High school basketball: Case throws down, clinches share of SEC title

In front of a charged atmosphere and full crowd at Oak Creek High School Friday night, Case seniors Adrian Bryant and Amari Jedkins made sure the fans got their money’s worth.

With eight seconds left in a Southeast Conference basketball game, Jedkins rebounded a missed 3-point shot by Oak Creek and then passed the ball ahead to a streaking Bryant. At the other end of the court, Bryant banked the ball high off the backboard for the trailing Jedkins, who caught the pass with one hand and slammed it home in one motion.

The ferocious parting shot with three seconds left punctuated a comeback that helped the Eagles clinch at least a share of the SEC title for the second time in the last three years with a 67-58 victory.

For Case coach Jake Berce and fans that have watched his team play this season, the fireworks were nothing new.

“That was one of the sweetest finishes to a game that I’ve had as a coach,” Berce said. “But we have an alley-oop either off the backboard or from the 3-point line nearly every game. The guys really look for those — it’s fun.”

Prior to the closing seconds, there weren’t many opportunities for the Eagles (17-5, 12-1 SEC) to make flashy plays Friday.

The Knights (14-9, 8-5 SEC) stymied Case with a zone defense for most of the game and led 32-31 at the half. It was only the third time all season that the Eagles trailed at halftime of a conference game.

In the first three minutes of the second half, Oak Creek pushed its lead up to seven points and forced Berce to call a timeout.

After the timeout, Bryant pulled up for a 3-pointer that bounced on the rim four times before going in. The roll sparked Bryant, who was held scoreless in the first half, to score Case’s next 10 points and pull his team within one.

Senior guard Terryon Brumby hit a turnaround jumper to stop Bryant’s personal run, but the shot gave the Eagles the lead back for good and capped a 15-4 run.

After winning their previous seven games by 16 points or more, the Eagles were challenged for all 36 minutes on Friday.

“Our defense pulled us through tonight,” Berce said. “The guys have been playing unselfish and just wanting other people to succeed.”

The Knights pulled within two points twice over the final five minutes, but Case responded both times with 3-pointers from Brumby and Bryant. The dunk in the final seconds gave the Eagles their largest lead of the game.

“It’s good to have close games and Oak Creek is a solid team,” Berce said. “The game had more of a playoff atmosphere with the crowd and intensity. It was a battle.”

Brumby led all scorers with 19 points and Bryant finished with 15. All five starters scored in double figures for Case — junior forward Cam Werner had 12 points, sophomore guard Termarion Brumby had 11 and Jedkins had 10.

Carson Cordelli led Oak Creek with 15 points.

The Eagles will host Franklin (17-5, 11-2 SEC) on Thursday with a chance to clinch the conference championship outright. The Sabers handed Case its lone conference loss on Jan. 13 at Franklin (55-50) in their first meeting. Bryant was held to just two points in the game.

HORLICK 71, INDIAN TRAIL 58: The Rebels got another huge performance from senior forward Darrien Long in the second half to earn a hard-fought Southeast Conference victory Friday at Kenosha.

Horlick (11-11, 8-5 SEC) led 28-25 at halftime despite watching the Hawks (6-14, 2-11 SEC) go on an early 15-2 run. Long scored 10 points, going 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.

“We got off to a quick start,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We were up 6-0 and then they went on a 15-2 run. We had a handful of turnovers and didn’t execute well against their zone.”

Everything turned around in the second half, thanks to the 6-foot-5 Long. He had nine baskets, including a 3-pointer, and went 4 of 7 at the line to finish with 23 points in the final 18 minutes. He matched his career high of 33 points, finishing 10 of 13 at the line.

“Darrien came up big for us tonight,” Treutelaar said. “He was one of three players who played every minute of the game because of the nature of the game.”

It was the third time he’s scored 33 points this season, all coming in the Rebels’ last six games — and all on Fridays. He also had 33 points in Horlick’s victories over Kenosha Tremper (76-65 on Jan. 28) and Park (78-66 on Feb. 4) and went a combined 14 of 21 at the foul line in those two games.

Another key player was senior guard Zamarion Dyess, who had a pair of key baskets in the second half and finished with 10 points.

“Dyess hit two threes in the matter of about two to three minutes or so and ended up being really big for us,” Treutelaar said.

Senior forward Jadin Dombrowski added eight points for Horlick.

The Rebels were without starter Matt Burnette (15.1 points per game) for the second straight game because of a knee injury he suffered against Case on Feb. 8.

“Our depth was hurt a little bit tonight, but we were able to fight through a tough environment,” Treutelaar said. “We were able to come away with a tough, hard-fought victory. I’m proud of the effort with the guys.”

Bryce Wallace scored 23 points (eight in the second half) to lead the Hawks and Manasseh Stackhouse had 14.

PRAIRIE 59, MARTIN LUTHER 57: Ashe Oglesby had another standout game for the Hawks Friday, scoring 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to help them hold on for a victory at Prairie in their Metro Classic Conference season finale.

Oglesby had his third 20-point game in his last five games for Prairie (10-13, 8-8 MCC) and was efficient from 3-point range, going 6 of 11. Four of his treys, including three in a row, came in the second half as the Spartans kept it close.

“This was a quality win for us,” Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Martin Luther is greatly improved and beat a dynamite St. Joseph team last week.”

After a sluggish first half, where Martin Luther (7-16, 6-9) led 24-22, Prairie played better defense in the second half and brought the pace of the game back to where the Hawks like it.

“It was a choppy and sloppy first half without much rhythm,” Atanasoff said. “We really picked up the defensive pressure in the second half to try and speed up the pace of the game and fortunately, it paid off.”

The Spartans got within one point in the final minute after a 3-pointer, but senior guard Asanjai Hunter went 4 of 6 at the free-throw line in the second half.

Oglesby, a junior forward, also had 12 rebounds. Hunter had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists and junior guard Kaleb Shannon had 14 points and six rebounds.

“I was proud of the effort tonight,” Atanasoff said. “The group is coming together at the right time and really showed some perseverance and grit.”

Jalen Haynes led the Spartans with 15 points and Demerius Shakur had 12.

ST. CATHERINE’S 53, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 47: The Angels never trailed Friday on the way to a Metro Classic Conference victory on Parents/Seniors Night at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine’s (15-8, 11-4 MCC) led 26-20 at halftime, then extended the lead to as many as 14 points in the second half. The Pacers (10-12, 5-10) cut the lead to single digits, but the Angels were able to stay a couple of possessions ahead.

“There was nothing magical,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “We played good basketball, we played hard and it was a good team win.”

Junior forward Isaiah Wray played his best game of the year, Thompson said, scoring eight points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field, blocking five shots and grabbing “a bunch of rebounds. He was all over the place.”

Junior forward Domonic Pitts led the Angels with 16 points, with senior guard Alijah Matthews scoring 10 points and junior guard Davion Thomas-Kumpula matching Wray with eight points.

“This was a good old-fashioned team win,” Thompson said.

Antonio Mayo led Shoreland with 13 points, with Brayden Van De Water adding 10 and Kamare Evans eight.

RACINE LUTHERAN 57, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 53 (OT): On Parents Night at Lutheran Friday, the Crusaders pulled away from the Hilltoppers in overtime for a Metro Classic Conference victory to snap a five-game losing streak.

Lutheran (6-17, 2-13 MCC) led 24-15 over Catholic Central (2-20, 0-15) late in the first half, but the Hilltoppers rallied to tie the game at 26-26 at halftime after the Crusaders got into foul trouble.

The lead changed hands seven times in the second half and both teams had chances to win in the final seconds. After trailing by two late, Catholic Central rallied to take a one-point lead, but Lutheran tied it at 50-50 shortly after on a free throw with a minute left in regulation.

Catholic Central senior Max Robson had a chance to give his team the lead with five seconds left, but his floater was short and fell off the rim. Lutheran senior Julian Ramsey had a shot at the buzzer to win, but that also rattled off the rim.

In overtime, the Crusaders jumped out to a 55-50 lead after Ramsey made his first 3-pointer of the game after six tries and the Hilltoppers were unable to respond.

“It became a war after halftime,” Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. “They really came together, moved the ball well and were very patient in overtime.”

“It was a good game the entire way through,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “It was an extremely physical game. Our downfall for the game was our free-throw shooting (9 of 16).”

Senior forward Gavin Zawicki led the Crusaders with 20 points and seven rebounds. Ramsey and junior guard Eric Rossa each scored 11 points.

“Gavin was key to keeping us in the game tonight,” Hullum said. “He’s our captain and he really led the way tonight.”

Lutheran junior Eric Ibarra grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and added nine points.

Senior forward Cal Miles led the Hilltoppers with a game-high 23 points and he added eight rebounds. Junior guard Evan Krien had 12 points and Robson had 10 points.

“I was pleased with Cal’s play tonight,” Smith said. “He was attacking well and had a lot of shots in the paint.”

WATERFORD 71, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 63: Senior forward Eric Kunze and sophomore guard Brogan Finnegan combined for 26 points in the second half to offset a big performance by Badger’s Brad Lyon and help the Wolverines win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

It was the sixth victory in the last seven games for Waterford (11-11, 6-7 SLC), which led 30-27 at halftime.

Lyon scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to keep Badger (7-17, 3-10) in the game. The rest of the Badgers had 17 points combined in the half.

Finnegan and Kunze each finished with 17 points in the game and led the Wolverines’ charge in the second half. Finnegan had 14 points, including 6 of 6 free-throw shooting, and Kunze had 12. They combined for five 3-point baskets in the second half and seven in the game.

Senior forward Griffin Opgenorth had nine of his 15 points in the second half and was 4 of 4 at the line in the game. Waterford went 15 of 17 at the foul line.

The Wolverines can finish .500 in the SLC with a victory over Burlington Thursday at Waterford.

Nate Buntrock added 14 points and Kaleb Maloney 12 for the Badgers.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 79, PARK 60: After falling behind at halftime, the Panthers fought hard in the second half of their Southeast conference loss Friday at Park.

Bradford attacked early in the game and held an 18-point lead at the half, leading Panthers coach Tray Allen to make a switch.

Going into the second half, Allen held back his starters and put in two freshmen and three sophomores on the floor to begin the half. Allen put the starters back in a short time later and they responded.

“The first half was terrible for us energy-wise,” Allen said. “They came in (in the second half) and played hard. They showed a little fight and made a couple baskets.”

Senior 6-foot-3 forward Donte Adams led Park (4-18, 1-12 SEC) by scoring a career-high 26 points, his second 20-point game in the last three days after never having one before. He went 6 of 9 at the free-throw line, scored 18 points in the second half and also led the Panthers with 11 rebounds.

Adams scored 22 points in a loss to St. Catherine’s on Wednesday.

“He’s a guy that’s coming along pretty good late in the year,” Allen said. “He fought it out.”

Freshman Isaiah Robinson scored 17 points and made two 3-point baskets.

“(Robinson) is going to play hard no matter what,” Allen said. “He has that never-quit mentality in him.”

Senior guard Jalen Carlino led the Red Devils (13-10, 6-7) with 27 points.

Girls

EAST TROY 43, BURLINGTON 35: Senior guard Anika Preusker scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Demons in their nonconference loss Friday at East Troy.

“Anika stepped up tonight, which was awesome to see for a senior closing in on the end of the year,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said.

Preusker, who scored 14 of her points in the second half, made two 3-point baskets in the game and went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line in the second half.

Burlington was able to cut the lead to just four points late in the game, but couldn’t overcome the final hill to defeat the Trojans.

“I am proud of our girls,” Foulke said. “Even when things went wrong, we still battled and we still fought hard.”

Sophomore Kayla Warner was the only other player to reach double figures for Burlington (6-17), finishing with 10 points.

Guard Riley Pluess led East Troy (4-20) with 12 points.

Foulke said the Demons, who finished the regular season having played three games in six days, are in need of a break.

“It was a busy week and we are drained,” Foulke said. “We struggled to get our energy up tonight — we just need a little break and we will bounce back.”

They won’t get much of a break, however. They play a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game Tuesday at Elkhorn.

GREENDALE 54, HORLICK 23: The Rebels had their Senior Night and regular-season finale spoiled by the hot-shooting Panthers Friday in a nonconference game at Horlick.

Senior Vantaya Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Horlick (3-21), but Greendale (4-19) made nine 3-point baskets to pull away.

“We struggled to score tonight,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “The girls hustled and played together, that’s all we can ask.”

The Rebels trailed 26-14 at the half and did not make a 3-point shot in the game.

Johnson was honored on Senior Night along with fellow seniors Amari Moten, Kambria Harrell and Jaylnn Golden. Johnson is Horlick’s leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game. Harrell averages 7.3 and Golden averages 5.8.

Ashley Lokker led Greendale with 15 points.

