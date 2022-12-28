High school basketball: Catholic Central pulls off inside job for welcome win

The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team pulled off an inside job Tuesday to end a four-game losing streak.

The Hilltoppers got some scoring punch from their two big men and had two players with a double-double for a welcome 65-55 victory over Orfordville Parkview in a nonconference game at Burlington.

Catholic Central (2-4), which won its season opener before losing their next four, lost to the Vikings 29-25 last season at Orfordville, but had a lot more offense this time around.

The catalyst was senior guard Danny Von Rabenau, who played all 36 minutes and finished with 10 points and 10 assists, along with five rebounds and two steals.

“He did a good job handling the ball,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “The other team zoned us for the entire game and we asked a lot of him to get the ball to right spot against a defense we don’t play against much.

“We don’t have good back up for him and he plays though pain and when he’s tired.”

Senior forward Evan Krien led Catholic Central with 20 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Krien also went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes to help hold off the Vikings (2-6).

One of the big keys to the victory, Smith said, was the inside play of senior forwards Riley Sullivan (6-foot-3) and Ayden Mullenbach (6-4), who combined to shoot 11 of 17 from the field and score 24 points.

Sullivan went 6 of 10 from the field and had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds (six offensive), and Mullenbach went 5 of 7 for 10 points.

“All but one of their touches were inside,” Smith said. “We were able to break their zone with those two guys. I was very pleased with both of them — up until this game, they’ve been pretty quiet (offensively).”

Smith was especially pleased with the play of Mullenbach, who is more of a defensive stopper.

“He’s not a natural scorer and he’s not comfortable around the hoop to get baskets,” Smith said. “But if he can score eight to 10 points (a game), it would make a world of difference.”

Aiden Crane led Parkview with 19 points.

HORLICK 58, BROWN DEER 50: Camren McIntosh led the Rebels to victory at Carthage College in Kenosha Tuesday in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

The Rebels (3-6) opened the game up with a pair of 3-pointers to give themselves an early cushion against the Falcons (2-6). McIntosh was responsible for three of the team's four 3-pointers in the contest and scored a game-high 17 points.

"(McIntosh) is doing a lot out there for us," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "He also happens to be one of our better 3-point shooters."

McIntosh, alongside senior Blake Fletcher, never left the floor for the Rebels in the game. Fletcher finished with 10 points, going 5 of 7 on free throws.

Horlick maintained a steady advantage after leading 29-22 at halftime. Brown Deer reeled them back in during the second half, tying the game at 35, but their overaggressive style was used against them. The Rebels went to the free throw line 34 times on the night and scored 21 from those opportunities.

"(Brown Deer) played full-court man-to-man and were getting after it," Treutelaar said. "Fortunately for us they were a little too aggressive. They're one of the most aggressive teams we've seen man-to-man."

While no one fouled out for the Falcons, their 23 fouls helped give the Rebels enough separation to maintain a two-possession lead late in the second half and to the finish.

BURLINGTON 70, RACINE LUTHERAN 47: A double-double by JR Lukenbill helped the Demons to a nonconference victory Tuesday at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Demons (7-0), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, led 29-21 over the Crusaders (2-5) after the first half. Their offense hit stride in the second half with 41 points.

Lukenbill scored a game-high 24 points while shooting 10 of 19 from the field and 3 of 4 on free throws. The senior forward, who was named the Jockey player of the game, also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds while leading the team with five steals and four assists.

The Demons had two more in double-digit scoring — Connor Roffers scored 20 points and added six rebounds, two steals and an assist, and Karsen Skiles scored 14 points with seven rebounds and a steal.

The Crusaders also had three scorers hit double digits. Akari Redmond led the team with 13 points, Justin Jones scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, and Sam Pitrof scored 11 points and had a team-best four assists.

PRAIRIE 91, KENOSHA REUTHER 50: The Hawks made easy work of the Bulldogs Tuesday in a nonconference game at Carthage College in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Prairie (6-3), which had not played a game in 11 days after its game against Union Grove was postponed last Thursday because of a winter storm, doubled up Reuther’s score in the first half, leading 52-25 at the halftime break. Prior to meeting with the Bulldogs (3-3), the Hawks had not scored more than 38 points in the opening half of any game this season.

“There was definitely some rust tonight that we had to knock off,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “I thought in the second half we started to share the ball much better and got back to playing together.”

A big factor in the Hawks’ dominant win was the return of senior guard Kaleb Shannon, who had not played in a game since Nov. 29. Shannon, who led Prairie in scoring at 18.3 points per game prior to his absence, scored a team-high 27 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

LaTrevion Fenderson, a sophomore forward, had 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and sophomore point guard Carsen Eeg, who Atanasoff said played a “beautiful game,” had 11 points, seven assists and three steals.

However, the Hawks’ shining moment, Atanasoff said, came when 6-foot-7 junior reserve Jackson Smith came onto the court.

“The highlight of the game, without a doubt, was Smith getting a dunk with about five minutes left in the game,” Atanasoff said. “He is a full year young and is continuing to develop in junior varsity games, but you can’t teach 6-7.

“He has been working hard on his game and we were all thrilled that he got to have that moment.”

Other contributors for Prairie were junior guard Caden Roehl-Landrum and sophomore forward Elijah Gordon with nine points each.

Senior forward Jamarie Osborne led Reuther with 15 points.

Girls

BURLINGTON 50, CASE 43: The Demons took a big lead at halftime, then saw most of it disappear in the second half before hanging on to beat the Eagles Tuesday in a nonconference game at UW-Parkside, part of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

The Clapp sisters, senior Ella and sophomore Brinley, each scored nine points and junior Kayla Warner had seven for Burlington (9-3) as it took a 37-13 lead at halftime. Ella Clapp finished with a team-high 12 points, Brinley had 11 and Warner had 10.

“We started out clicking on all cylinders,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “We were able to pressure full court and use our defensive energy to get us going.”

But in the second half, Burlington took off the press and Case (1-8) got its own game going and outscored the Demons 30-13.

Sophomore forward Isabella Baumstark scored eight points to lead the second-half surge for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Case’s defense held Burlington to just two field goals.

“We pulled the press off and lost our steam,” Foulke said. “We battled hard to hold on, but a win is a win.”

The Demons had a big advantage at the free-throw line as the Eagles were whistled for 27 fouls — three players fouled out — and Burlington went 22 of 45 at the line compared to 4 of 10 for Case.

Junior guard Angelina Ortiz led the Eagles with 12 points and Baumstark added 10. The Demons held Case’s leading scorer, freshman Taccarrii Hicks (14.3 points per game) to just five points.