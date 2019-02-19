The Catholic Central High School girls basketball team wasted no time showing its dominance on Tuesday night.
The Lady Toppers scored early and often and dominated Salam School of Milwaukee 74-22 in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at Burlington.
Catholic Central (15-8) enjoyed a great shooting night, making 60 percent of its shots from the field and taking a 51-12 halftime lead.
“We came out ready to play tonight and we hit our shots early which helped us build a big lead,” said Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg.
The Lady Toppers also played great defense, taking away the ball and getting a lot of transition baskets.
“Our defensive pressure was key tonight,” Spierenburg said. “We forced a lot of turnovers which allowed us to get a lot of easy baskets.”
Emma Klein led the way, scoring 31 points while playing less than half the game. Her sisters Elizabeth and Julia each chipped in eight points.
The Lady Toppers advance to host Sheboygan Area Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinals. Sheboygan, seeded No. 7, defeated University Lake School/Trinity 63-12 on Tuesday night to advance.
ELKHORN 64, BURLINGTON 25: Cora Anderson scored a team-high seven points as the Demons’ season ended in Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Elkhorn.
The Demons (0-23) previously lost to the Elks 66-17 on Nov. 30 at Elkhorn, and 56-19 on Jan. 18 at Burlington. On Tuesday they trailed the Elks 30-15 at halftime. The Demons narrowed the deficit to 30-20 before the Elks (15-8) finished the game with a 34-5 run.
Senior guard Caitlyn Matson added six points for the Demons.
“We had a great season,” Waterford coach Kyle Foulke said. “The foundation is in place for successful years to come. I am so proud of the girls growth and development. It was a year to remember. I was honored to be their coach.”
CLINTON 82, ST. CATHERINE’S 60: Ashley Gerber scored 19 points, but the Angels lost a Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Clinton.
The Angels, who finished the season 4-19, trailed 44-26 at halftime. They struggled to find their shooting touch and played lackadaisical defense, said St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner.
St. Catherine’s adjusted in the second half, but was still outscored by the Cougars (12-10) 38-34.
Along with Gerber’s 19 points, sophomore guard Molly O’Regan added 10 points and senior guard Sadie Gilbert scored eight points.
“Our main goal this year was to make sure we were better than we were the year before,” Turner said. “From where we started to where we ended up I feel we made strides. I am very proud of these young ladies.”
Boys
FRANKLIN 71, CASE 57: The Eagles trailed 37-25 at halftime and lost a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.
JaKobe Thompson scored 19 for Case (12-9, 6-7 SEC), while freshman Terryon Brumby added 10. The Sabers improved to 16-5 overall and 10-3 in SEC games.
ST. FRANCIS 52, WATERFORD 51: Willie Ketterhagen scored a team-high 15 points as the Wolverines lost a nonconference game at Waterford.
The Wolverines (5-16) trailed 35-24 after the first half. Isaiah Stricklen, a junior forward for the Mariners, scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first 18 minutes, making four of his game-high seven 3-pointers in the half.
“We didn’t do a good job closing down (Stricklen),” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “So we switched to a full court press and a two-three zone. It closed the game up for us.”
The Wolverines outscored the Mariners 27-17 in the second half. The rally helped the Wolverines grab the lead but, with eight seconds remaining, Mariners junior guard Isaiah Duncan scored a quick jump shot to give St. Francis (12-9) a 52-51 lead.
Ketterhagen got off 3-point attempt at the buzzer, but missed the difficult shot, Charapata said.
The loss snapped the Wolverines’ three-game winning streak.
