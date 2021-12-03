High school basketball: Barnes adapting nicely for Prairie girls

It took all of three games for Jasonya “JJ” Barnes to adjust to the style of high school basketball.

The Prairie School freshman guard, whose play on the AAU circuit over the summer led to multiple NCAA Division I college scholarship offers, avoided first-half foul trouble and had 36 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists to lead the Hawks to an 84-39 victory over University School of Milwaukee in a nonconference game Friday at Milwaukee.

Through her first four games, Barnes is averaging 25 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists and four steals per game for unbeaten Prairie (4-0).

“She’s such an unselfish player,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said. “She has a really good attitude, she listens and she’s going to keep growing as a player. Right now as a freshman, I’m really happy with where she’s at.”

Barnes’ averages could have been higher, but she played limited first-half minutes in the first several games because of early foul trouble. While scoring came easy for her, adapting to how WIAA officials called fouls took time. Barnes had one foul for the entirety of Friday’s game and scored 20 points in the first half.

Despite the scoring outburst from Barnes, Prairie was only up 30-23 at halftime. The Wildcats deployed a 1-2-2 zone that slowed the Hawks down and forced them to pass the ball more. USM point guard Mya Hartjes also scored 18 points in the first half to keep her team close.

“We were too slow,” Jaramillo said about her team’s first half. “Our aggressiveness wasn’t there and we were walking the ball up the court.”

To start the second half, the Hawks began playing with more pace and brought more intensity to their rebounding. Jaramillo also adjusted the defense to bring more attention to Hartjes, who was held to five points after the break.

Junior Sophia Lawler scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half and senior Kennedi Hamilton added 11 as Prairie outscored USM 54-16 in the half. Meg Decker added seven assists for the Hawks.

“We have a lot of young players who started to figure out the 1-2-2 in the second half,” Jaramillo said.

As Prairie moves into Metro Classic Conference play starting Tuesday at Catholic Central (3-0), Jaramillo still wants her team to adjust to different defenses faster but is pleased with how they have played so far. Prairie’s average margin of victory through four games is 36 points, and Barnes only played more than 24 minutes in one of those games.

UNION GROVE 53, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 16: This has been an season to remember so far for the Broncos. Two weeks after Rob Domagalski became the winningest girls coach in Racine County history, senior Sophia Rampulla tied a school record with seven 3-point baskets in Union Grove’s easy Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday at Paddock Lake.

Rampulla had six of her 3s in the first half and had 22 points at halftime. Her only 3 of the second half tied her with Sara Hartl, who made seven 3-pointers in February 2015 against Wilmot. Rampulla sat for much of the second half.

“Along with the other girls, she is shooting with confidence,” Domagalski said of Rampulla, who also had team highs with nine rebounds and three assists. “Even if we’re down, we shoot with no hesitation. I know we’re not going to make every shot, but I don’t want to see any kid on the floor second-guess herself.”

Behind Rampulla, the Broncos (4-1, 1-0 SLC) made 12 3-pointers, two off the team record for a game.

After their impressive start that featured wins over Greendale Martin Luther, Waukesha West and state semifinalist Franklin, Domagalski wasn’t sure what to expect from the Falcons (2-1, 0-1) Friday. He got his answer.

“Our team is jelling and our first four games helped us as we began conference,” Domagalski said.

Payton Calouette added seven points and seven rebounds for Union Grove.

The Broncos held Westosha’s three leading scorers — Ellie Reynolds (10.3 points per game), Reese Rynberg (7.3) and Riley Spencer (7.0) — to a combined nine points; Reynolds had five.

WATERFORD 63, BURLINGTON 41: The Wolverines jumped out to a 16-3 lead early in the first half of their Southern Lakes Conference opener in a victory over county rival Burlington Friday at Waterford.

“The first half was by far the most complete half we’ve played this year so far,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “It was a pretty hard-nosed effort. This group works hard.”

The Wolverines (2-4, 1-0 SLC) led 37-16 at halftime.

Twelve of Waterford’s 13 players scored, with Megan Cornell leading the way with 10 points. Mikayla Acker and Payton Snifka added eight points each and Madison Krueger scored seven. Emma Henningfeld grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The Wolverines started the season 0-4, but have won their last two. Brechtl credits most of the improvement to her team’s defensive effort. After allowing 60.5 points per game in its first four games, Waterford has allowed 41.5 points per game in the past two.

“The defensive side of the floor has led us to some good offensive possessions,” Brechtl said.

Waterford also held Burlington (2-2, 0-1 SLC) to 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

Anika Preusker scored 11 points to lead the Demons (2-2, 0-1 SLC).

“(Waterford’s) defense really got to us tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We just couldn’t get going offensively.”

Foulke also credited Ella Clapp’s effort in the game. She had four points, but did the little things well.

“Ella was outstanding tonight,” Foulke said. “She did the things that don’t show up in the box score and was an awesome leader.”

CASE 73, PARK 24: The Eagles flew out to a 42-15 halftime lead Friday and their big three continued their scoring binge at Park in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Case (4-1 overall), which played its fifth straight road game to open the season and will play its next five at home, came out strong behind Nevaeh Watson and Mariah Espinoza, who combined for 29 points in the first half.

“Nevaeh is just a hard player to guard and Mariah was her strong self,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Hood said.

All of the players on the roster for Case got playing time and all but two of them scored.

“It was the kind of game where a lot of players got to play and contribute,” Hood said.

Espinoza finished with 21 points and eight steals, Watson had 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and Sydni Hill had 11 points for Case.

A bright spot for Park, playing in its season opener, was 5-foot-9 freshman forward Daneria Gillespie. She began her Panthers career with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and pulling down seven offensive rebounds.

The rest of the Panthers struggled to shoot, combining to go 3 of 43 from the field. Grace Betker had five points and 11 rebounds for Park.

RACINE LUTHERAN 55, SAINT THOMAS MORE 48: The Crusaders and Cavaliers played a tight first half, but a big run early in the second half propelled Lutheran to a victory at Milwaukee Friday in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Led by Nevaiah Bell-Tenner’s 11 points, the Crusaders (2-2 overall) led 26-20 at halftime. She made a 3-pointer early in the second half and sparked Lutheran on a run that got them to a 15-point lead before Thomas More (1-2) started gradually cutting into its deficit.

“In the second half, we executed really well,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “Thomas More is a decent team and they were chipping away at (the lead). We made some mistakes, but we kept a three-possession lead and made our free throws down the stretch.”

Bell-Tenner went 5 for 6 from the line in the second half, Ellie Jaramillo went 2 for 2 and Justyce Nelson and Megan Walek each went 1 for 2.

Bell-Tenner, who finished with 25 points, also made a key basket after a Cavaliers miss.

Shaffer said Nelson and Walek were solid coming off the bench and played key minutes after Sarah Strande and Julia Kellner got in foul trouble in the second half. Nelson finished with six points and Walek had several rebounds.

Strande focused on guarding Thomas More freshman Mia Benetti and held her to one point in the first half. Benetti finished with eight points, two below her average. Bell-Tenner held senior Erin Isabell to six points, five under her average.

Rachel Cvikel led the Cavaliers with 12 points and Abby Kleczka had 10.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 34: The Lady Toppers had an off-night shooting, coach David Beebe said, but survived to keep the lead throughout the second half in a nonconference victory Friday at Milwaukee.

Catholic Central (3-0) led 27-17 at halftime, but an 8-0 run by Heritage Christian (1-4) got it within two points before the Lady Toppers could answer.

“We kept it close,” Beebe said. “They stayed within about six points until we bumped it up in the last few minutes of the game.”

Julia Klein led Catholic Central with 12 points, but went just 2 of 9 at the free-throw line. Maddie Von Rabenau had eight points and Kayla Loos had seven. The Lady Toppers were just 3 of 15 at the line.

Brooke Bluhm led Heritage Christian with 18 points.

DOMINICAN 56, ST. CATHERINE’S 34: The Angels stayed close to the Knights in the early minutes at St. Catherine’s Friday, but Dominican pulled away behind sophomore Keona McGee in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

The Knights (2-2 overall) went on a run beginning midway through the first half and led 38-17 at halftime.

“Our defense just wasn’t there,” St. Catherine’s coach Adam Mulheron said. “We hung with them in the first half of the first half, then things just fell apart.

“Dominican is not that much better than us.”

Kennedee Clark led the Angels (1-3) with 14 points, but no one else scored more than five.

Mulheron likes the hustle and energy he sees from his players, but said “we just have to get back to basics.”

OAK CREEK 75, HORLICK 18: The Rebels struggled to score in their Southeast Conference opener at Oak Creek Friday and lost their fourth consecutive game.

Kambria Harrell scored six points to lead Horlick (0-4), all in the first half. Jaylnn Golden, Vantaya Johnson and Kamaya Mooney each added four points. The Rebels trailed 40-10 at halftime.

Boys

RACINE LUTHERAN 65, WILMOT 58: The Crusaders played “an ugly game,” coach Justin Hullum said, but were able to battle past the Panthers in a nonconference game Friday at Wilmot.

“We didn’t play well,” Hullum said. “But the kids work extra hard. This is a game we could have easily lost, but they willed their way to a win.”

Lutheran (3-0) led 36-33 at halftime and the Crusaders’ statistics were solid. They shot 52% from the field (23 of 44), including 5 of 11 from 3-point range, and 14 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Julian Ramsey led Lutheran with 17 points, 11 in the second half, and Gavin Zawicki had 16 points, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Ramsey and Zawicki had three assists each and Zawicki had four steals.

Nicholas Yohn had eight of his 12 points in the first half and Ben Tietyen had eight points, six rebounds and four steals.

“We got to pull away down the stretch, but I didn’t feel we closed out the game properly,” Hullum said. “We still have a lot of growing to do.”

The Panthers (0-2) also had balanced scoring, led by Will Kunz with 14 points and Jackson Ticha and Anthony Corona with 13 each.

OAK CREEK 66, HORLICK 56: A cold shooting stretch to finish the game by the Rebels allowed a seven-point lead to slip away in their Southeast Conference opener Friday at Horlick.

“I couldn’t be more happy with the effort,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We just missed a lot of shots tonight and that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Horlick (0-2, 0-1 SEC) fell behind 14-5 to start the game but rallied to take a 29-27 lead at halftime behind Darrien Long, who made two 3-pointers and scored nine points in the first half.

In the second half, Horlick used a 7-2 run to take a 36-29 lead, but then the Rebels started struggling to make shots. The Knights (3-0, 1-0) quickly countered with a 9-0 run to retake the lead. The two teams traded baskets and Horlick pulled ahead again at 43-42, Treutelaar said, but Oak Creek had one last run to put the game away in the final four minutes.

“It’s something to definitely build on,” Treutelaar said. “There’s still a long way to go, but at this stage, what we wanted to see most importantly is getting better from game to game.”

Matt Burnette scored 14 points to lead Horlick. Long finished with 11 points and Jadin Dombrowski had seven.

Carson Cordelli led Oak Creek with 25 points, 14 in the second half.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 65, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39: A slow start was too much to overcome for the Hilltoppers against the state-ranked Lancers Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

Catholic Central (0-2 overall and MCC) fell behind 10 points in the first five minutes and trailed 39-18 at halftime. The Hilltoppers cut the deficit to 14 in the second half, but were unable to get any closer down the stretch.

Mitchell Dietzel led Catholic Central with eight points and six rebounds. Evan Krien added seven points and Daniel Von Rabenau had four points and eight rebounds.

“We really didn’t handle their pressure very well,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “I was pretty pleased with how we came out in the second half, though.”

Catholic Central shot 34 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers, but outrebounded the Lancers 24-21.

St. Joseph, ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net poll, was led by Andrew Alia with 17 points and Caiden Leece with 12. Luke Schuler had six points and 12 rebounds.

