KENOSHA — Harry Truman was in his final year as President of the United States in 1952.
The U.S. population was an estimated 157 million, less than half of what it is today.
The Big Bang Theory was first introduced a theory for the creation of the universe in 1952. It was not a popular television sitcom that just ended its 12-year run.
Also that year, the Union Grove High School baseball team made its first appearance in a state tournament. Sixty-seven years later, a bunch of kids who have a adopted a team philosophy of, “Don’t sleep on UG,” are going back.
That became a reality Tuesday afternoon at Carthage College in Kenosha, when the Broncos (25-3) defeated Whitefish Bay 9-2 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship. Earlier in the afternoon, Union Grove defeated Greendale 7-1 in a sectional semifinal.
Since Union Grove’s last appearance, each of the eight Racine County teams have advanced to a state tournament. Five of them — Park, St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran, Burlington and Catholic Central — have won at least one state championship.
And now it’s Union Grove’s turn after all these years.
“Our whole team, from the beginning of the season, we knew this was a goal,” junior shortstop TJ Manteufel said. “We all knew we had a chance to go out and prove everybody wrong and it’s just nice when you have a team of guys who really want it. We just went out and got it and it’s a great feeling.”
Was Luke Hansel, who was the winning pitcher against Greendale and who drove in five runs in the two games, aware that it’s been 67 years since Union Grove’s other state tournament appearance?
“What matters to me is the four years we haven’t been to state while I’ve been here,” said after he won against Greendale. “I know it’s been a really long time and I’ve seen articles about it being sixty-something years, but to be this close, we really want to get there and we’re going to do everything we can to get there.”
A lot of the credit for that victory over Whitefish Bay (27-3), which played summer baseball until that was dropped by the WIAA after last season, goes to senior pitcher Jake Zimmermann.
The grandson of Bill Eaton, the Horlick football team’s coach from 1985-92, was only a reliever last season. But he emerged as a strong complement to Hansel and even had a lower earned run average than his more established teammate entering the game.
In his 67-pitch performance, Zimmermann retired the side in order five times. He struck out four and did not allow a walk.
He struggled only in the third inning, when he allowed successive hits with one out to Brady Counsell (son of Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell), Jack Stecker and Patrick Nau, who drove in Counsell with the Blue Dukes’ first run.
Nau was thrown out attempting to steal. After Stecker scored when Ben Otero beat out a grounder, Zimmermann escaped further damage with a strikeout.
Whitefish Bay took a brief 2-1 lead at that point. But Zimmermann was all but untouchable after that. Credit Ben Miller, one of the Broncos’ twp pitching coaches, for that.
“All my hits in that inning were on curveballs except one just because I was leaving them hanging,” Zimmermann said. “I was able to get my mechanics down where I got the curveball where I wanted, which was low and I had been leaving it up and high.
“Coach Miller told me I needed to stay on my back foot for my curveball, which helped me with not leaving it hanging and making it more sharp. I stayed on my back foot and kept firing away.”
And then the Broncos picked up the second of their two aces, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning, three in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Designated hitter Michael Jocius had the hit that put the Broncos ahead to stay in the third inning. He had struck out swinging with the bases loaded in the first inning. Coming to bat with the bases loaded again in the third, Jocius hit a Texas Leaguer into shallow left field, scoring Manteuful and Jack Clark to give the Broncos a 3-2 lead.
“It was a high fastball and that’s like my favorite pitch,” Jocius said. “I just got jammed a little and I didn’t really put it where I wanted it, but it ended up working out, so I can’t complain.”
The Broncos broke it open in the fourth inning, which started with Whitefish Bay’s first baseman dropping a high pop up by Gavin Erickson. Leadoff hitter Owen Erickson, Gavin’s brother, followed by beating out a perfect bunt.
When it was over, Union Grove had scored three runs on just two hits to take a 6-2 lead.
Hansel went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in that game.
But it was the first game when he especially stood out, striking out eight and missing a complete game only because he had reached his 100-pitch limit on the last batter he faced. Dylan Mutchie came on in relief to retire the final hitter.
Hansel and Nick Williams each drove in two runs against Greendale (23-4).
Next up for the Broncos is McFarland (20-9) in a Division 2 semifinal, scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. McFarland advanced with a 3-2 victory over Madison Edgewood in nine innings.
The coaches of Greendale and Whitefish Bay can see Union Grove returning with their first state championship trophy.
“They’re solid up and down their lineup,” Whitefish Bay coach coach Jay Wojcinski said. “Watching them play that first game against Greendale and then against us, they swung the bats well.
“There were not many times during the season I can say we got beat, but today was one of them.”
Said Greendale coach Brian Johnsen: “One through nine, they’re a very impressive team.”
Nate Meyer, who is in his second season as Union Grove’s coach, also sees a solid team from top to bottom.
“Anytime we get a guy on base, we’re confident anyone can come through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.