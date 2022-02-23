High school basketball: Catholic Central girls win WIAA Division 5 playoff opener

The Catholic Central High School girls basketball team has played a difficult schedule all season — and that’s just in the Metro Classic Conference.

Playing against mostly Division 3 and 4 teams, the Division 5 Lady Toppers won just four of their 16 games in the MCC. They did win all of their nonconference games, including wins over Division 1 Horlick and Division 2 Park.

But that kind of schedule helps get Catholic Central ready for the WIAA playoffs and it paid off Wednesday with a 52-43 victory over Monticello in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal game in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (13-12), seeded seventh in their half of the sectional bracket, advance to a regional semifinal game Friday at second-seeded Black Hawk (18-6), which beat No. 15 Juda 54-16 Wednesday.

The difference in the game Wednesday was turnovers, or rather, a lack thereof. The Lady Toppers (13-12) have been averaging 22 turnovers a game, coach David Beebe said, but they had only nine against the Ponies (7-15).

“We’ve been struggling with turnovers all year, but we had only six in the first half,” Beebe said. “Having just three turnovers in the second half was crucial to us being able to maintain the lead.

“To cut (our turnovers) in half at this time of year is fantastic for us.”

Catholic Central led 25-14 at halftime despite senior guard Maddy Von Rabenau and junior center Kayla Loos each getting in foul trouble (three fouls each) in the first half. Von Rabenau and senior wing Morgan Ramsey each had six points in the first half, which the Lady Toppers finished by holding the ball for nearly two minutes and scoring in the final seconds.

In the second half, Ellie Gustafson scored 17 of her game-high 21 points for Monticello to get the Ponies back in the game, but Von Rabenau had 12 of her 18 points to help keep Catholic Central comfortably in the lead. Von Rabenau also did not pick up another foul.

“To their credit, they played hard,” Beebe said. “We did a lot of good stuff defensively on (Gustafson).”

Sophomore guard Jayden Garratt had 10 points, seven in the second half, and senior guard Julia Klein had nine points for Catholic Central.

Black Hawk, the co-champion of the Six Rivers East Conference, will be a tough opponent. The Warriors are led by junior forwards Tara Wellnitz (14.7 points per game) and Raylin Peterson (11.5), and senior guard Tatum Baumgartner (9.1). Black Hawk has also qualified for the WIAA State Tournament four straight years (the 2020 tournament was canceled by the pandemic) and won the Division 5 title in 2018.

But the Lady Toppers are confident that their regular-season schedule has made them strong enough to take on the challenge. Among their opponents in the MCC are state-ranked Prairie and Martin Luther, along with top-tier teams Racine Lutheran and Whitefish Bay Dominican.

“We played only one Division 5 team this year (in the regular season) and because we play some of the top Division 3 and 4 teams, it’s hard to get a feel of where we’re at,” Beebe said. “Our goal isn’t to win the conference, just to be competitive in the conference and showcase what we’ve worked on and learned during the season in the playoffs.

“Black Hawk has been a great program for a few years, but we’re not planning to go home on Friday.”

If Catholic Central can pull off the upset Friday, it would play at No. 3 Albany or No. 6 Fall River in the regional final Saturday. It would also be the fourth time the Lady Toppers would play three games in a week.

JANESVILLE PARKER 54, HORLICK 44: The Rebels trailed by just one point at halftime, but the Vikings broke the game open in the second half to win a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game Wednesday at Horlick.

Senior forward Vantaya Johnson had one of her best games of the year for Horlick (3-22), scoring 21 points (6 of 6 at the free-throw line) and grabbing 14 rebounds in her final high school game. It was the fourth time she’s had at least 20 points in a game and Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders praised Johnson’s performance.

“Vantaya played big for us, offensively and defensively,” Sanders said. “She definitely left it all on the floor. She literally played the way a senior should play in her last game.

“It was a tough loss, but she got that home game to play in and that’s the silver lining — she got to play her last game on her home court.”

Horlick’s two other seniors, guard Jaylnn Golden and forward Kambria Harrell, also played well in their final game. Golden scored eight points and Harrell had four points and 10 rebounds.

One of the players of the future, freshman Ameri Lawson, had three points and 10 rebounds.

The Rebels trailed 21-20 at halftime, then Parker (2-23), which snapped a 19-game losing streak, pushed the lead to as many as 13 points in the second half.

Alyssa Ayers had 16 of her team-high 18 points in the second half — making three 3-point baskets and going 7 of 8 at the line — and Ava Ahrens-Egger had 10 of her 14.

“They hit some big 3-pointers,” Sanders said. “We came out of our 1-3-1 (zone) and switched to man-to-man and they were getting to the basket. We struggled to match their intensity.”

Sanders feels good about next season — she had four freshmen and one sophomore on the floor at the end of the game — and said there are a lot of young players returning next year.

“We had three teams all year (freshman, junior varsity, varsity) and I’m excited for our future,” she said.

ELKHORN 47, BURLINGTON 37: Free throws proved to be the difference for the Demons in their loss to the Elks in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Wednesday at Elkhorn.

Burlington finishes the season 6-18. Elkhorn (9-16), the eighth seed, advances to play No. 1 seed Union Grove (22-2) Friday in a regional semifinal at Union Grove. The Broncos are ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll.

The Elks went 20 of 26 from the free-throw line compared to the Demons going just 9 of 14. Senior Sommer Tuescher outdid Burlington by herself, going 10 of 12 at the line, including 8 of 10 in the second half, to finish with 14 points.

“We just put Elkhorn at the line too many times,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said.

Junior guard Ella Clapp led Burlington with 12 points and was followed closely by senior guard Anika Preusker with nine. Juniors Brooke Wright and Bella Stoughton each had four points.

“Anika will be missed and we can’t thank her enough for these four years,” Foulke said. “Ella Clapp played outstanding — she was everywhere on defense and got going offensively.”

What’s notable about the Demons is that Preusker is the only senior on the roster, which includes seven juniors and otherwise is filled with freshmen and sophomores who got significant playing time.

Foulke is already looking ahead to next season.

“I love this team and we had the most amazing season,” Foulke said. “I am so proud of this team. They let it all on the floor. I could not be happier with the way we played.”

FORT ATKINSON 56, PARK 28: The Panthers finished their season without a victory and saw their season end with a loss to the Blackhawks in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game Wednesday at Fort Atkinson.

Fort Atkinson (11-14) advances to play third-seeded Westosha Central in a regional semifinal Friday at Paddock Lake. Park finishes the season 0-22.

The Blackhawks led 37-10 at halftime and the teams played evenly in the second half.

Junior forward Grace Betker led the Panthers with 14 points. Forward Kimani Moss, one of only two seniors on the Park roster, finished with five points.

Taylor Marquart led Fort Atkinson with 17 points and Makiah Cave had eight.

BIG FOOT 73, ST. CATHERINE’S 37: The Angels stayed within striking distance of the Chiefs in the first half, but couldn’t keep up in the second half and lost in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game Wednesday at Walworth.

St. Catherine’s finishes the season 5-20.

The Angels, who were without junior forward Kennedee Clark, trailed 39-26 at halftime, but Big Foot (7-17) shut down the offense in the second half and outscored St. Catherine’s 34-11 over the final 18 minutes.

Senior guard Heavenly Griffin, one of just two seniors on the roster, led the Angels with 14 points, including three 3-point baskets. The other senior, guard Emily Monosa, had two points.

Sophomore forward Emmerson Davidovic had seven points and sophomore guard Angelina Ortiz added six.

Three senior guards had big games for Big Foot. Lydia Larson (12.6 points per game) led the team with 21 points, Sydney Lueck (5.7) had 20 and Adalynn Quackenbush (3.6) had 12. The three combined for eight 3-pointers.

Boys (regular season)

JANESVILLE PARKER 77, PARK 69: The Panthers had no answer for the Vikings’ Jacob Naber in a nonconference loss Wednesday at Park.

The 6-foot-8 senior center, who has committed to play for NCAA Division III Carroll College in Waukesha next season, finished with a career-high 35 points, with the majority of his 15 baskets coming in the paint.

Park’s tallest player is 6-4 sophomore Brayden Burgher and two others are 6-3, and Naber had his way, no matter how he was guarded.

“We tried a zone, a couple times we doubled him in the post, but we had no answer for the kid,” Park coach Tray Allen said.

Once again, Allen said, the Panthers starters came out sluggish and he sat them for a few minutes and let the reserves play, and they had good energy. The starters picked up the pace more after that.

“We had a slow start again and I don’t know what we need to do to get going at the beginning,” Allen said. “I was happy to see the younger guys come and play with pride.”

Trailing 42-23 at halftime, Park made a game of it in the second half. Naber had 20 of his points in the second half, but freshman Isaiah Robinson fired up the Panthers by scoring 17 of his team-high 20 points in the second half.

Allen also switched to a full-court press and it forced some turnovers. Park went on a 10-0 run late and outscored the Vikings 46-35 in the second half, but couldn’t quite catch Parker at the end.

“In the last two minutes, (the Vikings) cleared the bench and we got a couple layups (off the press),” Allen said. “We had a lot more energy in the second half and we still had a chance to win the game.”

The Panthers had three other players score in double figures. Junior KMareon Mayweather had 13 points (eight in the second half), senior Donte Adams had 12 and senior Jamier Pratt had 10.

Park will play at Union Grove Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game. The Panthers are seeded 11th in their half of the sectional and the Broncos are seeded sixth.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 76, UNION GROVE 63: The Broncos closed out their regular season against one of the best teams in the state, staying with the Falcons for more than half the game in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Wednesday at Paddock Lake.

Union Grove (14-10, 7-7 SLC) trailed 38-34 at halftime, holding Westosha Central standout senior guard and NCAA Division I prospect Jack Rose to just six points in the first half.

John Kinzler and Kenny Garth more than made up for that — Kinzler made four 3-point baskets and scored 12 points and Garth had 11 in the half as the Falcons (21-2, 14-0) finished off a perfect SLC season.

“They got Garth to go to the hoop and we left (Kinzler) open in the corner when we went to help,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “The corner 3 killed us tonight.”

Westosha, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, opened up a 10-point lead early in the second half, then Union Grove got to within 54-50 with 9:52 left after a pair of 3-point baskets by senior forward Tyson Skalecki and a couple of Westosha turnovers.

The Broncos then went cold and the Falcons went on a 16-0 run over the next 6½ minutes to take a 70-50 lead. Jackson Barber made a basket and Owen Nowak and Skalecki had back-to-back 3-pointers to get back with 70-58, but that was as close as they would get.

Rose, who scored 26 points in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 21, had 23 Wednesday, 17 in the second half. Kinzler made two more 3s in the second half and finished with 20 points, and Garth had 18.

“In the second half, Rose was making shots from 28 feet,” Pettit said.

Skalecki, who had 29 points in the teams’ first game, finished with 20, including 4 of 8 shooting from beyond the arc. Senior guard Adam Ross added 11 and was 3 of 5 from deep.

“It was nice to have his outside shot back,” Pettit said of Ross.

Nowak had a rough night shooting (14.8%), but had team highs of eight rebounds and three assists; junior Jack Waters also had three assists.

Union Grove will host Park Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game. The Broncos are seeded sixth in their half of the sectional and the Panthers are seeded 11th.

