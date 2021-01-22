High school basketball: Burlington hands Westosha Central first SLC loss

For most of us, 2020 had many moments to forget.
The Burlington High School boys basketball team erased the memory of one of their toughest moments Friday night.
The Demons were humming from the opening tip against Westosha Central, jumping out to a big lead and never letting the Falcons recover for a 61-44 victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
Burlington (12-3, 9-2 SLC), which lost to Central 66-58 in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 15, handed the Falcons (10-2, 9-1) their first conference loss of the season and pulled to within a half-game of the SLC lead. It was the Demons’ third straight victory and seven in their last eight games.
“We have a good senior class,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “They’re resilient and they want to keep playing. They don’t care about a conference championship, they keep playing to get better and it’s fun to be around them.
“Our philosophy is to try and get better.”
The Demons were at their best Friday night. They jumped out to a 14-2 lead to open the game, doing exactly what the Falcons did to them in the first meeting. Burlington maintained that lead at halftime (37-21).
Central cut the lead to high single digits in the second half, but another scoring push by the Demons restored the double-digit lead. The Falcons scored just four points in the final seven minutes.
Part of that was the defense against 6-foot-4 Central standout Jack Rose, who had 27 points in the first meeting. With seniors Dane Kornely and Ethan Safar alternating defensively on Rose, they kept him off-balance and he finished with 14 points, six points under his average and his second-lowest total of the season.
“Those guys have size and strength (Kornely and Safar are both 6-2) and gave us a little advantage,” Berezowitz said. “(Rose) is going to get his shots, but we made him uncomfortable.”
Senior guard Joey Berezowitz scored a game-high 19 points (five 3-point baskets) and Safar had 13, but perhaps the best performance of the night was by sophomore guard JR Lukenbill, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Since the Demons’ 55-52 loss to Wilmot on Jan. 15, where they lost a 15-point halftime lead, they have played three straight complete games.
“That was a tough loss for us and the guys were a little frustrated,” coach Berezowitz said. “We’ve been trying to put two halves together and I really like how they have responded.”
RACINE LUTHERAN 68, SAINT THOMAS MORE 52: A 35-point performance from Gavin Zawicki, and a milestone by Jackson Woodward, led the Crusaders to a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Milwaukee.
The Cavaliers got an early jump on the Crusaders (7-4, 6-3 MCC), taking a 13-3 lead within the first two minutes of the game. Lutheran switched its defense from zone to man-to-man, coach Jeff Christensen said, which flipped the game in the Crusaders’ favor for the remainder of the game.
Lutheran came back and took a 32-25 halftime lead, then took command of the game in the second half.
Zawicki was efficient from the field, going 12 for 17 (70.6%), and he also was effective in getting to the free-throw line, making 11 of 12 (91.7%).
“He was able to slice through their 1-3-1 zone and either get a layup or get fouled,” Christensen said.
To go along with Zawicki’s big performance, Woodward scored 16 points, giving him over 1,000 points for his Lutheran career. Scooter Molbeck also scored in double figures with 12 points.
Drew Reindl led Thomas More (6-8, 2-7) with 17 points.
UNION GROVE 53, BADGER 44: Kaden Pfeffer and Hayden Domagalski each made a timely 3-pointer during final eight minutes and the Broncos pulled out of a slump with a Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (7-9, 5-6 SLC) had lost four of its previous five games.
“It was a slow-paced game,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “We struggled putting the ball in the basket, as did they. I thought we moved the ball well and we were getting decent shots. In the first half, I thought our zone helped us. For the most part, we held them to one shot.”
Union Grove led 27-18 at halftime before Badger (1-14, 0-12 SLC) mounted a rally.
“In the second half, we tried to pick up the pace, so we went into man (man-to-man defense) and, all of a sudden, we lost our nine-point lead,” Pettit said. “They tied it.”
With Badger hanging tough in the second half, Domagalski made a 3-pointer with 7:27 left to give Union Grove some breathing room. Pfeffer also connected from beyond the arc with 5:35 left to give Union Grove an eight-point advantage.
“They had the momentum and then Domagalski and Pfeffer hit each hit 3s, which gave us the momentum back,” Pettit said.
Alex Johnson led Union Grove with 14 points on 7 for 10 shooting with seven rebounds. Pfeffer, who went 3 for 7 from 3-point range, had 11 points and Maguire Delagrave added nine.
WATERFORD 62, DELAVAN-DARIEN 54: The Wolverines, playing their first game since a 116-115 double overtime loss to Milwaukee Pius XI Jan. 16, came back strongly in this Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Delavan.
“We worked on our defense since then,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said with a chuckle.
Ty Johnson scored a team-high 19 points, 13 in the first half, and Gabe Riska added 13. Riska also set the tone offensively, Roeglin said, with his pass-first mentality.
Despite Johnson’s success inside in the first half, the Wolverines struggled. Other than Johnson, they scored just nine points in the first half and led 34-24 at halftime.
“Their zone slowed us down a little bit in the first half,” Roeglin said. “They went to a man-to-man in the second half and we were able to get some looks. We kind of rushed ourselves a little bit, but our guys kept battling and weathered the storm. In games past, we never really got out of that storm.
“But tonight, our guys stepped up and took control of the game when we needed it the most.”
Trevor Hancock added 10 points for Waterford (6-9, 4-6 SLC).
Erik Cesarz, a 6-foot-6 forward, scored 27 points for Delavan-Darien (1-4, 1-4 SLC). The Comets’ schedule has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ST. JOSEPH 57, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 26: After an encouraging first half, things fell apart for the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Kenosha.
Catholic Central (1-10, 0-9 MCC) was within 24-18 at halftime, but was then outscored 33-8 in the second half.
“I was extremely pleased with where we were at halftime,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “We probably played as good of a first half as we have this season. And then at the start of the second half, we had just a couple of things go wrong and we weren’t mentally tough enough to overcome those mistakes and it spiraled from there.”
Calahan Miles led Catholic Central with 12 points and four rebounds, and Neal McCourt had seven points and seven rebounds.
St. Joseph (8-3, 7-3 MCC) was without leading scorer Andrew Alia, who is injured. Alia averages 18.3 points per game.
Caiden Lecce led the Lancers with 15 points and Luke Schuler added 14; both went 7 for 11 from the floor.
Girls
BADGER 60, UNION GROVE 58, OT: The Broncos couldn’t hold a double-digit lead in the final minutes of regulation and lost in overtime in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (16-2, 11-1 SLC) suffered its first SLC loss of the season, four days after beating the Badgers 60-49 at Lake Geneva.
The Broncos got out to a fast start in the first half, taking a 28-20 lead at halftime. That momentum carried over to the second half as they extended their lead to 13 points with six minutes left in regulation.
The Badgers (10-2, 10-1) rallied and cut the deficit to 53-48 with 40 seconds left in regulation as Union Grove struggled with turnovers down the stretch, coach Rob Domagalski said.
A 3-point basket and two free throws by Badger tied the game at 53-53. The Broncos had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, Domagalski said, but Sophia Rampulla missed a floater in the lane and the game went to overtime.
“They capitalized on all of our mistakes with 3-pointers and that’s what got them back in the game,” Domagalski said.
In overtime, the Badgers quickly took a four-point lead to get momentum. The Broncos cut the deficit to 60-58 and had a chance to win late as the Badgers missed the front end of a one-and-one. Angela Slattery, who went 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the game, missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.
Slattery led Union Grove with 23 points and Rampulla had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to go along with a team-high seven assists and three blocks.
“We rely on them,” Domagalski said. “They have length and do a lot of good things for us.”
Macie Todd and Veronica Yakubov each had 18 points to lead Badger.
WATERFORD 75, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41: The Wolverines won their fourth straight games, getting contributions from most of their roster in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
“We got a nice lead and lots of girls got playing time,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “It’s nice to get the kids who come to practice every day and work hard some playing time and they’re able to contribute.
“We’re starting to look better and we’re more confident.”
Senior guard Torie Loppnow continued her fine play, leading the Wolverines (7-6, 6-5 SLC) with 16 points. Two other seniors, Meghan Schmidt and Grace Ketterhagen, each scored 11 points — Ketterhagen went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and Schmidt had six rebounds, five assists and two blocks — and Waterford’s fourth senior, Sam Bachofen, contributed two points in six minutes.
Junior Rachel Roth, whom Brechtl called “an energy bug,” had seven points, junior Emma Henningfeld grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and sophomore Megan Cornell had a team-high four steals.
“Rachel gives everything she has in practice and she had some big minutes near the end of the game,” Brechtl said. “Emma did a good job using her feet to give her an advantage.”
Waterford’s defense was effective as well, holding Delavan-Darien (1-9 overall and SLC) to 20 percent shooting from the field (12 for 60) and forcing 24 turnovers.
The Wolverines will be busy over the next two weeks, playing three games each week with little rest between games.
Rylee Crull had 26 points, going 12 of 14 at the free-throw line, to lead the Comets.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 45, BURLINGTON 38: The Demons hung tough in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (2-12, 1-11 SLC) stayed even with the Falcons (9-6, 6-6) in the first half and led 20-18 at halftime on a last-second basket by Anika Preusker. Westosha Central outscored the Demons 27-18 in the second half.
“We played an awesome game,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Their press got us in the second half and we couldn’t hold on. It was a good game for us.
Jordan Krause and Aleah Reesman led Burlington with nine points each, and Preusker had eight. Reesman made her first three 3-point attempts in the first half.
Free-throw shooting hurt the Demons as they went 10 of 24 at the line.
Ellie Reynolds had a game-high 19 points for the Falcons.