High school basketball: Case sweeps Park in doubleheader WITH VIDEOS

MOUNT PLEASANT — Someone had to wear No. 24 on a night dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant.
Usually, Nick Fugiasco would have that covered for the Case High School boys basketball team, but the starting senior forward was home sick with the flu Friday night. So guard JayVian Farr did something about that with a quick phone call.
And with a No. 24 in the lineup after all, the Eagles put on a spectacular show, running their winning streak to 10 with an 86-67 Southeast Conference victory over Park in Case's fieldhouse. The night started with the Case girls defeating Park 74-59 behind Mariah Espinoza, who dominated in the second half.
When Farr realized Fugiasco wouldn't be able to play Friday night, he placed a call to his teammate. The game just wouldn't be complete without some Case player wearing the No. 24 Bryant had during the latter half of his Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"My guy 'Fugi,' was sick today and didn't come to school," said Farr, who wears No. 3. "So I reached out and my brother (Fugiasco) said, 'Yeah, bro, please rock it for me.' So I wore No. 24 today to honor Nick, who's sick, and Kobe Bryant, of course."
Bryant, who nicknamed himself "The Black Mamba," surely would have been pleased by this outpouring of emotions.
Coaches and players wore yellow T-shirts honoring the Lakers legend, who was killed with seven others — including his daughter Gianna — in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 outside of Los Angeles. Some of the shirts had No. 24 on the back and others had No. 2, which Gianna Bryant wore for her youth team.
Cheerleaders wore purple-and-gold ribbons in their hair, the Lakers' team colors. Some players wrote the victims' names or quotations from Bryant on their shoes.
Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history, retired in 2016, the same year Case's seniors entered high school. Nevertheless, this legend still meant a great deal to them.
"He was just the 'Black Mamba,' " senior forward Jay Jay Rankins-James said. "He was a killer on the court. He had a good mindset for everyone."
With Farr handing out six assists, the Eagles (14-3, 9-2 SEC) entertained the house with an offensive display that featured eight dunks — five by Rankins-James, the defending Division 1 state champion high jumper, and three by Amari Jedkins.
As the Eagles have done so well during their winning streak, they shared the ball, consistently firing passes to open players. It was a little sloppy at times, Berce thought, but this team gave every indication once again of being a force in the postseason.
In fact, first-year Park coach Tray Allen had that very discussion with his assistants after the game.
"I really believe if you can't match their energy, you're in trouble," said Allen, whose rebuilding team brought a three-game winning streak into Friday night's game. "You can come with a good group, you can have a scheme, but these guys play hard, they get loose balls, they have shooters, they have guards, they have size ... it's going to be tough for someone to beat them come the playoffs."
Rankins-James went 7 for 9 from the floor and finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals. Logan Schmidtmann had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Terryon Brumby matched Rankins-James' 15 points. And JaKobe Thompson had nine points and nine rebounds.
It was impressive. But Case coach Jake Berce, whose team is ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, is expecting more.
"To sweep the city (Park and Horlick) and have a 10-game winning streak, there was a lot of motivation for these kids, but we actually played pretty sloppy tonight," he said. "We kind of missed the opportunity to break the game open in the first half.""
Terry Gamble led Park (5-13, 4-8 SEC) with 14 points. Stevie Handerson added 13 and Tre Carothers 11.
Girls
Playing most of the second half with four fouls, Park sophomore guard Alexis Betker still scored a career-high 31 points. Fifteen of those came in the first half, when the Panthers took a 25-22 lead on the Eagles.
But Park (7-13, 3-10 SEC) had no answer for Mariah Espinoza. The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard scored 21 of her 23 points in the second half as the Eagles rallied for a comfortable victory.
Case (12-7, 9-4 SEC) went on an 13-2 run starting with about 12 minutes remaining in the second half to go from a 31-30 deficit to a 43-33 lead. Espinoza made a 3-pointer during that run and she went on to make two more in the second half.
"I had to redeem myself for the first half," Espinoza said. "I got myself together and I told myself that I had to play hard."
Tonijah Perry also credited a strong defense and the Eagles' stifling press.
"We started talking more on defense," said Perry, who scored eight points. "We had great communication on defense. In my opinion, we had the greatest communication of all the games tonight."
Ariyah Brooks added 19 points for the Eagles.
Betker felt Park's foul trouble played a big role. She and Nevaeh Russo fouled out while Adele Senzig finished with four.
"That kind of set us back a little bit because we couldn't play as hard on defense," Betker said. "And we've had a couple of girls out with sickness and stuff, so I think we just ran out of gas."