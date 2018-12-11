The Park High School boys basketball team was hungry for a win Tuesday night against Southeast Conference opponent Horlick.
And the team wanted to get back to playing its brand of basketball.
Behind Larry Canady’s 23 points and stellar defense on Horlick’s Marquise Milton, the Panthers defeated the Rebels 70-52 in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
Both teams were coached by assistants. Tray Allen and Gary Cotton have been leading Park in the absence of Jim Betker, who is expected back around Christmas after being injured this fall. Casey Robbins filled in for Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, who was ill.
“The first half we had a lot of turnovers and we weren’t playing our basketball,” Canady said. “I have to give credit to my team for fighting hard and finding me when I was open; we played really good defense and I think that was a big part of our win tonight.”
The Panthers’ defense was stifling in the first half, limiting the Rebels (2-3, 1-1 SEC) to just 19 points. Allen had the Panthers (1-2, 1-1 SEC) running a full-court press for a majority of the game.
“We wanted to get (Horlick) out of their comfort zone,” Allen said. “The second you make the other team uncomfortable, that’s when things start to work out in our favor.”
In the second half, Horlick cut Park’s lead to nine on several occasions, but couldn’t find a way to keep its momentum going.
“The ball didn’t move very well in the backcourt when they did press us,” Robbins said. “We were slow moving the ball offensively and they ended up getting a couple turnovers off of our mistakes.”
Milton, a senior guard, generated most of Horlick’s offense. He scored 27 of the team’s 52 points and only four other players scored for the Rebels. Milton was limited to just eight first-half points. Jaydin McNeal was the only other Horlick player in double-digits with 12 points.
“Marquise is a standout guy, he always come to play,” Robbins said. “I think we needed a couple of our other guys to step up tonight, but that will come with time.”
Allen said Park’s game plan was geared around stopping Milton.
“The big thing for us tonight was making sure that if Milton did score, no one else was able to do anything,” Allen said. “We let Milton get his, as long as we shut everyone else down, we were going to be fine.”
Nobal Days, Steven Henderson and Zyiere Carey each scored in double-figures for the Panthers. Days had 16 points, Henderson had 11 and Carey scored 10.
“We feel like we can keep up with most teams when it comes to our speed,” Canady said. “I think that showed tonight, and we’re only going to get better as the season moves along. A lot of us are seniors on this team and we want to make it to Madison more than anything; we just have to take it one day at a time.”
Park’s next test will come against Kenosha Tremper at home Thursday night. Horlick plays West Allis Central Saturday in Milwaukee.
Girls
HORLICK 73, PARK 39: Olivia Pitrof and the Rebels continue to prove that they’re a force to be reckoned with in Racine County.
Pitrof fell just short of her seventh straight double-double with 20 points and seven rebounds, but led the Rebels to a convincing Southeast Conference victory at Horlick.
The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) started slow against Park (3-4, 1-2 SEC), falling behind 10-7 and Pitrof was held scoreless in the opening minutes.
“I thought we did a good job of limiting Olivia in the early going,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “We doubled her and forced her to turn the ball over a couple of times, but it’s tough to stop a player of her caliber all game.”
Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders called a timeout to regroup her squad and emphasized the importance of staying aggressive.
“I kept telling them in the huddle that we’re not going to win this game if we don’t play our style of basketball,” Sanders said. “We kept working hard and it eventually paid off in the second half.”
The Rebels ended the first half on a 29-12 run fueled by Pitrof. The junior forward scored 11 points and had four steals during that run. Sophomore guard Nickkia Nelson scored 10 first-half points for Horlick.
In the second half, Horlick extended its lead to 40-22 with an immediate 7-0 run. The Rebels limited the Panthers to just 17 second half points. Nelson finished with 19 points and did most of her damage in the paint.
“Nickkia is usually the smallest player on the court, but she plays with the most heart,” Sanders said. “She was incredible for us tonight and her ability to finish underneath the basket was huge for us.”
As a team, the Rebels managed 14 steals, six blocks and out-rebounded the Panthers 36-28.
“I thought our intensity was key tonight,” Pitrof said. “We came out a little slow in the beginning, but coach kept telling us to play our game and we did that.”
It will be a battle of undefeated team’s when Horlick plays Racine Lutheran (7-0) Saturday at Prairie. Sanders said she wants her team to take it one game at a time.
“We’re going to enjoy this victory tonight,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a tough test on Saturday, but we will be ready for the challenge.”
