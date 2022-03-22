High school basketball: Five county players earn first-team All-MCC honors

Five Racine County basketball players — three girls and two boys — earned first-team honors on the All-Metro Classic Conference basketball teams.

Jasonya Barnes, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard for Prairie, was named Player of the Year on the girls team. Barnes averaged 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hawks, who finished 24-3 and won the MCC with a 16-0 record.

Joining Barnes on the first team from the county are two Racine Lutheran players — 5-8 senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and 5-5 junior guard Ellie Jaramillo. Bell-Tenner averaged 14.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals. Jaramillo averaged 12.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists.

Racine Lutheran, despite graduating 2021 All-Racine County Player of the Year Morgann Gardner, finished 16-12 and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional championship. The Hawks upset the Milwaukee Academy of Science and Prairie in the postseason.

Rounding out the first team are Julia Lokker and Ava Hoppert of Greendale Martin Luther, Keona McGee of Whitefish Bay Dominican and Jayden Hill of Kenosha St. Joseph.

County players earning second-team honors are Prairie junior forward Sophia Lawler, Prairie freshman guard Meg Decker and Catholic Central senior guard Maddy Von Rabenau.

Earning honorable mention from the county are Kennedee Clark of St. Catherine’s, Julia Kellner, Sarah Strande and Justyce Nelson of Racine Lutheran, Julia Klein and Kayla Loos of Catholic Central and Ava Collier-White of Prairie.

On the boys team, Ashe Oglesby, a junior forward for Prairie, and Alijah Matthews, a senior guard for St. Catherine’s, were among the seven players named to the first team.

Oglesby, a 6-7 junior forward, averaged 18.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Hawks finished with a 12-14 record.

Matthews, a 5-11 senior guard, averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals. He was a first-year starter and led the Angels to the sectional semifinal one year after the program graduated all five starters from its Division 3 championship team.

Other players on the first team are Milwaukee Saint Thomas More’s Amari McCottry, the MCC Player of the Year, and Drew Reindl, Whitefish Bay Dominican’s Barry Applewhite and Aaron Womack III, and Kenosha St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia.

County players earning second-team honors are Prairie junior guard Asanjai Hunter and St. Catherine’s junior guard Davion Thomas.

Honorable mention players from the county were Dominic Pitts and Evan Moherek of St. Catherine’s, Gavin Zawicki and Eric Ibarra of Racine Lutheran, Kaleb Shannon and Jayce Jaramillo of Prairie and Calahan Miles and Maxwell Robson of Catholic Central.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0