High school basketball: Burlington hands Westosha Central first SLC loss

Part of that was the defense against 6-foot-4 Central standout Jack Rose, who had 27 points in the first meeting. With seniors Dane Kornely and Ethan Safar alternating defensively on Rose, they kept him off-balance and he finished with 14 points, six points under his average and his second-lowest total of the season.

“Those guys have size and strength (Kornely and Safar are both 6-2) and gave us a little advantage,” Berezowitz said. “(Rose) is going to get his shots, but we made him uncomfortable.”

Senior guard Joey Berezowitz scored a game-high 19 points (five 3-point baskets) and Safar had 13, but perhaps the best performance of the night was by sophomore guard JR Lukenbill, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Since the Demons’ 55-52 loss to Wilmot on Jan. 15, where they lost a 15-point halftime lead, they have played three straight complete games.

“That was a tough loss for us and the guys were a little frustrated,” coach Berezowitz said. “We’ve been trying to put two halves together and I really like how they have responded.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 68, SAINT THOMAS MORE 52: A 35-point performance from Gavin Zawicki, and a milestone by Jackson Woodward, led the Crusaders to a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Milwaukee.