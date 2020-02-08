High school basketball: Case sweeps Park in doubleheader WITH VIDEOS

MOUNT PLEASANT — Someone had to wear No. 24 on a night dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant.

Usually, Nick Fugiasco would have that covered for the Case High School boys basketball team, but the starting senior forward was home sick with the flu Friday night. So guard JayVian Farr did something about that with a quick phone call.

And with a No. 24 in the lineup after all, the Eagles put on a spectacular show, running their winning streak to 10 with an 86-67 Southeast Conference victory over Park in Case's fieldhouse. The night started with the Case girls defeating Park 74-59 behind Mariah Espinoza, who dominated in the second half.

When Farr realized Fugiasco wouldn't be able to play Friday night, he placed a call to his teammate. The game just wouldn't be complete without some Case player wearing the No. 24 Bryant had during the latter half of his Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"My guy 'Fugi,' was sick today and didn't come to school," said Farr, who wears No. 3. "So I reached out and my brother (Fugiasco) said, 'Yeah, bro, please rock it for me.' So I wore No. 24 today to honor Nick, who's sick, and Kobe Bryant, of course."

Bryant, who nicknamed himself "The Black Mamba," surely would have been pleased by this outpouring of emotions.