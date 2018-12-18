The Burlington High School boys basketball team continued its hot start in Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday night at Waterford.
The Demons remained undefeated in the SLC and beat the Wolverines 52-33 behind a 21-point performance from Dylan Runkel.
Burlington (5-2, 3-0 SLC) used man-to-man defense to stifle the Wolverines.
“We did a good job of contesting their open shots and tried to take them out of their game plan early on,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.
The game was close at halftime as the Demons led 27-19, but their persistent defense paid off as they held Waterford (1-6, 0-3 SLC) to 14 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.
The offense was pretty good as well, Berezowitz said, and two players scored in double figures.
“We did a good job of working the ball down low and getting good looks at the basket; that also freed up some shots on the perimeter,” Berezowitz said.
Trent Turzenski added 11 points for the Demons.
Hunter Karpinski and Braydon Chart each had 12 points for the Wolverines.
PRAIRIE 67, SAINT THOMAS MORE 41: The Hawks used a 40-point second half to pull away for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Milwaukee.
The Hawks (4-2, 3-1 MCC) had a 27-23 lead at the half, but the Cavaliers (2-4, 0-4) started the second half on a 5-0 run. Prairie got back on track after that, outscoring Thomas More 40-13 the rest of the way.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff said. “They took the lead 28-27 early in the second half and from there we finally started to shoot the ball well and rebound on the defensive end.”
Atanasoff said a defensive switch also paid dividends.
“They were playing volleyball on the offensive glass the entire first half,” he said. “When we switched to zone, I feel like that was a key to take away all the easy looks they were getting in the paint and get guys in position to rebound.”
The Hawks benefited from a balanced scoring attack with four players scoring in double figures.
Antuan Nesbitt led the way with 17 points, Isaiah Hoyt had 16, Quinton Stafford 15 and Jack Polzin chipped in 12.
ST. CATHERINE’S 79, OAK CREEK 63: Tyrese Hunter and the Angels battled in the second half to earn a nonconference victory at St. Catherine’s.
The Angels (4-1) held a 35-31 advantage at the end of the first half, but allowed seven 3-pointers by the Knights (4-3).
In the second half, the defensive effort increased, as did Hunter’s performance. The sophomore guard led St. Catherine’s, scoring 23 points and adding four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
“We’re still learning on the fly,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “I want them to figure it out but the season is a journey. We want to take our opportunities to learn and grow.”
The Angels also had three other double-digit scorers in Kamari McGee (14), Jermaine Tomlin (13) and Azarien Stephens (11). Elijah Lambert (six), Stephens (five), McGee (four) and Hunter (four) combined for 19 of St. Catherine’s 20 assists.
The Knights’ Caleb Stulo led all scorers with 28 points.
WILMOT 65, UNION GROVE 38: Maguire Delagrave had a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds as the Broncos lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
“We’re struggling with our passing, dribbling, and shooting,” Union Grove coach David Pettit said. “It’s hard to win when you struggle with all three.”
Delagrave, a sophomore forward, recently took an increased role for the Broncos, Pettit said. His all-around efforts came while logging the sixth most minutes on the team as Union Grove (2-5, 1-2 SLC) saw its two-game winning streak come to an end.
Zack Watson had a game-high 13 points for the Panthers (5-1, 2-0).
Girls
PRAIRIE 59, SAINT THOMAS MORE 40: Jolie Larson scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Hawks won a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
“(Jolie Larson) was awfully tough,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “She was a force on the boards. We want her to rebound like that with that consistency.”
Larson’s all-around performance saw a season-high for rebounding and the senior forward’s 16-point night also matched a season-high.
Brooke Foster had a game-best 19 points for the Hawks (5-3, 3-2 MCC) shooting 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Yet, it was the defensive approach that contributed to the victory.
“We controlled the tempo really well,” Mills said. “We aren’t a run-and-gun type of team. We slowed (Thomas More) down and made them play defense.”
OAK CREEK 54, WATERFORD 40: Oak Creek made seven 3-point baskets in the first half to put the Wolverines in a hole and that was the difference as they lost a nonconference game at Oak Creek.
Waterford (7-3) trailed 33-18 at halftime after the Knights (6-2) made seven of their nine 3-pointers in the half. They went 9 for 20 from beyond the arc and shot 50 percent from the field (20 of 40) overall.
Meanwhile, the Wolverines couldn’t get anything going offensively in the first half.
“Our offense became stagnant,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We were forcing shots up and not running the offense the way we wanted.”
In the second half, the Wolverines cleaned up the offense and defense, outscoring the Knights 22-21. Kat Fitzgerald, a 6-foot-1 senior center, got going as well, finishing with a game-high 16 points and five rebounds, four on offense.
“We ran a lot more set plays and we got more nice looks for Kat Wagner,” Brechtl said. “She was under control and she was working hard to get into position (to score). Defensively, we contested more shots.”
Oak Creek had three players score in double figures, led by Maddie Gard with 15 points.
WILMOT 67, BURLINGTON 24: Cora Anderson scored 10 points for the Demons in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
Burlington (0-11, 0-5 SLC) trailed 31-13 at halftime as the Panthers (3-4, 3-1) got 11 points from Delaney Brown, who finished with a game-high 18 points.
Demons coach Kyle Foulke was pleased with the performance of Anderson, who scored six points in the first half, and said his team played well at times.
“Cora Anderson was good tonight,” Foulke said. “We had a few stretches where we struggled, but otherwise we played solid.”
WISC. SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 59, UNION GROVE CHRISTIAN 35: With only six girls suited up, the Lady Cougars could not overcome the numbers as they fell to the Firebirds at Union Grove.
Katie Emond led the Lady Cougars (1-8) with 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.