw line, where she went 6 for 14.
“She’s left-handed, she’s strong with her left hand and she has long arms,” Brooks said of Pitrof. “So I think she’s a real good player.”
Pitrof declined to single herself out, saying, “The thing for us is we just let them go on some good runs. We let them get the ball in the middle inside. Our defense wasn’t as its best.”
For Case coach Wally Booker, this was a building block for his team.
“We were poised,” he said. “After they made the run and came back, we held our composure. And I told them, ‘That’s the sign that maybe we’re becoming a good team.’ “
