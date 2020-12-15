High school basketball: Delagrave, Broncos hold off Badger

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team got on the wrong end of a big run in the second half Tuesday against Lake Geneva Badger.
But the Broncos got it right in the end.
After leading the entire first half, Union Grove fell behind after a Badgers rally, then had a rally of its own to pull out a 68-59 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.
Maguire Delagrave had 20 points to lead the Broncos, and three others scored in double figures.
The key to the game, however, was the resilience of Union Grove (2-3, 2-2 SLC). After leading 39-29 at halftime and 41-29 two minutes into the second half on a putback by Alex Johnson, Badger (0-4, 0-4) went on a 15-0 run to take a 44-41 lead with 13:29 left.
The Badgers took their largest lead, 50-45, with 10:28 left, then the Broncos started fighting their way back. Delagrave scored a pair of baskets and a free throw to tie the game at 50-50 and Brady Katterhagen scored to make it 52-50 with 8:46 left.
Badger took the lead back briefly at 53-52 on a 3-pointer by Elijah Giovingo, then Union Grove took control again with a 14-2 run. Delagrave and Katterhagen combined for seven points during the run. Katterhagen finished with nine points, all in the second half, and Delagrave had 13 of his points in the second half.
“Delagrave and Katterhagen did a nice job of sparking us in the second half,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “Delagrave was a pleasant surprise — he showed a little burst of quickness we haven’t seen a lot and he did a nice job offensively and in transition.”
Another key was on the defensive end. In their 88-53 loss to Burlington Friday, the Broncos couldn’t stop a 3-point barrage by the Demons. Tuesday, Union Grove didn’t let the game get out of hand for the most part.
“I think we played better team defense and shut down the gaps,” Pettit said. “We had a little better spacing and movement and the kids did a nice job of being patient.”
Alex Johnson, a 6-4 senior center, helped control the boards for the Broncos, grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds and adding 12 points, and Tyson Skalecki (11) and Hayden Domagalski (10) also scored in double figures for Union Grove.
Ty McGreevy led the Badgers with 19 points, including three of their eight 3-pointers.
ST. CATHERINE’S 81, MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 46: The Angels tuned up for their showdown against Prairie Thursday night with an impressive performance in a nonconference game at the Gallo Sports Center in Caledonia.
Jameer Barker flirted with a triple-double, Tyrese Hunter scored 33 points and Kamari McGee played shutdown defense for the Angels (5-0).
St. Catherine’s opened up a 43-19 halftime lead against a team that went 20-3 last season and coasted to its 30th consecutive victory. The Angels overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half last Friday to defeat Martin Luther 58-55 at Greendale.
“It’s not about who we’re playing, it’s about how we’re playing,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement and I feel that tonight, we shared the ball a lot better, we were getting to our spots on defense and we battled on the boards against a real big and athletic team. I just felt tonight it was little better collective effort.”
Barker, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, had 12 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.
“He had one of the best floor games he ever played,” Bennett said. “He was just all over the place, really active and he did a terrific job of sharing the ball.”
McGee, a UW-Green Bay recruit, went 7 for 10 from the floor and had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also was instrumental in holding guard Donald McHenry, who averaged 21.1 points per game last season, to eight.
“He played great defense on their best player,” Bennett said.
Hunter went 14 for 20 from the floor and scored 33 points for the second time this season. He also had five rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal.
Marcel Tyler had four points, five rebounds and three blocks. And Domonic Pitts was scoreless, but had six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Damien Brookshire led Academy of Science (0-2) with 14 points.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 66, BURLINGTON 58: The Demons got within four points midway through the second half, but Jack Rose sparked the Falcons in their Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Paddock Lake.
After trailing 35-25 at halftime, Burlington (2-1 overall and SLC) closed the gap to 48-44 with 10 minutes left. Central (3-1, 3-0) then started to pull away and Rose helped with two of his four 3-point baskets over the next seven minutes. Rose finished with 27 points and seven rebounds.
Joey Berezowitz had 20 points to lead the Demons, including 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Burlington went 17 of 20 at the line in the game.
Three other Demons scored in double figures, but just five players scored overall. Danny Kniep had 13 points, J.R. Lukenbill had 11 and Ethan Safar had 10.
Girls basketball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 65, BURLINGTON 27: Offensive struggles held the Demons back in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Burlington.
Burlington (1-3, 1-3 SLC) started the game flat in the first half, coach Kyle Foulke said, and the Falcons (1-2, 1-2) took advantage by going into halftime with a 34-15 lead. The Demons again couldn’t get their offense going in the second half and the Falcons pulled away.
“We couldn’t match their aggression or tempo,” Foulke said. “We showed moments tonight, but it was just an off night.”
Anika Preusker led Burlington with seven points and Jordan Krause had six.
Maddie Haubrich led Central with 11 points.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 66, ST. CATHERINE’S 45: The Angels kept within striking distance at halftime, but lost a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Somers.
St. Catherine’s (0-5, 0-5 MCC) started off slow in the first half and Shoreland took a 34-23 lead at halftime. The Angels’ offensive woes continued in the second half and the Lady Pacers (1-3, 1-3) pulled away.
Heavenly Griffin led St. Catherine’s with 12 points, nine in the first half, and Tanyia Abdullah and Angelina Ortiz each added 11 points. Abdullah converted a team-high three shots from beyond the arc.
Sarah Koestler led Shoreland with 21 points and Natalie Brug had 18.
