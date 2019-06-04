KENOSHA — As brilliant as Trey Krause and Trent Turzenski have been for the Burlington High School baseball team this season, they still need a little help from their friends.
Jason Adams was more than happy to oblige Tuesday afternoon.
And now the Demons are going to the WIAA Division 1 Tournament for the fourth straight season.
Adams, a senior left fielder, hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Demons a 2-0 sectional championship victory over Kenosha Tremper at Tremper High School. That’s all that was needed for Turzenski, a senior right-hander who pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and just one walk.
In the sectional semifinal Tuesday morning, senior left-hander Trey Krause allowed two hits and struck out 12 in six innings, leading the Demons to a 6-0 victory over Muskego.
“It’s just amazing that when I was a freshman, they went up and now I’m a senior and we’re going up for the fourth straight time,” said Adams, a two-year starter.
Next up for Burlington (23-5) is an 8 a.m. quarterfinal Tuesday against Green Bay Preble at Fox Cities Stadium. Preble (24-3) advanced with a 5-0 victory over top-seeded Kimberly Tuesday.
Without Adams’ clutch hit, it might have been a different story. Tremper starting pitcher Reese Dutton had a fastball that topped out in the low 80s, according to Burlington coach Scott Staude, and he also has good breaking stuff that consistently kept the Demons off balance.
Time started to run short for the Demons, who came up empty after loading the bases with one out in the second inning. Turzenski was working his way to the 100-pitch limit, as mandated by WIAA rules. If he had to leave the game, who knows what might have happened?
And then Adams, who struggled with some of his earlier at-bats, found a pitch to his liking. It was a fastball slightly inside and Adams ripped it into the left-center field gap, scoring Krause and Kale Dietz with the only runs Turzenski needed.
Making his clutch hit all the more sweet was that everything happened with two outs. Dietz reached on an error and Krause followed with an infield hit.
That set the table for Adams, Burlington’s No. 3 hitter.
“I was looking fastball the whole time,” said Adams, who plans to continue his career at UW-Platteville next season. “I felt like I had been guessing at the plate and not hitting like I should and I kind of let it out on that last at-bat.”
Adams certainly had the credentials. Going into Tuesday’s sectional, he was hitting .366 with eight doubles and 10 RBIs. He also has 17 runs.
“Jason has been really good,” Staude said. “He’s first-team All-Conference. He was frustrated with a few of his at-bats earlier in the day and, knowing Jason, I think he just wanted the chance to kind of redeem himself.
“In that situation, we were building momentum and he was just the right guy at the right spot. He was going to get the bat on it and he had a really good at-bat the time before and didn’t happen to connect on it. But this time, he did.”
But there was still some drama remaining in the seventh inning. Turzenski was nearing his 100-pitch limit and Tremper’s first batter reached on an error. On Turzenski’s 96th pitch, he induced a double-play ball that went from shortstop Riley Palmquist to second baseman Dalton Damon to Krause at first.
That allowed Turzenski to face the final batter, who grounded out to Palmquist.
Tremper finished with a 17-11 record.
In the first game, Burlington was held scoreless until Turzenski drove in Dietz. That would have been plenty for Krause, but they gradually broke loose.
Doing most of the damage was Krause, who drove in three runs.
It was a satisfying day for Krause, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year who missed two starts earlier this season with shoulder soreness. In his 101-pitch performance (pitchers are allowed over the limit of 100 against the final batter), he threw consistently threw his fastball, curve, slider and changeup for strikes.
“His offspeed pitch was working and he was just hitting his spots,” catcher Skyler Danielson said. “Everything was working for him and, in the right count, he was hitting the right pitches that I was calling.
“If he didn’t like my call, he’d call it off and throw what he wanted and hit his spot and get it done.”
Muskego coach Jacob Paige, whose team finished 15-7, could only marvel at what he saw from Krause.
“Hats off to their entire team and to him, specifically,” Paige said. “He threw his pitches for strikes all day long and definitely kept us off balance. And when he can get ahead like that and throw his pitches in any count, it makes it tough on the hitters.”
The only hint of trouble for Krause came in the fifth inning, when Connor Grohman walked after being down 0-2 in the count and Wesley Kwapick singled to left.
After a mound conference, Krause settled down and struck out Steve Jamroziak swinging.
And now the Demons are going to the state tournament for the fourth time, a streak which started with their 2016 championship.
“We’ve been with each other for awhile now and we know what it takes to get there,” Krause said. “We definitely want to go farther than we have the past two years.”
- Waterford (13-14) saw its season end in a semifinal with a 4-0 loss to Tremper. The Wolverines were held to three hits, two of which were by Hunter Karpinski.
Cole Weinkauf started, but allowed four runs — only one of which was earned — and five walks in 1⅔ innings. Zach Guenther came in in relief and allowed just two hits in 4⅔ innings.
