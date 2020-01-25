High school basketball: Case sweeps Horlick in doubleheader WITH VIDEOS

Speaking of the next level, Fugiasco doesn't shy away from talk of the Eagles advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. He knows this is his last chance to achieve that goal and that has a lot to with why he's been playing so well recently.

"it's senior-itis," Fusgiasco said. "All the seniors want to go after it this year. This is my last year, so you know I'm going to go 110 percent for my team.

"I've picked on the defensive rebounding aspect of the game and the offense just comes naturally to me."

Making this team all the more scary was that so many contributed against a rebuilding Horlick team that has been showing progress in recent weeks.

Thompson led the way with 22 points. Brumby had 16 points and Rankins-James 12. Jedkins grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with his three points.

Take it from Treutelaar, who has made his share of trips to the state tournament between coaching Marshall and Horlick. The Eagles have every right to believe they can make it to the state tournament.