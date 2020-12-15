High school basketball: Delagrave, Broncos hold off Badger

St. Catherine’s opened up a 43-19 halftime lead against a team that went 20-3 last season and coasted to its 30th consecutive victory. The Angels overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half last Friday to defeat Martin Luther 58-55 at Greendale.

“It’s not about who we’re playing, it’s about how we’re playing,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement and I feel that tonight, we shared the ball a lot better, we were getting to our spots on defense and we battled on the boards against a real big and athletic team. I just felt tonight it was little better collective effort.”

Barker, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, had 12 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

“He had one of the best floor games he ever played,” Bennett said. “He was just all over the place, really active and he did a terrific job of sharing the ball.”

McGee, a UW-Green Bay recruit, went 7 for 10 from the floor and had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also was instrumental in holding guard Donald McHenry, who averaged 21.1 points per game last season, to eight.

“He played great defense on their best player,” Bennett said.