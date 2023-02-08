The Case High School boys basketball team has been the definition of the term “Cardiac Kids” this season.

And that’s just in the Eagles’ last 11 games.

Case coach Jacob Berce has seen his team win 10 games by single digits this season, and nine of those have been since Dec. 30. Two of those games were two-point games.

Tuesday night was another of those heart-stopping games and the Eagles did enough on defense in the final minute against Oak Creek for a 54-53 Southeast Conference victory at Oak Creek.

Case (11-8, 8-4 SEC), which moved into a tie with the Knights (10-11, 8-4) for third place in the SEC with the win, led 28-26 at halftime, then went on a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 40-28.

But Oak Creek turned up the pressure, using a full court trapping defense, and gradually closed the gap.

“They made us play faster than we wanted to,” Berce said. “We had a couple turnovers, a couple bad shots and let them back in the game.”

The Knights took a 51-50 lead on a basket by Drew Braam, but Case took the lead right back at 52-51 with about a minute and half left on a set play finished off with a baseline drive by junior guard Termarion Brumby. Berce said good ball movement and a screen by senior center Cam Werner made the play work.

Braam, who finished with a game-high 24 points, scored again to give Oak Creek a 53-52 lead, which turned out to be its last lead of the game.

On another set play, Brumby got a pick by Werner and passed in the corner to junior guard Kaden Coppage, who drew an extra defender. Werner broke to the basket and was all alone for a layup to put Case ahead 54-53 with just under a minute left.

The final stretch was even more nerve-wracking. The Eagles missed the front end of two bonus free-throw situations, one by Coppage and one by junior guard Tkai Robinson, but the defense came through with two stops.

In the final seconds, the Knights had a shot attempt from 10 feet to win the game, but the defense of Werner and Brumby resulted in a miss.

“It was a physical game and both teams played solid,” Berce said. “We were good defensively for most of the game and we executed our set plays in the second half.”

Brumby finished with 18 points, 12 in the second half, and senior forward Josiah McNeal had 10 points, the same totals the two had in the teams’ first meeting, a 56-47 win on Jan. 6. Werner had 10 points and Coppage added seven.

The Eagles have had Oak Creek’s number since Berce became head coach in the 2017-18 season, going 10-1 against the Knights. The only loss was in the teams’ one game during the shortened 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic season.

PARK 84, KENOSHA TREMPER 67: Even with just seven players available, the Panthers extended their winning streak to four games with a Southeast Conference victory over the Trojans at Kenosha.

Park (9-11, 7-5 SEC), which is 8-2 since the beginning of January after starting the season 0-8, led 39-19 at halftime thanks to a defense that produced several steals and easy baskets, Panthers coach Casey Robbins said.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Robinson was the chief thief on the court with a school-record 11 steals for the second straight game.

Park extended the lead to as many as 30 points before Tremper (4-16, 2-10) cut the final margin to 17 points.

Five of the seven available players scored in double figures for the Panthers, who had 17 assists on 33 baskets.

Sophomore guard Jacob Freeman, who averages 4.1 points per game, led Park with 19 points. Senior wing K’mareon Mayweather (eight rebounds, three assists) had 18 points, Robinson (five assists) had 15 points and senior guard Tre Carothers (three assists) and junior forward Brayden Burgher (10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks) had 13 points each.

“Tonight was an overall team win,” Robbins said. “With only seven guys suited up tonight and to win the way we did shows that we’re growing as a team and playing well at the right time.”

Park has won as many games this season as it did in the previous three seasons combined and can have a winning record for the first time since the 2018-19 season

Will Starks led Tremper with 19 points.

FRANKLIN 72, HORLICK 52: The Rebels were unable to overcome a slow finish to the first half in their Southeast Conference home game Tuesday night.

Franklin (13-7, 10-2 SEC) pulled away from Horlick (4-16, 3-9 SEC) late in the first half for a 30-19 lead at the break, then opened the second half on a 7-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Horlick has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

“They jumped on us right away to start the second half,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We just didn’t make enough shots to keep pace with our opponent. It seems to be a common theme.”

Cam McIntosh scored 19 points to lead the Rebels. Blake Fletcher added 12 points and Marii Shelton had 10 points.

Will Gardner led Franklin with 18 points.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 72, PRAIRIE 62: The Hawks competed closely with the Spartans in Tuesday’s Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie, but lost two starters to foul trouble early in the second half.

Prairie (11-9, 6-7 MCC) started off strong and went on a 12-2 run to start the game. Martin Luther (13-8, 8-5) responded quickly to Prairie’s hot start and battled back to take a 15-14 lead. Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff said that the play was back-and-forth from there, and the Hawks led 31-28 at halftime.

The Hawks were able to jump back in at the start of the second half and build up a 10-point lead, but the Hawks began to struggle when junior guard Ben Fiegel and sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson each picked up their fourth foul with 15 minutes to go. As the Spartans closed in on the Hawks’ lead, Atanasoff made the decision to put both players back in the game, but they both fouled out with about six minutes left.

“I love the way our kids fought and executed the game plan to perfection in the first half,” Atanasoff said. “In the second half, I thought we forced a couple of unnecessary quick looks and Martin Luther really crashed the offensive boards well. Unfortunately for us, we had some tough calls go against us, but that’s basketball sometimes.”

Fiegel scored 16 points and had three assists to lead Prairie offensively. Sophomore guard Carsen Eeg had 14 points, six assists and three steals and Fenderson had his second straight double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Perry Dorris scored 19 points to lead Martin Luther.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 80, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43: The Hilltoppers kept up with the Knights in the first half of Tuesday’s Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington, but quickly fell behind in the second half as they struggled to score and maintain possession of the ball.

Catholic Central (3-17, 0-12 MCC) did a good job keeping Dominican (12-7, 9-4) in check with a man-to-man defense in the first half, Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said, and trailed by only 11 points at halftime.

“They had pressured us in the first half, but in the second half we really folded,” Smith said. “We had six consecutive turnovers that they turned into points. We couldn’t get the ball in three straight possessions, but Dominican is also a very good team.”

Dominican had four players in double figures, led by sophomore forward Aaron Womack III, who Smith believes is a candidate for MCC Player of the Year. Womack had 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Senior forward Riley Sullivan scored a career-high 18 points and had seven rebounds to lead Catholic Central. Sullivan has transitioned into a starting role this season after spending much of last season as the team’s sixth man. Smith said that the transition has not been difficult as Sullivan is “such a good athlete and does whatever is asked of him.”

“Riley (Sullivan) did well,” Smith said. “He is a relentless rebounder and he creates a lot of opportunities for himself. The guys were starting to seek him out when our shots weren’t going down elsewhere. The majority of his points come from the second-chance opportunities.”

Evan Krien had 13 points for Catholic Central.

Girls basketball

RACINE LUTHERAN 64, ST. CATHERINE’S 63: Senior guard Sarah Strande scored a career-high 35 points and the shorthanded Crusaders held off the Angels in the second half to win a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Lutheran.

Lutheran (12-9, 9-4 MCC), which had just seven players available and played six, led 34-29 at halftime. Strande scored of those 23 points in the first half and probably reminded some fans of her older sister Caroline, who scored 30 or more points with regularity during her time with the Crusaders.

Strande made all five of her 3-point baskets in the first half.

“Strande saved our butts — they couldn’t guard her,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She was an offensive force tonight. She was getting off the dribble, attacking the basket well and hitting shots.”

In the second half, St. Catherine’s (9-12, 3-11) closed the gap quickly and took the lead behind freshman guard Aniyah Price, who opened the half with a pair of 3-pointers. She had four 3s in the second half on the way to 16 points.

The teams battled back and forth the rest of the way, with the Crusaders leading most of the way. Sophomore center Julia Kellner was a major factor by scoring 13 of her 19 points in the second half.

“(Kellner) had a nice inside-outside game,” Shaffer said. “She had a lot of touches in the post, made good decisions and probably had a season-high in assists.

The Angels kept fighting and with 30 seconds left in regulation, they got within three points at 64-61, then made a defensive stop.

St. Catherine’s moved the ball around and made a 2-point basket with three seconds left, then called a time out. Lutheran had to call a time out on its first inbounds attempt, then were able to get the ball in and run out the clock.

“We almost played a complete game,” Angels coach Jerome King said. “We had some possessions when we didn’t communicate and Lutheran and Strande took advantage of it.

“I’m proud of how the girls battled tonight.”

Shaffer commended King for the job he has done with St. Catherine’s in his first season.

“Tonight we lacked a lot of defensive intensity, but give St. Cat’s credit,” Shaffer said. “They made plays and they weren’t going to back down. To Jerome’s credit, he keeps them battling.”

Freshman guard Laila Collier-White led the Angels with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists; senior guard Kennedee Clark had 11 points and eight rebounds; and freshman guard Kaleah Conley came off the bench to score nine points.

PRAIRIE 70, MARTIN LUTHER 60: It was far from an ideal game for the Hawks, but they earned another Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Greendale.

Prairie (18-2, 13-1 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, took advantage of 19 fouls committed by Martin Luther (14-7, 9-4) by making 23 free throws, 18 of them in the second half. The game also featured four technical fouls, three against the Spartans.

“There are pretty wins and there are ugly wins,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said. “This was definitely the latter. It was very hard to gain any sort of momentum in this game.”

Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes made 18 of 20 free throw attempts, including 15 of 16 in the second half. She led all scorers with 26 points and also had 12 rebounds and four assists.

Martin Luther match the Hawks by committing 19 fouls, but made just 15 of 21 attempts from the line. Prairie led 24-17 at halftime.

Reese Jaramillo added 18 points for Prairie and Meg Decker finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Julia Lokker led Martin Luther with 18 points.

With the win, the Hawks have secured at least a top-two finish in the MCC for the second consecutive season and can earn at least a share of the MCC title by winning their final two MCC games. Prairie and Dominican are tied for first place with 13-1 records.

WATERFORD 44, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 41: The Wolverines made some late shots and late free throws to hold on for a nonconference victory Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (9-12) took the lead for good on a 3-point basket by Sam Talavera with 4:54 left.

“At this point in time we just needed to go win and we needed it,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had some free throws towards the end that were clutch.”

While holding a one-point lead in the final seconds, Megan Cornell made 1 of 2 free throws. After missing the second, Payton Snifka grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled.

Snifka made the first free throw and missed the second to give the Rockets (4-18) a chance to tie the game, but they were unable to get a clean look before the buzzer.

Madison Krueger led the Wolverines with 12 points and six steals. Cornell and Kasey Stelpflug each added eight points and Snifka finished with six points and seven rebounds.

“Madison played a pretty well-rounded game for us,” Brechtl said. “She played a lot of minutes for us and also guarded their best player.”

The win came one day after Waterford lost its third consecutive game, the latter two by just four points each. The Wolverines concluded nonconference play and finished 6-4 outside of Southern Lakes Conference play.

Julia Kennedy led South Milwaukee with 10 points.

OAK CREEK 64, CASE 43: The Eagles held their own in the first half, but couldn’t quite keep up with the Knights offensively in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Case.

Case (4-16, 3-9 SEC) had several players score in the first half and played competitively with Oak Creek (14-7, 10-2).

The Knights were mostly powered by senior center Paulina Hernandez, who scored 14 of her team-high 24 points in the first half to help the team build up a 28-22 halftime lead.

Hernandez went 8 of 8 at the free-throw line and was one of two Oak Creek players to score in double figures.

Freshman guard Taccarrii Hicks led the Eagles with 17 points that included four 3-point baskets. Hicks has scored 10 or more points in all but four games this season and is averaging 12.5 points per game to lead the team. Sophomore guards Isabella Baumstark and Je’Quiasia Williams scored nine and eight points, respectively.

KENOSHA TREMPER 69, PARK 52: The Panthers were held to 19 points in the first half of a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Park.

Tremper (15-7, 8-4 SEC) held a 14-point lead over Park (4-16, 2-10 SEC) at halftime.

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 19 points and seven rebounds. Shelby Jennings added 13 points and Jenna Quirk finished with five points and nine rebounds.

The Trojans were led by Emily Giese, who finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds.

FRANKLIN 86, HORLICK 28: The Rebels played a tough Southeast Conference game against state-ranked competition Tuesday at Franklin.

Franklin (20-2, 11-1 SEC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, played a strong offensive and defensive game and led Horlick 53-13 at the half.

The Sabers continued to score and had double-digit scoring from all five starters, with junior guards Natalie Meaux and Lauren Capstran leading the team with 15 points each.

“Franklin seemed as if they couldn’t miss anything tonight,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They are ranked in the state and they showed it. We struggled to score in both halves. I am proud of the girls for showing good sportsmanship and playing hard until the end of the game.”

Horlick (1-21, 0-12) was led by senior center Kamya Mooney with five points and five rebounds, and freshman forward Trinity Miller had four points and 10 rebounds.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 64, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 26: The Lady Toppers had trouble scoring against the methodical, state-ranked Knights Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.

Catholic Central (4-15, 1-11 MCC), which lost to Dominican 51-14 on Jan. 5, fared better the second time around against the Knights (17-2, 13-1), tied for second in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

The Lady Toppers trailed 36-11 at halftime and had two players score in double figures. Junior guard Jayden Garratt and sophomore forward Tenley Loos each had 10 points.

Keona McGee led three Dominican players in double figures with 19 points.