High school basketball: Burlington falls just short despite Berezowitz's big game

Joey Berezowitz continued his torrid scoring pace on Saturday afternoon.
It's just that he ran into someone who had an even hotter hand.
Jordan Johnson scored 38 points and the Elkhorn High School boys basketball team held off Burlington 76-73 in Southern Lakes Conference game in Elkhorn. The 6-foot-1 Johnson, the reigning SLC Player of the Year, averages 25.2 points per game.
Meanwhile, Berezowitz closed in on Burlington's career scoring record with a career-high 35 points. He surpassed 1,000 career points Friday night when he scored 33 in a 78-54 victory over Horlick.
With 1,064 career points, Berezowitz tied 1989 graduate Eric LeDuc for third place on Burlington's all-time scoring list. Still ahead are Nick Klug (1,092) and Tony Romo (1,074).
But Johnson was too much for Burlington (15-5) to overcome. Dane Kornely, considered by Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz to be the Demons' best defender, was assigned to Johnson, but picked up two quick fouls.
"He got into early foul trouble and then in the second half, he got two quick ones," Steve Berezowitz said. "So he was on the bench for most of the game and that really hurt us."
Despite that, though, Burlington made a strong run in the second half.
"We had a chance, but we just couldn't quite get over the hump," Steve Berezowitz said. "We took a lead twice by one, but couldn't get more than a one-possession lead. We were just fighting uphill all day."
Joey Berezowitz also had six steals, three assists and two rebounds. Ethan Safar added 11 points. JR Lukenbill and Danny Kniep had 10 each. Kniep also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 46: Neal McCourt scored a career-high 25 points, including the Hilltoppers' last seven, in a nonconference victory at Burlington.
With 1:01 to play, McCourt made a 3-pointer — his fourth of the game — to give Catholic Central (2-17) a 44-43 lead. He went on to go to the free-throw line twice, both in one-and-one situations, and made all four of his attempts.
"Both Mitchell Dietzell and Cal Miles got into foul trouble," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "Both had three in the first half and picked up a fourth early in the second half. And they did a good of neutralizing Cal, who is our second option and second-leading scorer.
"We call timeouts and design plays specifically for Neal. Given that Cal was in and out of the game, (McCourt) took on a little more of the burden of scoring. And he performed like a senior needs to perform."
Smith singled out the defensive performance of sophomore Evan Krien, who defended Brookfield Academy leading scorer Peytan Clarey, who averages 15.4 points per game. Clarey went 2 for 15 from the floor and was held to four points.
"Evan played all 36 minutes and he defended their best player," Smith said. "He handled himself very well defensively."
Brookfield Academy is 2-13.
BRADFORD 75, CASE 58: The Eagles made a strong comeback after trailing 39-25 at halftime, but lost this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
Using a full-court press and, "a lot of traps," Case coach Jacob Berce said, the Eagles closed the gap to 59-56 with about five minutes left on a transition layup by Amari Jedkins.
"At that point, I was feeling really confident," Berce said. "We were playing really good man-to-man defense."
But then Trey Jenkins, who scored 25 points, responded with a 3-point basket to give Bradford (5-5) a 62-56 lead. The Red Devils closed the game with a 16-2 run.
"We started the game poorly and ended the game poorly," Berce said. "A lot of the middle part of the game, we played really well. The first four minutes and the last four minutes just killed us."
Adrian Bryant led the Eagles (2-5) with 18 points. Terryon Brumby and JaQuori Cottingham each scored 11 points.
TREMPER 73, PARK 50: Coming off a 73-37 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail Friday night, the Panthers recovered to play a much more competitively in a Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
Caleb Cornelius led Park (0-3) with 18 points. But coach Tray Allen was especially impressed with Tre Carothers (13 points) and Keyvon Sherrod (six).
"It was our best game this year, by far," Allen said. "We had a couple guys come off the bench who weren't playing great, but came in and gave us energy today. I think the guys kind of fed off of that.
"Tre Carothers hit a couple of big threes for us. Keyvon only had six points, but he hit two threes and played great defense."
Tremper improved to 5-3.
Girls
CASE 60, PARK 43: The Eagles shook off a 59-point loss to Oak Creek Friday night to play what Case coach Wally Booker said was their finest game of the season.
Mariah Espinoza made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Eagles (2-3) in this Southeast Conference game in Burlington.
"She's not one of those players who is going to beat you off the dribble, but when she moves around and gets open, she's a good shooter," Case coach Wally Booker said. "She might be able to shoot the ball as well as anybody in our conference."
Rachel Luter and Neveah Watson each had 12 points and Olivia Spaulding 10.
"A lot of her points were from hustle," Booker said of Spaulding.
A bright spot for Park (0-2), which trailed 35-19 at halftime, was Alexis Betker. The senior scored 16 points.
"She's just a lead-by-example player," Park coach Carey Palacios said. ""She's one of those players you're privileged to coach."
The Panthers are off until Friday, when they travel Kenosha for a Division 1 regional semifinal against Bradford.
"I'm proud of the girls and their effort," Palacios said. "We're 10 deep right now with a few freshman and this is only the second time many of them have played together. We're asking a lot of them in early February and I just appreciate the effort."
BURLINGTON 55, HORLICK 43: Kayla Warner scored 11 points and Tessa Teberg added 10 for the Demons, who won a nonconference game at Burlington.
"It was a good momentum win going into the postseason," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "We had a defensive struggle to start the game and let them hang around, but we cleaned things up and pulled away."
Warner, a 5-foot-9 freshman, made a 3-pointer and scored all 11 of her points in the first half for Burlington (4-17).
"Kayla was fantastic, causing steals and scoring in the first half," Foulke said. "Tessa Teberg had 10 big points in the second half, which was really good to see for a senior in her last home game."
Horlick (1-4) was coming off its first victory of the season Friday night. The Rebels were led by Vantaya Johnson with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Nickkia Nelson with 11 points, three steals, two assists and a block.