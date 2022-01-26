High school basketball: 'Energized' Angels roll past Racine Lutheran

On Tuesday, the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team got a pair of nice surprises, courtesy of their Metro Classic Conference rivals.

The two teams that were tied with the Angels atop the MCC standings with one loss each, state-ranked Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and Kenosha St. Joseph, both lost.

Thomas More (8-2 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, was beaten 85-74 by Whitefish Bay Dominican, and St. Joseph (7-2 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4, lost 58-55 to Greendale Martin Luther.

That made St. Catherine’s 80-55 MCC victory over Racine Lutheran Wednesday at Lutheran that much more sweet for the Angels and first-year coach Ryan Thompson.

“The kids were energized to be alone in first place (at 8-1),” Thompson said. “That gave us some incentive to go out and play hard.”

And play hard the Angels (11-5 overall) did. The hardest worker of the bunch was 6-foot junior guard Davion Thomas-Kumpula, who had a night to remember.

He was especially dominant on the boards, pulling down 13 rebounds, and eight of those were on the offensive end. He also had 19 points, four steals and three assists. Defensively, he guarded Crusaders senior guard Gavin Zawicki and held him to just eight points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field.

“Davion was all over the place,” Thompson said. “He played good defense, was rebounding, playing hard and playing within himself.

“He always guards the other team’s best player and Davion really made him work for his touches. His teammates also helped and we had a good defensive effort all the way through.”

That defense forced 14 turnovers in the first half and 25 overall by Lutheran (4-11, 1-8), which trailed 43-21 at halftime.

“They pressed us and we just had too many turnovers,” Crusaders first-year coach Justin Hullum said. “You aren’t going to win too many games when you do that.

“We prepared for the press, but it’s hard to emulate (in practice) their athleticism and speed. We just have to play more disciplined and stick to fundamentals.”

Senior guard Alijah Matthews played just 17 minutes, but led St. Catherine’s with 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field (3 of 5 from 3-point range), along with three assists. Junior forward Domonic Pitts had 14 points and junior guard Terrion Glass-Barnes came off the bench to score 10.

“Terrion had a really good game,” Thompson said. “He made some nice jump shots.”

The Angels, who received votes in Division 3 in the AP poll, will find out what they’re made of over their next three games, which are all on the road. They play MCC contests at Martin Luther on Saturday, at St. Joseph on Tues., Feb. 1 and at Thomas More on Tues., Feb. 8. St. Catherine’s only MCC loss was 70-59 at the hands of Thomas More on Jan. 11 at St. Catherine’s.

Junior guard Eric Ibarra led Lutheran with 15 points and Zawicki had three assists to go with his eight points. Sophomores Jack Lichter and Alexander Loomis each added seven points.

Hullum said Loomis, a forward, played well, going 2 for 2 from the field and 3 for 3 at the free-throw line before leaving the game with an injured knee.

Girls

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43, PARK 29: Playing on back-to-back days after a nine-day layoff affected the Lady Toppers early against the Panthers Wednesday, but they got going before the end of the first half and finished unbeaten in nonconference games this season with a victory at Park.

Catholic Central (10-8), which lost 54-31 to Prairie Tuesday night, scored just six points in the first 10 minutes of the game, but started making their shots and led 16-11 at halftime.

“We just came out flat,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said. “We had a lull early, then we got going. We got a bucket here and a bucket there.”

Senior guard Maddy Von Rabenau helped her team’s cause by scoring seven points in the second half and senior guard Julia Klein added four points.

In the second half, Klein had nine points, including 5 of 6 free-throw shooting, to help the Lady Toppers outscore Park 27-18. Klein finished with 13 points, Von Rabenau had 11 and sophomore guard Jayden Garratt had all seven of her points in the second half and was a spark on defense.

“Jayden had a nice game,” Beebe said. “She did a lot of good things. She pressured the ball and got some turnovers and steals.”

Catholic Central, which plays in Division 5, won all eight of its nonconference games, including victories over Division 1 teams Horlick and Park. The Lady Toppers are just 2-8 in the Metro Classic Conference, but that tough schedule against bigger schools prepares them for the WIAA playoffs, Beebe said.

The Panthers (0-11) were led by junior guard Grace Betker with eight points and freshman guard Daneria Gillespie with seven points.

