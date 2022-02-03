High school basketball: Burlington falls short against Westosha Central

The Burlington High School boys basketball team had a chance to make things interesting in the Southern Lakes Conference Thursday.

The Demons nearly pulled it off by sticking to their game plan and holding state-ranked Westosha Central to its second-lowest point total of the year.

But turnovers and poor shooting allowed the Falcons to hold on for a 42-35 SLC victory at Burlington.

Burlington (12-5, 8-2 SLC) remains in second place in the conference, two games behind Westosha Central (15-2, 10-0), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll. The Demons solidified their hold on second place, though, as Waterford beat Elkhorn 52-47 Thursday to put them two games ahead of the Elks (6-4 SLC).

Burlington trailed just 22-17 at halftime, compared to their 24-10 halftime deficit in its first meeting with the Falcons this season on Dec. 17 (a 59-31 Westosha victory). The Demons got a three-point play from Karsen Skiles just before halftime to get within five.

The Demons kept pace in the first seven minutes of the second half and were down 31-25 with 11:03 left after an offensive putback by junior guard JR Lukenbill.

The Falcons called a time out with 10:51 left, then came a throwback to the days of the University of North Carolina’s four-corners offense. Westosha senior point guard Devin Griffin stood just a few feet inside the half-court stripe and held the ball, without dribbling, for two minutes.

With 8:50 left, the Falcons started moving the ball. They got it to NCAA Division I recruit Jack Rose, a senior guard, on the left wing and he banked in a 3-point shot, his only trey of the night, for a 34-25 lead.

After an empty possession by the Demons, Griffin held the ball for another two minutes and once Westosha started moving the ball, Rose finished off the possession with a basket in the lane, off a pass from senior forward Kenny Garth, for a 36-25 lead.

“We can only control what we can control,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said of the stall. “All of a sudden, Rose banks in a 3 and that really deflated us.

“We just couldn’t get past the five- or six-point (deficit); we missed two many shots and had too many turnovers.”

Burlington followed Rose’s layup by turning the ball over on a 10-second violation and a couple minutes later, Garth stole a cross-court pass and finished his breakaway for a 39-25 lead.

To their credit, the Demons kept battling and got back within single digits.

“We didn’t quit and we played to the end,” Berezowitz said. “I felt we did a pretty good job in spots to beat them — we handled their press and their half-court trap — but we just didn’t do the little things like protect the ball and shoot better.”

Lukenbill led Burlington with 17 points and Skiles had nine. Just four Demons scored.

Garth had 14 points to lead Westosha and Rose (19.1 average coming in) was held to just eight points, the first time he has been held in single digits this season.

According to statistics on wissports.net, it’s the first time it’s happened in SLC play since scoring eight against Elkhorn on Jan. 28, 2020 and just the second time it’s happened in the last two seasons (Franklin held him to nine points on Dec. 12, 2020).

WATERFORD 52, ELKHORN 47: The Wolverines earned their third consecutive Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday by beating the Elks at Elkhorn.

Waterford (8-10, 4-6 SLC) held the lead 28-22 at halftime, but Elkhorn (7-12, 6-4) tied the game at 38-38 with 4:42 left, then led 40-38 on a pair of free throws and again at 44-42 on a basket with a foul. The free throw was missed.

Junior guard Owen Martinson made two free throws with 3:24 left to tie the game again at 42-42, then the Wolverines used defense to take the lead for good. Martinson picked up a loose ball and passed ahead to sophomore wing Brogan Finnegan, who made a layup for a 44-42 Waterford lead.

After an Elkhorn steal and miss, Finnegan passed ahead to senior forward Eric Kunze, who was left along on the left wing. He drove to the basket, made the layup while being fouled and completed the three-point play for a 47-42 lead with 1:12 left.

“We played really good defense and weathered the storm,” Wolverines coach Nick Roeglin said. ”We grinded it out. We did not shoot the ball very well at all.”

Martinson led Waterford with 21 points. He scored 13 points in the first half and was slowed down by the Elks in the second half, but he still went 3 of 3 at the free-throw line.

“They didn’t really give him (Martinson) a clean look, which is a credit to their guys for doing that,” Roeglin said.

Kunze finished with 10 points and went 4 of 5 at the line in the second half. Kunze made crucial plays on both sides of the ball, Roeglin said.

“Eric really took control on the offense and defense and hit some big free throws down the stretch,” Roeglin said.

Finnegan played well defensively, Roeglin said, and scored nine points, also going 4 of 5 at the line in the second half.

“Brogan did a great job causing some trouble on defense, then really steadied us on offense,” Roeglin said. “He really took control of the basketball while they were fouling us.”

Roeglin said even though it’s late in the season, the victory could set up a strong finish.

“That was one of those games where we didn’t play that well but still found a way to win and I don’t think we’ve done that this year,” Roeglin said. “We’ve given those games away in the past, so this is a nice stepping stone for us.”

Carter Kammes led the Elks with 14 points, and Tyler Etten and Reid Paddock each added 12 points.

Girls

ST. CATHERINES 43, BURLINGTON 42: Angels senior guard Heavenly Griffin made a 3-point basket with 4.1 seconds left in regulation Thursday to give them a victory over Burlington in a nonconference game Thursday at St. Catherine’s.

Burlington took a 42-40 lead with three minutes left on a basket by freshman guard Brinley Clapp, then held the lead until the final seconds.

With just under 15 seconds left on the clock, St. Catherine’s interim head coach Lindsey Bollman and Griffin began working on a way to win the game.

“We crafted a play to get Heavenly a chance at a three and all five girls did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Bollman said. “Heavenly got an open look and knocked it down.”

Griffin finished with seven points and her shot was the only 3-pointer St. Catherine’s (5-15) made in the game.

“The game was very exciting from start to finish,” Bollman said. “The girls played extremely hard. They did a great job on being in the right positions defensively especially being in helpside.

“They worked the ball on offense and were very patient.”

Junior forward Kennedee Clark led the Angels, who had lost five straight games and are 3-7 in 2022, with 19 points. She went 7 of 11 at the free-throw line, including 6 of 7 in the second half.

The Demons (5-13), who have lost six of their last seven games, trailed for most of the game before Clapp put them ahead, Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said.

“We didn’t play our best, but we battled all night and were competitive,” Foulke said.

Junior point guard Aleah Reesman “really got going,” Foulke said, and scored 13 points to lead Burlington. Kayla Warner and Clapp each added nine points.

SHOREWOOD 36, PARK 12: The Panthers had their lowest point total of the season and remained winless (0-14) with a nonconference loss to Shorewood (10-9) Thursday at Park.

No details of the game were available Thursday night.

