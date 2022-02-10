High school basketball: Case on a roll, takes care of St. Joseph

It’s hard to believe that the Case High School boys basketball team can play any better than it has over the last six weeks.

Jake Berce can tell you it’s possible, especially after what the Eagles did to another tough opponent Thursday.

Case had five players score in double figures and the Brumby brothers kept Kenosha St. Joseph’s top two players in check as the Eagles rolled to an 80-55 nonconference victory at Case.

It was the sixth straight victory and 10th in the last 12 games for Case (15-5), which is ranked 11th in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll. The Lancers (14-4), ranked ninth in Division 3, who have had three impressive victories over the last few weeks, had won three straight and 11 of their last 12.

“This is the best we’ve played all year,” Berce said. “We played tremendously on both ends of the court and we beat a top-10 Division 3 team by (almost) 30.”

The Eagles cruised to a 40-17 halftime lead, holding St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia and Caiden Lecce to a combined eight points in the first half.

They combine to score 31 points per game, but with senior guard Terryon Brumby guarding Alia (19.0 per game) and his sophomore brother, Termarion, guarding Lecce (11.8), they were limited.

“They have two outstanding players and we shut them down,” Berce said. “The guys have bought into playing defense and it was a team effort — they run a ton of sets and we were having to help and rotate. We turned them over and it led to a lot of transition buckets.”

Case’s five starters each scored 13 points or more, led by Terryon Brumby with 17 points along with eight assists. Senior forward Amari Jedkins had 16 points, 14 in the second half, and added a team-high 13 rebounds; senior guard Adrian Bryant had 15 points and five assists; junior center Cam Werner had 13 points, 10 assists and three blocks; and Termarion Brumby had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“We were also disciplined on offense,” Berce said. “When we needed to be patient, we were patient. Terryon and Amari are great leaders out there and we played a complete game.”

Lancers coach Jose Garcia said the Eagles disrupted their offensive flow.

“Case is a very good and athletic team,” Garcia said in an email. “We didn’t execute like we planned and we didn’t take care of the ball. It was one of those nights where we couldn’t put the ball in the basket when we got the opportunity.”

Alia finished with 13 points, Lecce had 12 and Matt Schulte had 10 for St. Joseph, which beat Whitefish Bay Dominican, fifth-ranked (Division 3) Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and St. Catherine's over the last three weeks.

ST. CATHERINE’S 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37: The Angels turned up the heat in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s Thursday to complete a season sweep of the Hilltoppers.

Catholic Central faced only a nine-point deficit at halftime, but couldn’t match St. Catherine’s intensity in the second half.

“We competed very well in the first half,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “We finished on a 4-0 run to close the deficit to nine points and then they turned the intensity up and put a lot of pressure on our ball handlers and our primary scorers and took us out of our rhythm.”

The Angels (13-7, 10-3 MCC) outscored Catholic Central 26-12 in the second half.

“In the second half, we buckled in on defense,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “We pressured the ball a little more and had some other guys in there — it’s always a good thing when you can get everyone in the game.”

The Angels had 10 players score and were led by Alijah Matthews with 16 points, two assists and two steals.

“It was a team effort,” Thompson said. “As a team we made 10 threes and played good team defense. We shared the ball and took good shots.

“We showed up and took care of business.”

Davion Thomas-Kumpula scored nine points for the Angels and Evan Moherek and Isaiah Wray each added six.

Senior forward Cal Miles led Catholic Central (2-18, 0-13 MCC) with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

“(Miles) played really, really well today, especially in the first half,” Smith said. “He was double-teamed quite often and forced to look for some shots he normally doesn’t take. I was really pleased with his play and he was efficient, too.”

Max Robson added nine points and was the only other Hilltoppers player to score more than four points.

FRANKLIN 74, PARK 34: The Panthers could not generate much offense Thursday in a Southeast Conference loss Thursday at Franklin.

Franklin (15-5, 10-2 SEC) completed a season sweep of Park (4-14, 1-10 SEC) with the victory.

The Panthers, who have struggled with changes to their roster this season, have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Junior guard KMareon Mayweather scored 10 points to lead Park and freshman guard Isaiah Robinson scored eight. Sophomore forward Brayden Burgher made two 3-point baskets and had six points.

Isaac Verges led Franklin with 19 points.

Girls basketball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 43, WATERFORD 32: The Wolverines continued their offensive struggles Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Paddock Lake.

As it has done in many games this season, almost all of them losses, Waterford (10-12, 6-6 SLC) shot under 30 percent from the field (13 of 45, 28%).

Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl still can’t explain her team’s offensive woes.

“We’ve been defending, but we have to find a way to score,” Brechtl said. “It’s not like it’s not there — we’ve done it — but we just have to keep working on it and knock down some shots.

“We just have to trust they’re going to go in.”

Waterford trailed 17-14 at halftime.

In the second half, senior forward Emma Henningfeld and sophomore forward Payton Snifka did their parts for the Wolverines in the second half by combining for 15 of their 18 points, but Reese Rynberg and Ellie Reynolds matched them for the Falcons (16-5, 10-2) and Westosha had four others score.

“We had a six-minute stretch where we didn’t score,” Brechtl said. “We got (the deficit) down to seven, but we couldn’t get that big shot.”

Henningfeld finished with her 10th straight double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Snifka added nine points. Junior guard Megan Cornell had four steals and three assists and junior guard Bria Rozanski also had three assists.

Rynberg had 10 points and Reynolds had nine to lead the Falcons.

