Playing the Case High School boys basketball team apparently brings out the best in Larry Canady.
The senior guard scored 36 points with five rebounds and three assists as the Panthers defeated Case 83-62 in a Southeast Conference game Friday night at Park. Canady scored 30 points in the first game against Case this year and has averaged 26.5 points in his last four regular-season games against the Eagles.
He went 12 for 17 from the floor, and was 3 for 3 from 3-point range.
Park (14-3, 9-1 SEC), which is ranked ninth among Division 1 teams in the Associated Press state poll, moved a step closer to its first SEC championship since 2016. The Panthers, who have won 11 of their last 12 games, have a three-game lead over Case and Franklin with four conference games remaining.
“Larry is a competitor,” Park coach Jim Betker said. “He’s a winner. A lot of times you find kids who are willing to work hard offensively, but aren’t sure they want to put that work in on both ends of the court. He’s a kid we assign the toughest players.”
Nobal Days also had a big night with 14 points, 21 of Park’s 45 rebounds and two blocked shots. Zyiere Carey scored 15 points.
Case (11-6, 5-5 SEC) was within 35-31 at halftime, but was outscored 48-31 in the second half.
“Give Park a lot of credit — they played very well tonight on both ends of the court and their length on defense really took us out of rhythm,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “After a good first half, we struggled to move the ball on offense and settled for some bad shots that really hurt us.”
JaKobe Thompson led Case with 22 points. Cody Sardin and Amari Jedkins eached added nine.
FRANKLIN 88, HORLICK 66: Marquise Milton scored a team-high 27 points, but the Rebels’ two-game winning streak ended in this Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
The Rebels (7-11, 6-4 SEC) trailed 46-28 after the first half. The Sabers (13-4, 8-3) made seven 3-pointers in the first half to establish the early lead.
Milton, a senior guard, scored 15 of his team-high 27 points in the first half. Senior guard Maurice Ward added 10 points.
“Mama said there would be days like this,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “You have to give (Franklin) credit. They started draining 3-pointers early. We seemed a step slow tonight. We’ll be looking for a quick turn-around on Monday against Tremper.”
Girls
RACINE LUTHERAN 84, ST. JOSEPH 50: Caroline Strande almost had a triple-double and Morgann Gardner almost had a double-double as the Crusaders rolled to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Kenosha.
Strande finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for Lutheran (16-2, 10-2 MCC), ranked No. 6 among Division 4 teams in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
The Crusaders trailed 14-8, then used a 9-0 run to take the lead and never look back, said Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer.
“We didn’t quite get off to a great start and we found ourselves losing,” he said. “But we got that run and took the lead.”
The Crusaders led 46-31 at halftime and played much better defense in the second half to seal the win, Shaffer said.
“We weren’t that sharp in the first half, but we improved on defense in the second,” he said.
The Lancers are 5-13 overall and 4-9 in the MCC.
CASE 51, PARK 36: Jasmine Malone and Ariyah Brooks each scored 15 points in the Eagles’ Southeast Conference victory at Park.
The Eagles (10-5, 8-3 SEC) led 31-21 after the first half behind Brooks, a sophomore guard who scored 11 points in the first 18 minutes. She also had nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Malone, a senior guard, had eight rebounds and three steals.
The Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games and are tied for second in conference with Franklin.
“I thought we played well enough to win,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “When (Jasmine Malone) plays well, our whole team tends to play well.”
Alexis Betker, a sophomore guard, led the Park (6-12, 3-9) with 11 points. Senior forward Jade Griffin had eight points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
FRANKLIN 58, HORLICK 53: The Rebels had chances at the end but came up short against the Sabers in a Southeast Conference loss at Franklin.
The Rebels (12-7, 7-5 SEC) overcame a sluggish start, trailing 27-15 at halftime, but tied the score late in the game.
“We came out very slow to start and got down pretty early,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We battled back nicely and had chances to win, but came up just a bit short. “
Some turnovers down the stretch forced the Rebels to foul and Franklin (13-7, 9-3 SEC) iced the game from the line.
Jordann Ellison scored 18 points, Olivia Pitrof added 15 and Alexandria Cannon had 14 for the Rebels.
WATERFORD 45, DELAVAN-DARIEN 23: The Wolverines clinched at least a share of their first Southern Lakes Conference championship since 2015 with this victory at Waterford.
And they did it in dominating fashion. The Wolverines (15-4, 12-1 SLC) shut out the Comets in the first half in taking a 21-0 lead.
“We played pretty good defense in the first half and forced them into a lot of turnovers and bad shots,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
Kathleen Fitzgerald led the way with 11 points and Emma Karpinski just missed a triple double with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals.
Delavan-Darien fell to 5-15 overall and 3-10 in the SLC.
UNION GROVE 39, ELKHORN 26: Peyton Killberg scored a game-high 12 points as the Broncos won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
The Elks (12-7, 5-7 SEC) dictated the pace of the game in the first half, according to Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski. It wasn’t until the second half when junior guard Megan Baker’s defensive work helped spark the Broncos (12-9, 8-5 SLC) and sped up their game, Domagalski said.
Killberg, a junior guard, scored all of her game-high 12 points in the second half. Sophomore guard Angela Slattery added seven.
The Broncos have won six of their last eight games.
“The win tonight guarantees a winning record for this year,” Domagalski said. “It’s a good accomplishment. It’s hard to win and very easy to lose. I am proud of our team.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 20, DOMINICAN 18: Emma and Julia Klein combined for 14 points as the Lady Toppers won a low-scoring Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
The Lady Toppers (13-7, 7-7 MCC) and Knights (5-14, 3-10) were tied 12-12 at halftime.
Emma, a senior guard, scored a team-high eight points and also grabbed four rebounds. Julia, a freshman guard, scored six points.
The Lady Toppers ended a two-game losing streak.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 57, BURLINGTON 49: The Demons could not overcome a double-digit, first-half deficit and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
The Demons (0-21, 0-13 SLC), who trailed 28-18 after the first half, were led by Caitlyn Madson with 20 points. Westosha Central improved to 3-17 overall and 2-10 in the SLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.