High school basketball: Burlington falls just short despite Berezowitz's big game

"We had a chance, but we just couldn't quite get over the hump," Steve Berezowitz said. "We took a lead twice by one, but couldn't get more than a one-possession lead. We were just fighting uphill all day."

Joey Berezowitz also had six steals, three assists and two rebounds. Ethan Safar added 11 points. JR Lukenbill and Danny Kniep had 10 each. Kniep also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 46: Neal McCourt scored a career-high 25 points, including the Hilltoppers' last seven, in a nonconference victory at Burlington.

With 1:01 to play, McCourt made a 3-pointer — his fourth of the game — to give Catholic Central (2-17) a 44-43 lead. He went on to go to the free-throw line twice, both in one-and-one situations, and made all four of his attempts.

"Both Mitchell Dietzell and Cal Miles got into foul trouble," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "Both had three in the first half and picked up a fourth early in the second half. And they did a good of neutralizing Cal, who is our second option and second-leading scorer.